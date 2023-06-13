Skip to main content
2024 Honda CR-V Sport-L Front 3/4

2024 Honda CR-V: What's New for Honda's Stalwart CUV

Honda is expanding the CR-V compact SUV range with the addition of the new hybrid-powered Sport-L trim

  • Nick Kurczewskiby
    Contributor
    Nick Kurczewski has been writing about cars for more than 20 years, and his enthusiasm for journalism has led him to cover auto-related stories around the world. From blasting down the German autobahn to covering every major auto show, his stories have appeared in the New York Times, Car and Driver, U.S. News & World Report, Kelley Blue Book, Cars.com and the New York Daily News, where he served as head editor. Having once aspired to be a Formula One racer, Nick discovered sharing his passion for cars as a journalist is just as thrilling as dreaming of pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix.
  • The 2024 CR-V Sport-L trim comes with a 204-horsepower hybrid four-cylinder engine.
  • CR-V buyers can opt for the Sport-L in front- or all-wheel drive.
  • The Sport-L features gloss black exterior accents and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
  • Starting at $37,645, the Sport-L is the second-highest trim available, below the range-topping CR-V Touring.

Honda isn't kicking back and relaxing when it comes to keeping its most popular model, the five-passenger CR-V compact SUV, fresh and in fighting form. For the 2024 model year the recently redesigned CR-V lineup is bolstered by the arrival of the new Sport-L trim level. Starting at $37,645, including destination charges, the Sport-L will be one of the CR-V's highest and most well-equipped trims.

Offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, the Sport-L is motivated by the CR-V's optional 204-horsepower hybrid engine. This consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Honda now offers this hybrid powertrain in three trims: Sport, Sport-L and Touring.

2024 Honda CR-V Sport Touring rear three-quarter view

This electrified variant of the CR-V returns an EPA-estimated combined rating of 40 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. With this degree of efficiency, it's no surprise to learn hybrid models now make up more than 50% of CR-V sales, according to Honda. The standard CR-V, which features a turbocharged 190-hp four-cylinder, is available in LX, EX and EX-L format. With the standard engine, the CR-V gets a max of 30 mpg combined.

As the middle child of the CR-V hybrid-powered family tree, the Sport-L includes leather seating, front and rear parking sensors, power-adjustable driver's and front passenger seats, and a power liftgate. Its 9-inch touchscreen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while wireless device charging and an eight-speaker stereo are also included. As is the case with every version of the CR-V, standard safety equipment is ample and includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high-beam headlights.

2023 Honda CR-V interior overhead

Externally, eagle-eyed CR-V spotters (we're assuming they're out there) can distinguish the Sport-L from other trims thanks to its gloss black exterior accents, most notable around the front grille and lower bumper. It also rides on what Honda calls Berlina Black 18-inch alloy wheels and has rectangular exhaust tips poking out from the rear bumper. And as with the Sport and Touring trims, buyers will have a number of exterior color choices including Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

The 2024 Honda CR-V range, including the new Sport-L, begins rolling onto dealership lots on June 14.

Edmunds says

After a revamp for the 2023 model year, this fourth generation of Honda's hugely popular compact SUV is adding more choices for car shoppers. That's always a good thing.

