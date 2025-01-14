- The Pure is Lucid's base rear-wheel-drive Air EV.
2025 Lucid Air Pure Tested: The Base Model Isn't So Basic
The entry-level Pure might be the best Lucid Air
The Lucid Air Pure might not have the Sapphire's crazy horsepower or acceleration numbers, but it's still an incredible EV. It's comfortable, has solid range, and drives well enough to excite just about anybody. As a total package, we might actually prefer the Pure over more powerful Air models.
Starting around $70,000, the Pure is the most affordable Lucid you can own. It is almost $10K less than the next-highest trim, the Touring, and a staggering $179K less than the wild Sapphire. Our test vehicle comes in at $83,050 after the addition of some optional equipment, which isn't an insignificant amount of dough, yet it still feels like a bargain. The Pure might be a third of the price of a Sapphire but isn't a third as good of a car.
On the road and at the track
The Air Pure makes 430 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which obviously pales in comparison to the 1,234-hp Sapphire. But it's still enough to get the adrenaline pumping. We launched the Pure to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 12.8 seconds at 111 mph. Braking performance is also acceptable, with the Pure stopping from 60 mph in 113 feet.
Our test Pure weighed in at 4,586 pounds; it's the lightest of all the Lucid Air models. But that's also no surprise, considering the Pure only has one electric motor, while the other Airs have two. The Pure uses a rear-wheel-drive setup that, in some ways, makes it more entertaining than the AWD versions despite having less power. The Air Pure handled superbly around the Edmunds test track with satisfying steering and an exceptional overall balance.
The Pure's traction control system deserves specific attention. Developed in-house by Lucid, this tech is also used in the Sapphire and is built directly into the electric motor to instantly respond to wheelspin, making it quicker to react to changes in power or grip. In addition, our tester rode on Michelin Pilot Sport summer tires — included with the optional 20-inch wheels — which afforded us more grip than the standard 19s and their Pirelli P Zero all-season tires, allowing us to push the Pure even more. Unfortunately, our 200-foot skidpad was under construction when we had the Pure for testing; lateral grip numbers will have to come later.
Even though the Pure is a large sedan, it feels nimble. But none of that comes at the expense of comfort. The seats are great and you can easily find a good driving position thanks to the generous adjustability. The Pure's ride quality is generally smooth, although some small road imperfections can be felt — perhaps the 19-inch wheels and all-season tires would do better here.
Driving range falls short of the EPA's claims
Smaller wheels and all-season tires would likely result in better range, too. In our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, the Air Pure with 20-inch wheels and summer tires drove 349 miles on a single charge. That's a far cry from the EPA's 372-mile estimate and also a big reduction from the 420-mile estimate for a Pure on 19-inch wheels.
Overall, the Lucid Air Pure is a satisfying car to drive thanks to its (relatively) light weight, rear-wheel-drive dynamics and excellent traction management. Combine that with great refinement and loads of style, and it's proof that you don't have to shell out the big bucks to get a great Lucid EV.