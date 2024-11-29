2023 Fisker Ocean: From $70K to $13K in Less Than a Year

What we didn't like

This list is significantly longer, and it starts with problems we had simply getting into and starting up the Ocean.

"We’ve replaced the battery in the key fob for the second time now," Sundstrom wrote in May of this year. "Reminder: We’ve only owned the vehicle for four months." Since then we've also had to replace the battery two more times. On top of that, the key fob performance was supposed to improve after a software update in March 2024, but to this day we still have major issues with locking/unlocking the Ocean. And once you do get inside, the vehicle doesn't detect the key and won't move until you hold it next to the steering column. I should also note that Fisker only gave us one key fob when we bought the vehicle (that we thankfully never misplaced) and the promise of valet cards or a second fob never materialized.

Though the Ocean was quick, the driving experience still left something to be desired. "In whatever software version we have now, regenerative braking is awful in 'high,'" said Kaufman. "In most EVs there's clearly a lot of effort spent on how aggressive the transition is between regen and acceleration as you modulate the pedal. But the Fisker kind of snaps between regen and accel. There's no real midpoint; it feels like a switch being flicked and it's kind of jarring."

The infotainment system was also a mess from the start. It would take a long time to boot up, and once it did, the performance always felt a bit sluggish. The TomTom-powered navigation was no better, with low-quality maps and out-of-date destination information. Even worse, the only way to adjust the air vents was through the screen and it never felt like you could get air blowing directly where you wanted it to. It was also problematic that many of the features that were promised and listed on the Ocean's spec sheet never arrived, including adaptive cruise control and voice commands.