Skip to main content

2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor Debuts, Packs 350 Miles of Range

The more efficient version of the electric SUV starts under $70,000

Polestar 3 single motor
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The single-motor Polestar 3 is finally here.
  • It's the cheapest and most efficient version of Polestar's best car to date.
  • Orders are open now; deliveries will start next year.

The single-motor rear-wheel-drive Polestar 3 has officially arrived. The electric crossover built by the Swedish automaker starts at $68,900 (including destination) and offers an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles on a single charge. It's now available for order at Polestar.com with deliveries scheduled for early 2025.

Standard on the 2025 Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is a 111-kWh battery connected to a single motor that produces 299 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. We were impressed by the dual-motor Polestar 3 on our first drive this summer. It sacrifices a bit of range for increased power, but those who prefer efficiency over potency will likely find the near 300 hp of the single-motor model adequate. Polestar says charging power for both models maxes out at 250 kW.

See All for Sale
Polestar 3 interior

We came away quite pleased with the 3's handling and its interior. Like the Polestar 2, the 3 offers a minimalist interior with good build quality. There have been improvements, like wireless Apple CarPlay, which didn't constantly crash as we've experienced on the Polestar 2, and a suite of driver aids that felt significantly more polished. We expect those improvements, along with the plush ride and quiet cabin, to carry over unchanged from the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model to the single-motor car.

The U.S.-built Polestar 3s are only Long Range models, which have the larger of two available battery packs — other markets get smaller battery sizes. Regardless of the name scheme, we have not yet subjected either of the Polestar 3s to the Edmunds EV Range Test, but we expect the single-motor Polestar 3 to easily set a new benchmark in range for the company. And if it's able to match, or exceed, the 350-mile range the EPA estimates, the Polestar 3 will be in direct competition with more expensive electric SUVs like the BMW iX

Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Volvo XC60 plug-in hybrid
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The BMW Road Home Sales Event.
Shop Now. 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
Learn More at Subaru.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model