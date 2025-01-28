2026 BMW iX First Look: BMW's Biggest EV Gets Updated

The sporty M70 model gets a slight bump in performance for 2026. Horsepower is up to 650 hp from 610 hp in the M60. Expect the M70 to improve on its predecessor's 3.5-second 0-60 mph sprint.

It's not just horsepower and range that have improved. DC charging speeds are up to 175 kW for the iX xDrive45 and 195 kW for the xDrive60 and M70.

Visually, the 2026 iX isn't all that much different than before. That large and divisive grille remains, though it's been updated with some new detailing. After spending a lot of time with the 2022 iX that was part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, I can tell you that it's easy to look past the face. Look for new wheels, paint colors and interior options to be available, too.

The 2026 BMW iX is set to go on sale in the first half of 2025.