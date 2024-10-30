2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance: Full Rating Results

Performance: 9

Calling the Model 3 Performance fast sells it short. At our test track, it ripped from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds. That puts it in some rarefied air and matches vehicles like the Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS and the Lamborghini Huracan STO — cars that also cost several times more than you'll pay for the Tesla. Its acceleration pours on suddenly but is delivered smoothly, and the Model 3 Performance doesn't run out of breath either, pushing through the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat.

Braking distances are good but not great. It stops from 60 mph in 109 feet (1 foot better than the Ioniq 5 N), but the brakes do get very hot very quickly when you're pushing the sedan on a track. They're more than ample for a canyon or a spirited drive, but for a track day or an autocross, you'll want a brake upgrade. Driven enthusiastically around corners, the Model 3 Performance rolls a noticeable amount as the weight transfers, but overall it's an easy car to drive and control. If the handling and tire grip were improved a bit more, this car could really be a superlative sport sedan.

Acceleration: 10

Tesla claims a 2.9 second 0-60 mph time with rollout and we got within a tenth of that at the test track from a standstill, at 3.0 seconds. (Edmunds' times do not use rollout.) That's ridiculous speed. Everything else that we've tested that goes from 0 to 60 in that time costs at least double. No fancy launch control needed either — you just mash your foot and off it goes. We got the same times running it in Track mode and in regular mode with the acceleration turned up to "Insane." And it doesn't run out of breath; after that initial Tesla jolt off the line, the speed builds all the way up into the triple digits with ease, completing the quarter mile in 11.0 seconds and trapping at 123.7 mph.

Braking: 8

We recorded a 60-0 mph braking distance of 109 feet, 1 foot better than Ioniq 5 N and 15 feet better than the Model 3 Long Range AWD. Brakes feel strong once you get into the pedal, but we would prefer a touch more grab at the top of the stroke for more confidence. You're really only reaching for the brake pedal, though, if you're pushing the car given how well dialed the regenerative braking is. The regen settings in the Model 3 Performance are adjustable in Track mode, which is something the standard car doesn't get. In any other drive mode, the regen is locked in the one-pedal drive setting. Brakes do get quite hot after a few hard stops, which you can monitor on the screen while in Track mode. If you're running hot laps, the limiting factor will be the brakes because of that heat.

Steering: 8.5

The steering has three different weight settings and feels quite heavy at its firmest. We do wish there was a setting for feedback, though, because it's lacking through all three modes. It's not something that will bother you on the streets or even on a canyon road, but on a track there's a bit of vagueness at the limits of grip that's unsettling and something that the Ioniq 5 N and Porsche Taycan both do a better job of. The steering feels quick but less darty than in previous Teslas. As understeer happens, you'll feel it from the seat before the wheel, which leads me to ...

Handling: 8.5

Trends toward understeer in corners but doesn't come without warning. It never feels unexpected, and when it shows up, you can actually use the accelerator to get the car to rotate slightly and put it back on course. The adaptive suspension firms up quite noticeably in its Sport setting, but body roll is still quite noticeable. If you go over bumps on the handling circuit, the Model 3 Performance doesn't get as unsettled as our old Model Y Performance did; it's stiff but still a bit pliant. Grip limits are a touch low for what we expect from a Performance model. If the handling dial was turned up a bit more, this thing would be even more of a delight.

Drivability: 9.51

Day-to-day drivability is excellent and nearly on par with the Model 3 Long Range, which is a serious compliment. The Chill driving mode is perfect for most of the time, but hit a button and — boom! — you're sitting in a rocketship once more. The one regen setting outside of Track mode is excellent, and even in Track mode I left the regen dialed up because it's tuned so well.