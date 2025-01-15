2026 Acura RSX Confirmed: An Electric SUV With Brand-New Tech

A new Acura RSX is coming later this year. And no, it isn't a rebirth of Acura's lovely little sport compact from the early 2000s. The 2026 RSX that Acura teased Wednesday is a brand-new electric SUV that is effectively the production version of the Performance EV Concept the brand showed in 2024. Plus, it marks the first use of Honda's new operating system, Asimo OS, which the company announced at CES earlier this month.

As you can see in this camouflaged prototype, the RSX follows the popular crossover-coupe trend with its heavily raked roofline and rear glass. Curiously, this makes the new RSX look a lot more like the old ZDX, a vehicle whose name was also recently resurrected for EV duty. There are certainly nods to the Performance EV Concept in terms of the RSX's overall shape, but we're curious if the production SUV's front end will be as pointy and boat-like as the show car from last summer.

The RSX will be the first EV built on Honda's proprietary electric vehicle architecture; this won't share its bones with the ZDX or Honda Prologue (or Chevy Blazer EV). The RSX is also not to be confused with the upcoming Honda 0 Series SUV that was previewed at CES earlier this month. This is a stand-alone model — though we won't be surprised if a Honda version shows up in due time.

Unfortunately, we don't know much else about the RSX right now, but we won't have to wait too much longer for all the details. The Acura RSX will go into production in Ohio later this year, with sales kicking off in either late 2025 or early 2026.