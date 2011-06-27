  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(141)
2005 Cadillac STS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Full-size car at a midsize price, nimble road feel, powerful engine options, available all-wheel drive, optional Bose stereo is one of the best in its class.
  • Sporty bucket seats might be a bit firm for some, plastic interior panels not quite up to German standards, only one transmission available.
List Price Estimate
$1,556 - $3,275
Used STS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

After struggling for years to keep up with the imports, Cadillac has finally hit its stride and the STS proves it. Balanced driving dynamics and edgy-but-attractive styling should make this car a hit with buyers of all ages, especially those looking for a complete package of luxury and performance at a competitive price.

2005 Highlights

Cadillac's full size sedan is all new for 2005, rounding out the luxury marque's self-proclaimed renaissance with a bevy of performance-oriented credentials, including rear-wheel drive and two powerful engine options. Cutting-edge styling, lavish interior appointments and available all-wheel drive have brought GM's flagship up to par with the best Europe and Japan have to offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac STS.

5(74%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
141 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Comfortable ride, good performance, clean styling
SLG,09/24/2015
Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
My 2005 STS Norstar V-8 since it was new. Currently, it has almost 80,000 miles. There were a few minor mechanical problems when new, all covered under warranty, but over the last several years the repairs have been minimal, or just routine maintenance. The car has very good handling, braking and acceleration for a luxury car, and plenty of room to ride very comfortably, which makes road trips no problem. With the Norstar V-8 it has plenty of power, but without sounding like a "boy racer." The major caution when driving this car in wet, slushy, or icy conditions is the power. The traction control is okay but does not really rein in the car quickly enough if the rear wheels loose traction. I found that using snow tires during the slushy and/or winter months as well as adding 150 pounds of sand in the trunk made all the difference.
Gorgeous car with a decent price tag.
Alex,07/25/2016
Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this car from the dealership with 106,000 miles. It came in the "white diamond" color and the looks on this thing are head turning to say the least! This paint scheme practically could sell the car on its own! I've only owned the vehicle for a few months now but aside from a few flaws, which i'll point out, this is a relatively fun and comfy car to drive in. Firstly, for a car thats over 10 years old, the technology is surprisingly ahead of its game. Air conditioned seats, heated seats, driver recall settings, bluetooth which works great, nav system, dvd player, rear proximity sensors, tire pressure sensors, heated mirrors, and the list goes on and on! Too many electronics to name, which could be a blessing, or a curse, if any of these fancy bells and whistles malfunction. Thankfully its been smooth sailing so far, and everything has worked great. This car feels fast...i'm not one to boast about it, since I normally don't spend my time racing it, but it really does pick up and I find it almost hard not to give it some throttle on occasion. I find myself looking down at the speedometer from time to time and asking..."am I really doing 50 right now?!". The only complaints I have so far are the suspension. This thing is certainly not the smoothest ride out there! It feels awfully stiff and you can feel each and every bump on the road. I dread things like potholes because in this car, you'll practically knock yourself out if you drive over one!! My girlfriend has complained multiple times about the bumpy ride, and though the interior is loaded with luxury, it isn't doing its job correctly if you aren't comfortable during the ride! Other than the stiff as a board suspension, this car is a blast to drive around! In my old beat up Cavalier...I regretted driving on the highway...mostly just merging onto the highway because the thing was so sluggish and unsafe. Now i'm eager to merge just to hear the engine roar for a few brief moments! Not to mention the car feels much safer as well. Lastly, I keep hearing bad things about the gas mileage. I deliver pizza as a side job, and after a 6 hour shift, i've gone through a little under 1/4 of a tank. Not too bad for my standards. Not expensive to fill up, and it isn't as bad of a gas hog as people say it is. Overall, i'll say that this car has been a dream come true for me in my mid 20's. I feel much more confident driving this car than I did with my previous one. I have more fun on the road, and I feel safer while driving it. Did I mention the sound system is awesome?!
Beautiful but many costly repairs.
Linda Noonan,07/25/2015
Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
