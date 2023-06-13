- The 2024 CR-V Sport-L trim comes with a 204-horsepower hybrid four-cylinder engine.
- CR-V buyers can opt for the Sport-L in front- or all-wheel drive.
- The Sport-L features gloss black exterior accents and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.
- Starting at $37,645, the Sport-L is the second-highest trim available, below the range-topping CR-V Touring.
2024 Honda CR-V: What's New for Honda's Stalwart CUV
Honda is expanding the CR-V compact SUV range with the addition of the new hybrid-powered Sport-L trim
Honda isn't kicking back and relaxing when it comes to keeping its most popular model, the five-passenger CR-V compact SUV, fresh and in fighting form. For the 2024 model year the recently redesigned CR-V lineup is bolstered by the arrival of the new Sport-L trim level. Starting at $37,645, including destination charges, the Sport-L will be one of the CR-V's highest and most well-equipped trims.
Offered with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive, the Sport-L is motivated by the CR-V's optional 204-horsepower hybrid engine. This consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with two electric motors and a continuously variable automatic transmission. Honda now offers this hybrid powertrain in three trims: Sport, Sport-L and Touring.
This electrified variant of the CR-V returns an EPA-estimated combined rating of 40 mpg in a mix of city and highway driving. With this degree of efficiency, it's no surprise to learn hybrid models now make up more than 50% of CR-V sales, according to Honda. The standard CR-V, which features a turbocharged 190-hp four-cylinder, is available in LX, EX and EX-L format. With the standard engine, the CR-V gets a max of 30 mpg combined.
As the middle child of the CR-V hybrid-powered family tree, the Sport-L includes leather seating, front and rear parking sensors, power-adjustable driver's and front passenger seats, and a power liftgate. Its 9-inch touchscreen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while wireless device charging and an eight-speaker stereo are also included. As is the case with every version of the CR-V, standard safety equipment is ample and includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high-beam headlights.
Externally, eagle-eyed CR-V spotters (we're assuming they're out there) can distinguish the Sport-L from other trims thanks to its gloss black exterior accents, most notable around the front grille and lower bumper. It also rides on what Honda calls Berlina Black 18-inch alloy wheels and has rectangular exhaust tips poking out from the rear bumper. And as with the Sport and Touring trims, buyers will have a number of exterior color choices including Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.
The 2024 Honda CR-V range, including the new Sport-L, begins rolling onto dealership lots on June 14.
Edmunds says
After a revamp for the 2023 model year, this fourth generation of Honda's hugely popular compact SUV is adding more choices for car shoppers. That's always a good thing.