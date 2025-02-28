2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Tested: The EV Is Here. Do We Miss the V8?

Stopping and turning

Big cars and quick cars alike need some extra stopping power, and since the Charger Daytona fits both criteria, it gets some jumbo-size Brembo-branded stoppers with 16-inch rotors at both the front and rear. (The front brakes have six-piston calipers; the rear have four.) These bring the Dodge to a stop from 60 to 0 mph in just 111 feet, a similar figure to what we've achieved in other performance EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Tesla Model 3 Performance.

On our 200-foot lateral skidpad, the Charger Daytona's performance was even more impressive — it pulled 1.01 g. That beats the Hyundai (1.0 g) and the Tesla (0.97 g), as well as the Charger Hellcat (0.96 g). A lot of this comes down to its tires: Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3s that are the widest ever fitted to a Charger. One of our test team members remarked that they looked like steamrollers more than tires.

Fratzonic blues

Though the big engine might be gone, Dodge is still attempting to give the Charger a rip-roaring soundtrack and it does that through a system called Fratzonic, an homage to the Fratzog logo that adorned Dodge muscle cars back in the 1960s. Fratzonic uses a big speaker located at the rear of the vehicle and it emits a dramatic startup noise before settling into a V8-inspired purr. The sound level is tied to the drive mode and there's no way to adjust it; it's loudest in Track and Drag modes. Weirdly, there are no simulated shifts, so if you hear one tearing down a dragstrip, you'll hear the engine note just wind up and up and up.

Dodge made one claim about this system that we wanted to test. On the concept Charger Daytona, it was claimed that the Fratzonic exhaust would make 126 decibels of noise, so we pulled out our decibel meter and held it at the business end of the Charger while "revving" it to the floor. We measured a sound output of 125.2 dB, which is actually louder than a Challenger Hellcat. That said, whenever a Hellcat flew by at wide-open throttle it was a transcendent experience; in the Charger Daytona, it just feels like it's trying way too hard.