I loved the look and smooth ride. I bought my STS with 7K miles, certified pre-owned with extended warranty. At 18k miles the fuel pump went then 33K miles the water pump went after that it was something BIG each year. Cat converter replaced, intake position sensors, replaced vent solenoid, motor mounts, right & left lower control arms just to list a few. (seriously!) Transmission started clunking especially while driving slow or going from reverse to drive. Always garaged and maintained, I had to stop the $ bleeding at 85,000 miles when the transmission/drive train was about to drop out. The Cadillac dealer said new drive train $3,500 and there would be possible other issues. I'm done with Cadillac, this was my third, my beautiful Eldarado had mechanical troubles as well. Too bad, they were such beautiful LOOKING cars. Perhaps it is the aluminum North Star engine? Since my experience I have heard of others having numerous problems with this system.
2005 STS v8 in 2016; So Much Car for so Little
Christopher Newton,07/25/2016
Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
Ok, so I bought this car a few months ago for a little over $5k. Brand new, eleven years ago mind you, it was somewhere around $68k at the dealership. It is pearl white (my name for it because that's what everyone says it looks like), Northstar V8, with every imaginable option. All of them, each and every one of them, work - despite the age, despite the 130k plus miles. It has a quirk or two here and there, but nothing that hasn't been easily sorted out. Also, apparently the previous owner decided to delete the mufflers and go with straight pipes (cats are still there obviously), and that alone sold me on it when I took the test drive. The SOUND, holy cow! OMGoodness, that noise. At around 3k RPM the V8 comes to life and rolls from a growl to a roar as you accelerate all the way to 6500. It's intoxicating if I'm honest. But mostly, inside and out, the car oozes class and elegance. Nevermind the snobs that say a plastic dash is cheap - frankly it doesn't LOOK cheap and who the heck goes around feeling the dash of a car every day anyway? No one, that's who. Everything is first rate, high-end and maybe ten or eleven years ago, at $67,000 one has a reason to complain about minute things. But today, at $5 grand or so - or even two or three times that if mileage is low enough to justify - it's simply to die for. I couldn't tell you the number of compliments I get on the car - it's several each week - even being more than a decade old, it's still an eye catcher. It's also a joy to drive, although it took some getting accustomed to for sure. I read one review where the owner laughably equated it to driving a truck. This clearly is due to the handling, probably magnetic ride, and the turn-in the car gives as it enters curves and counters G's. At first it feels like rear-end body roll but it's the shocks adjusting to the road and conditions and stopping roll before it starts. It's a unique sensation to the uninitiated. Mine handles terrifically, eating up curvy roads with ease and provides a steady confidence. So, it looks amazing, drives amazing, and the features? Yes, it has a ton of them. The 8 inch LCD screen with navigation is great, I have the 2016 update DVD so it's not old or stale. Turn-by-turn, maps, searches that are a bit cumbersome at times, but once you learn the system it's fine. Also integrated is voice commands which are head-shakingly amazing. Just have to know the command and it works - most of the time lol. There are ones I use regularly that greatly simplify use of the car. Like "windows down", "windows up", or "navigation home". The head-up display is a feature I never knew I'd love so much. At first it was annoying, but as I grew accustomed to it, I will no longer drive a car without it if I don't have to. It's not just that it shows speed, but that it flashes up integrated data as well, most notably navigation turns. The adaptive cruise control is great, but sometimes traffic is just too heavy for it - although that's true of regular speed control also. Forward collision warning is nice for sure - in the event you're glancing away and you come close to another car or object. Automatic high-beam headlamps is nice too, but sometimes it doesn't turn off for an on-coming car. Remote start is really nice but I don't use it often as I'm not that pampered frankly. The automatic lights work well, but mostly I just turn it off and choose to set lights manually. OnStar and XM Radio are nice features I'm enjoying also, in addition to being able to use my phone's streaming media to pipe to the car's system via Bluetooth and the onboard RCA jacks. It's a 2005-era workaround for audio/video but it works. If you're looking to buy one of these cars, do a few things; 1) insist on the navigation center stack, it was part of a big option package and at a glance you'll know the car has other nice options 2) Adaptive cruise has issues here and there, but the head-up display system is first-rate and it's an option I'd insist upon, 3) Insist on the automatic wipers - seriously, it's one of the best features on the car, they rock, 4) If you're looking at an '05 to '09, insist on the Northstar V8, 5) Bottom line, get it with as many options as you can. You'll love the technology! I can't say enough good things about the Cadillac STS. In one word, it's ridiculous.
See all 141 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac STS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Cadillac STS features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
When Cadillac introduced its Evoq concept car over five years ago, it was a clear signal that it was no longer business as usual at GM's premier luxury brand. Fins and flabby rides were clearly out. In their place would be sleek, distinctive cars that delivered equal parts luxury and performance — or so the sales pitch went.

