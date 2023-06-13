2024 Honda CR-V: What's New for Honda's Stalwart CUV

Honda isn't kicking back and relaxing when it comes to keeping its most popular model, the five-passenger CR-V compact SUV, fresh and in fighting form. For the 2024 model year the recently redesigned CR-V lineup is bolstered by the arrival of the new Sport-L trim level. Starting at $37,645, including destination charges, the Sport-L will be one of the CR-V's highest and most well-equipped trims.

Offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, the Sport-L is motivated by the CR-V's optional 204-horsepower hybrid engine. This consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Honda now offers this hybrid powertrain in three trims: Sport, Sport-L and Touring.