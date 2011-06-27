Vehicle overview

Most anyone who has been a middle child knows how it must be for the 2010 Cadillac STS. Slotted between the headline-grabbing, Euro-flavored CTS and the perpetually popular, old-school land yacht DTS, the STS goes nearly unnoticed, garnering less than half the sales of its siblings. This large luxury sedan seems to have everything it needs to get attention -- crisply tailored sheet metal, strong performance, commendable handling that belies its substantial size and enough high-tech gadgets (such as a blind-zone alert system and adaptive cruise control) to keep early adopters deliriously happy.

Despite its in-the-shadows status, we've always liked the current Cadillac STS, feeling that its performance (the powerful V6 essentially makes the V8 version irrelevant), supple ride and composed handling deserve mention. The latter quality, in particular, is truly impressive, as the STS's athletic moves almost make you forget you're driving a 2-ton luxury sedan. A price tag that can be thousands lower than European rivals' doesn't hurt either, even if it's partly due to a few mediocre-grade interior plastics.

However, the competition in this segment -- already tough with the likes of the BMW 5 Series, Lexus GS and Mercedes E-Class -- is even more so this year with Hyundai's new Genesis flagship, which offers powerful V6 and V8 engines, a handsomely crafted cabin and a hard-to-resist bargain price tag. There is also Acura's all-wheel-drive RL to consider as well as the aforementioned CTS, which offers an even more sporting drive as well as a much lower price. Overall, the 2010 Cadillac STS is worth a look if you're shopping for a roomy midsize luxury sedan, but you'll definitely want to drive the competition before making a decision.