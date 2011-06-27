  1. Home
2007 Cadillac STS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Full-size luxury car at a midsize price, nimble road feel for this size of car, powerful engine options, available all-wheel drive, optional Bose stereo is one of the best in its class.
  • Sporty bucket seats might be too firm for some, some plastic interior panels not quite up to German standards, only automatic transmissions available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its handsome styling, strong performance, well-balanced chassis and luxurious cabin, the 2007 Cadillac STS is a strong player in an arena filled with talent. The Caddy's competitive pricing is another factor that makes it a must on any consumer's short list.

Vehicle overview

Debuting a few years ago as the successor to the Seville, the STS (Seville Touring Sedan) made it clear that Cadillac was serious about going tire to tire with Europe's iconic luxury sport sedans. The 2007 Cadillac STS has the looks, power, performance and luxury trappings to make it an enticing package.

The STS wears the company's new design language well, tastefully incorporating the trademark egg-crate grille, stacked headlights and sharply creased body panels. The STS' platform is based on that which underpins the CTS and SRX models, meaning a fair amount of athletic DNA is in this larger sedan. Plenty of handsomely stitched leather and fillets of wood trim fill the cabin, and the latest technologies, such as a head-up display and Bluetooth connectivity, are found here as well. Thanks to special attention paid to things like door seals and dash insulation, the STS is (according to the company) the quietest GM car ever made.

With a pair of powerful engines (a 255-horsepower V6 and 320-hp V8), a well-sorted suspension that blends a nice ride with athletic handling, and powerful brakes, the STS gives nothing away in terms of overall performance to its closest rivals.

The 2007 Cadillac STS occupies a niche of sorts. Sized more like a full-sizer (at 196.3 inches long, it's 6 inches longer than a Mercedes E-Class) yet priced more like a smaller premium-badged car, the STS would seem to represent a good value. Of course, that would only be true if this Caddy could comfortably compete with cars like the E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Infiniti M35/45 and Lexus GS series. It does suffer in a few areas, such as interior materials quality and the lack of an available manual transmission. But these aren't major issues, and with such a strong, well-rounded personality, the STS has no problem taking on challengers on the world stage.

2007 Cadillac STS models

Cadillac offers the STS with a V6 or V8 engine and rear- or all-wheel drive. All versions feature 17-inch wheels, leather seating, aluminum interior trim, eight-way power front seats, dual-zone climate control, remote vehicle start, XM satellite radio, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and OnStar. The V8 version adds a CD changer, memory seating presets, heated seats (front and rear) and steering wheel, real wood trim and rain-sensing wipers. Many of the V8's features can be added to the V6 model via a trio of packages. Other features available on both models include a DVD entertainment and navigation system, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, and heated and ventilated front seats. An adaptive suspension system (Magnetic Ride Control) is also available, as are larger 18-inch wheels. Available only on V8s are xenon headlamps with washers and the "Intellibeam" system, which automatically controls the high beams.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Cadillac STS sees a couple of hardware changes. A six-speed automatic transmission debuts on V8 versions, and the Performance Handling Package adopts Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport tires and 18-inch chrome wheels. In addition, the wheels now feature a colored wreath and crest, and the powertrain warranty is extended to five years/100,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

STS buyers have a choice of two engines: a 3.6-liter V6 (255 hp and 252 pound-feet of torque) and a 4.6-liter V8 (320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque). The V6 comes paired with a five-speed automatic transmission, while the V8 is matched to a six-speed automatic. Both transmissions feature regular and sport shift programs. There is also the choice of rear-wheel drive to maximize performance and economy, or all-wheel drive for better all-weather traction. The standard V6 is able to get the big sedan up to speed with surprising gusto. But step up to the V8 and the STS really shows its mettle -- we recorded a 0-60-mph time of 6.3 seconds and a quarter-mile sprint of 14.4 seconds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, a tire-pressure monitor and a full complement of airbags are standard on every 2007 Cadillac STS. The airbags include front-seat side and full-length side curtains. In IIHS frontal-offset crash testing, the STS scored a rating of "Good," the highest possible.

Driving

The optional Magnetic Ride suspension offers Touring and Sport modes. In Touring mode the Cadillac STS provides a cushy ride and composed handling; indeed, the car will dive into the turns with unwavering composure and never feels as if it's sprung too softly. In the Performance setting, the handling is a little sharper and the ride a bit stiffer, but the STS handles so well in Touring we question the necessity of the two settings. Overall, this large car feels three-fourths its size when driven with enthusiasm, yet it rides like a luxury car when you're spinning up the miles on the highway. Braking is strong as well, with progressive pedal action and an impressively short 120-foot stopping distance from 60 mph.

