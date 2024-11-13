2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor Debuts, Packs 350 Miles of Range

We came away quite pleased with the 3's handling and its interior. Like the Polestar 2, the 3 offers a minimalist interior with good build quality. There have been improvements, like wireless Apple CarPlay, which didn't constantly crash as we've experienced on the Polestar 2, and a suite of driver aids that felt significantly more polished. We expect those improvements, along with the plush ride and quiet cabin, to carry over unchanged from the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model to the single-motor car.

The U.S.-built Polestar 3s are only Long Range models, which have the larger of two available battery packs — other markets get smaller battery sizes. Regardless of the name scheme, we have not yet subjected either of the Polestar 3s to the Edmunds EV Range Test, but we expect the single-motor Polestar 3 to easily set a new benchmark in range for the company. And if it's able to match, or exceed, the 350-mile range the EPA estimates, the Polestar 3 will be in direct competition with more expensive electric SUVs like the BMW iX.