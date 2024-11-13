- The single-motor Polestar 3 is finally here.
- It's the cheapest and most efficient version of Polestar's best car to date.
- Orders are open now; deliveries will start next year.
2025 Polestar 3 Single Motor Debuts, Packs 350 Miles of Range
The more efficient version of the electric SUV starts under $70,000
The single-motor rear-wheel-drive Polestar 3 has officially arrived. The electric crossover built by the Swedish automaker starts at $68,900 (including destination) and offers an EPA-estimated range of 350 miles on a single charge. It's now available for order at Polestar.com with deliveries scheduled for early 2025.
Standard on the 2025 Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor is a 111-kWh battery connected to a single motor that produces 299 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque. We were impressed by the dual-motor Polestar 3 on our first drive this summer. It sacrifices a bit of range for increased power, but those who prefer efficiency over potency will likely find the near 300 hp of the single-motor model adequate. Polestar says charging power for both models maxes out at 250 kW.
We came away quite pleased with the 3's handling and its interior. Like the Polestar 2, the 3 offers a minimalist interior with good build quality. There have been improvements, like wireless Apple CarPlay, which didn't constantly crash as we've experienced on the Polestar 2, and a suite of driver aids that felt significantly more polished. We expect those improvements, along with the plush ride and quiet cabin, to carry over unchanged from the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model to the single-motor car.
The U.S.-built Polestar 3s are only Long Range models, which have the larger of two available battery packs — other markets get smaller battery sizes. Regardless of the name scheme, we have not yet subjected either of the Polestar 3s to the Edmunds EV Range Test, but we expect the single-motor Polestar 3 to easily set a new benchmark in range for the company. And if it's able to match, or exceed, the 350-mile range the EPA estimates, the Polestar 3 will be in direct competition with more expensive electric SUVs like the BMW iX.