Interior

Eye-catching design, the use of premium materials and overall fine fit and finish mark the Cadillac STS' luxurious cabin. With its eucalyptus wood trim, handsomely stitched leather and waterfall-style center stack, the STS' inner sanctum looks and feels top-shelf. However, there are a few small demerits, such as a few lower-grade plastic trim pieces and an unfinished edge near the nav screen. Most of the luxury features are easy to use, with the exception of the confounding memory-setting procedure for the driver seat, mirrors, radio and climate controls. Unlike traditional systems, which place the buttons on the door or console, you must dive deep into the nav screen to set the memory in the STS. A four-color head-up display, Bluetooth connectivity and an optional 15-speaker Bose 5.1 surround-sound audio system should satisfy the most ardent technophile.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac STS.

5(77%)
4(13%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tough to Beat
MR T,11/19/2006
I just leased a 2007 Cadillac STS V6 all wheel drive. This car is a blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With the V6 you have enough power and all wheel drive should give me great control in the winter. This is not your Father's Cadilliac. It has a smooth ride with enough power to keep your attention. The interior is luxurious. I chose this car over the BMW 5 series, E350 Benz, Lexus GS, and Infiniti M45. I chose the STS because its luxury, performance, and lease incentives. The sticker was $52,000 and I leased it for $612 a month with nothing down. This car competes with the others in its class too. When I look at the US cars most of them are not worthy to compete in this class. The STS is. This is the new Caddy!
STS much better than 2006 S Class Benz
Jeremy Trynor,10/14/2006
This car is 30 grand cheaper than Mercedes and absolutely runs better. You don't have a service engine light come on everyday like the German vehicles. The 6 cylinder is nailing 19.7 mpg combined hard driving, and is extremely quick off the line and very quiet. We truly cannot believe how much we enjoy this car. Seats, performance, Bose Audio and Wood grain are above expectations.
My Daily Driver of Choice
moneyfornothing,10/25/2006
I've owned an Audi, a BMW, and a Lexus. None of those satisfy me like the STS Northstar. It has lots of power, the best handling sedan I've driven, PERFECT Audio by Bose, great engine tone, and luxurious appointments. I drive nearly 80 miles every day so comfort and fun are important to me. None of my previous luxury cars have held up well. My Corvette is still my weekend car though. I am thrilled with this car, but when the time comes, I'd love to get an XLR-V (yeah, I just need to save for 2 years :-D). I suggest you stop looking after Cadillac. No BMW, Audi, or Lexus will compare, and I have experience with them all.
Great car! A Real Cadillac that beats BMW!
Will,03/10/2017
Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned this car for 3 years and has been great owning this car. I owned a 2002 Eldorado and this car is vastly improved over the Eldorado. The engine is strong to redline. The transmission is silky smooth and when drive fast shifts smooth and fast with no lag in downshifting. Passing on the highway is effortless and is strong in any situation. The suspension is smooth in touring mode and nice and firm in sport mode but not harsh. Extremely comfortable, any person can find a nice position to drive comfortably. It's luxury, performance and value all in one car. All I have needed to do is replace the rear shocks outside regular maintenance. Not a bad deal. All the electronics and power options work fine after 10 years. All the interior and exterior has held up wonderfully. No rattles, squeaks or noises. Extremely happy with the STS V8 AWD. I recommend to stay away from the v6 and go with either V8 STS. Truly a driver's car that you can put the family in without giving up anything. When you're alone you can drive it like a Corvette and when your with the family you can drive it like a Cadillac with all it comes with, comfort, great ride, and quality with all the luxury you could want. BMWs, Lexus and Mercedes of this age are nowhere near holding up like the Cadillac. Especially in the price to fix all the problems those cars have when they get to this age. Don't forget the price to fix them neither! Cadillac prices for parts are much cheaper to replace than all those cars. I drove a S class Mercedes that was two years newer than my car and it felt like it was going to fall apart, total junk! My Cadillac drives like a two year old car, not a ten year old car. American cars get a bad rap. I'll take a Cadillac over all those cars I mentioned any day. Maybe I got lucky and found a good one, but I don't think so. I think it is a well built and engineered car.
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac STS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
