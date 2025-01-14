2025 Lucid Air Pure Tested: The Base Model Isn't So Basic

On the road and at the track

The Air Pure makes 430 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which obviously pales in comparison to the 1,234-hp Sapphire. But it's still enough to get the adrenaline pumping. We launched the Pure to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 12.8 seconds at 111 mph. Braking performance is also acceptable, with the Pure stopping from 60 mph in 113 feet.

Our test Pure weighed in at 4,586 pounds; it's the lightest of all the Lucid Air models. But that's also no surprise, considering the Pure only has one electric motor, while the other Airs have two. The Pure uses a rear-wheel-drive setup that, in some ways, makes it more entertaining than the AWD versions despite having less power. The Air Pure handled superbly around the Edmunds test track with satisfying steering and an exceptional overall balance.

The Pure's traction control system deserves specific attention. Developed in-house by Lucid, this tech is also used in the Sapphire and is built directly into the electric motor to instantly respond to wheelspin, making it quicker to react to changes in power or grip. In addition, our tester rode on Michelin Pilot Sport summer tires — included with the optional 20-inch wheels — which afforded us more grip than the standard 19s and their Pirelli P Zero all-season tires, allowing us to push the Pure even more. Unfortunately, our 200-foot skidpad was under construction when we had the Pure for testing; lateral grip numbers will have to come later.