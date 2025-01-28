- The iX is getting a handful of updates for 2026.
- More power, more range and improved efficiency are all in store.
- The updates are welcome, but this isn't an all-new iX.
2026 BMW iX First Look: BMW's Biggest EV Gets Updated
Small changes make worthwhile improvements, but this is far from an all-new model
Last year, I had a brief opportunity to drive the updated 2026 BMW iX near BMW's plant in South Carolina. When the review was published, BMW hadn't released all of the details quite yet, just general comments about improvements and updates. The details are here, and while the iX isn't all-new, the 2026 updates make an already solid EV even better.
There are three new trims for 2026, though two are just renamed versions of current trims. The xDrive50 is now the xDrive60 and the M60 is now the M70. Most notable for 2026 is the addition of a new base model, the iX xDrive45.
Range and efficiency have both been improved. BMW says the base xDrive45 will get around 300 miles of EPA-estimated range, roughly the same as the best version of the 2025 model. The xDrive60 will have around 330 miles of range, up over the xDrive50 thanks to improvements in battery technology. If the updated iX performs as well as the current one, expect it to eclipse those figures in the Edmunds EV Range Test.
The sporty M70 model gets a slight bump in performance for 2026. Horsepower is up to 650 hp from 610 hp in the M60. Expect the M70 to improve on its predecessor's 3.5-second 0-60 mph sprint.
It's not just horsepower and range that have improved. DC charging speeds are up to 175 kW for the iX xDrive45 and 195 kW for the xDrive60 and M70.
Visually, the 2026 iX isn't all that much different than before. That large and divisive grille remains, though it's been updated with some new detailing. After spending a lot of time with the 2022 iX that was part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, I can tell you that it's easy to look past the face. Look for new wheels, paint colors and interior options to be available, too.
The 2026 BMW iX is set to go on sale in the first half of 2025.