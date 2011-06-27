Estimated values
2007 Cadillac STS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,460
|$3,582
|$4,197
|Clean
|$2,217
|$3,230
|$3,784
|Average
|$1,731
|$2,528
|$2,957
|Rough
|$1,246
|$1,825
|$2,131
Estimated values
2007 Cadillac STS Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,048
|$4,042
|$4,592
|Clean
|$2,747
|$3,646
|$4,140
|Average
|$2,145
|$2,853
|$3,236
|Rough
|$1,543
|$2,060
|$2,331