Since then, Cadillac has made good on the promise of the Evoq by introducing a string of new vehicles that not only wear similarly distinctive lines but deliver equally attention-getting performance. First, it was the in-your-face Escalade in 2002, followed up by the hard-edged CTS sedan a year later. The conversion continued with the SRX crossover and the XLR roadster (the production version of the Evoq) shortly thereafter. And now, in what Cadillac calls the final piece of the puzzle, comes the fully redesigned STS flagship, a sedan that may be a little late to the revival but no less important to its success.

In fact, after driving several preproduction versions of the STS, we think Cadillac may have been saving the best for last. Unlike the previous Seville STS that lacked the refinement, performance and aesthetic appeal necessary to compete against the best from Europe and Japan, the 2005 STS (the Seville name has been dropped) is a slick-looking, no-excuses package that gives up nothing to its competition.

Defining who that competition is exactly can be a little more difficult. Like the CTS, the slightly larger STS doesn't fit squarely into the well-defined size categories of the luxury class. It's slightly bigger than most midsize luxury sedans in both length and wheelbase, yet with a starting price of around $41,000, it's positioned to contend with a number of considerably smaller import competitors. With V6 or V8 power and available all-wheel drive, the STS can effectively compete with everything from a base model BMW 5 Series to a Mercedes-Benz E500 4Matic.

And we're not just talking price, either, as the STS delivers a level of performance that places it alongside the world's best without qualifications. Utilizing the same rear-wheel-drive Sigma platform as the CTS and SRX, the STS now has the setup required of a proper performance luxury sedan. It also boasts one of the stiffest frame structures in the industry, yet the car's mass was kept to a minimum through the careful use of lightweight components. With a curb weight of 3,921 pounds, a V8 STS is only about 100 pounds heavier than a comparably equipped 5 Series sedan despite its larger size. Add to that a nearly endless list of advanced chassis, suspension and drivetrain technologies, and you can begin to see why the STS is now the best car in Cadillac's lineup.

The lack of overbearing weight gives the STS a far more nimble feel than its dimensions might suggest. It's not exactly sport sedan-quick in its movements, but with only moderate body roll in corners and minimal dive under braking the STS can be pushed hard without losing its composure. With the rear wheels providing the power, Cadillac's engineers were free to focus on the kind of precise steering feel that's nearly impossible to achieve with front-wheel drive. The result is a delicate feel through the steering wheel without a numb on-center sensation or overly aggressive assistance. It's not perfect just yet, but combined with the solid chassis, it's one of Cadillac's best setups to date.

The Magnetic Ride control (MR) system that was first introduced on the previous-generation STS remains an option for those who desire some adjustability in the vehicle's ride quality. With two different settings to choose from, it can be tailored for either day-to-day comfort or back-road performance. We found either setting capable of handling most situations, but the sport mode does sharpen things up a bit. For the dedicated enthusiast, there's also a new sport package offered that serves up variable-ratio steering, heavy-duty brake linings and high-performance 18-inch Michelin Pilot Sport rubber.

As impressive as the STS is when it comes to ride and handling, the aspect of the car that impressed us the most was the drivetrain. Whether it was the surprising power of the base V6 or the smooth delivery of the Northstar V8, we found little to complain about under the hood. Both power plants use advanced overhead cam designs and variable valve timing to deliver broad power bands and refined operation.

With 255 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque, the standard 3.6-liter, six-cylinder engine is able to get the big sedan up to speed with surprising gusto. Unlike some of its competitors whose six-cylinder offerings provide merely adequate performance, the V6 in the STS rarely feels underpowered. It doesn't snap off the line like the bigger V8, but with solid midrange torque and a willingness to push hard to the redline, it's more entertaining than you might expect.

Step up to the 4.6-liter V8 and the STS really shows its mettle. With 320 hp and 315 lb-ft of torque, there's more than enough power to make this car feel quick. Cadillac claims a 0-to-60-mph time of less than six seconds and it feels that fast behind the wheel. Some of the credit has to go to the standard five-speed automatic transmission, as it serves up perfectly executed shifts no matter how hard the pedal is pressed. Eight-cylinder models also offer the option of all-wheel drive for those who live in harsher climates. The added weight of the extra hardware slows things down a bit, but you would be hard-pressed to detect the system's presence during everyday driving. It's yet another sign of just how well the drivetrain components work together to help push the STS up another notch when it comes to overall performance and refinement.

Much the same could be said about the interior of the STS. This is an area where Cadillac has never put its best foot forward, but the STS shows signs that progress is finally being made. Panel fitment was generally good and the underlying structure seemed solid even in our preproduction test cars. The wood trim is richer-looking than before, and the seat materials feel a grade higher. Given that a few of the interior pieces weren't quite production quality, we'll reserve our final judgment for now, but our initial impressions were of a cabin that looks and feels as it should in a sedan of this class.

Beyond the more simplistic renovations, the STS also incorporates a vast array of high-tech features buried within its spacious cabin. A push of the remote button can not only start the car from up to 200 feet away, it can also activate the climate control system to heat or cool the vehicle depending on the outside temperature. Once inside, the driver can get information through a four-color head-up display projected onto the windshield while every occupant can enjoy the sounds of an optional 15-speaker Bose 5.1 surround sound audio system. Other options include a DVD-based navigation system with an eight-inch color screen, Bluetooth wireless cell phone connectivity and an Intellibeam headlight system that automatically switches between high and low beams according to oncoming traffic.

Needless to say, the STS has been designed to go heads up with the most technologically advanced vehicles in the world. Better yet, it is also endowed with the more fundamental requirements of a true luxury car like a sturdy chassis, precise steering and the latest drivetrain technology. Throw in the fact that it wears Cadillac's design language better than any other car in the lineup, and the STS rightfully deserves its place as Cadillac's flagship sedan. It may not be as nimble as the CTS or as flashy as an XLR, but for buyers looking for a complete package of luxury and performance, the STS is Cadillac's best offering yet.

Research Similar Vehicles