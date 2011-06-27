Used 2008 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$5,999Great Deal | $1,680 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V6103,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
Stock: AL-6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,500Great Deal | $1,147 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury71,325 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
Stock: LU044567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $6,000Great Deal | $3,475 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury98,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
Stock: AP12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- New Listing$8,000
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury74,085 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 26944 miles below market average! Crystal Red Tintcoat 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A080196920
Stock: AJ18984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $5,695
2008 Cadillac STS V6115,825 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67VX80128258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,800Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac STS V6101,671 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska
Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck, Navigation, HID Headlights, Heated Second Row, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Remote Engine Start, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Leather, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated/Venilated Front Seats, 17" x 7.5" Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Memory Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rainsense Wipers, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Universal Home Remote, V6 Luxury Collection, V6 Luxury Level Two Package, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. We offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com. 17/26 City/Highway MPGIncluded Accessories: 1 Master Key, Owner's Manual, All Weather Floor MatsWhether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V480199160
Stock: 80199160-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $10,991
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury56,529 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huston Cadillac - Lake Wales / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather, 18' x 8' Polished Cast Aluminum (QF8) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, V8 Premium Luxury Collection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A980175757
Stock: 267362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $7,988Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury123,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri
CADILLAC STYLE, READY TO GO, CLEAN CAR FAX, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER FRONT TWO SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MANY MORE OPTIONS THAT CADILLAC OFFER, THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880167102
Stock: 636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,555
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury90,608 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Brake assist, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink garage door remote, HomeLink Garage door transmitter, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 17327 miles below market average! 2008 Cadillac STS 4D Sedan V8 White Diamond Tricoat Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A080205682
Stock: 2226XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $5,195
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury213,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** Leather Seats **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A980211349
Stock: 1087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- New Listing$10,380Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac STS V673,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cadillac of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, AWD, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Premium Tuscany All-Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 36855 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Passenger door bin, VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW*** Overhead Console -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA67V480178320
Stock: H78320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $9,487Fair Deal
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury71,688 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John North Ford Lincoln - Emporia / Kansas
EXTRA LOW MILES, LUXURY FOR LESS! OUR ADMIN FEE IS ONLY $115, COMPARE TO OTHERS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A180161948
Stock: C5411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,895
2008 Cadillac STS V694,432 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Jimmy Smith Buick GMC - Athens / Alabama
Equipment with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Never get into a cold vehicle again with the remote start feature on it. The Cadillac STS has satellite radio capabilities. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. It is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This 2008 Cadillac STS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is rear wheel drive. This Cadillac STS projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in it. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Cadillac STS has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Packages PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes Standard Equipment. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information At Jimmy Smith Buick GMC in Athens, Alabama we take great pride in offering a great selection of new Buick and GMC models, as well as quality used cars at very competitive pricing to our customers. Our goal is total customer satisfaction so give us a try before you buy. For more information contact our Internet Sales Department. As dedicated Internet consultants, our team will verify availability, answer any questions you might have and provide you with the service you expect and deserve along with the best in pricing. Contact us at (256) 278-4538 and ask for Internet Sales for immediate assistance. Jimmy Smith Buick GMC is conveniently located on Highway 72 in Athens, Alabama. Minutes from Huntsville and Decatur AL and a short drive from Nashville Tn, Chattanooga Tn, Birmingham, Atlanta, Memphis and surrounding areas. *** Does not include applicable sales tax, title or Doc fee. We make every effort to provide accurate information on vehicle and pricing but errors are possible. Please contact us to confirm availability, options, pricing and incentives prior to your visit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V680147048
Stock: G20073D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $12,981
2009 Cadillac STS V650,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ford Lincoln of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee
Value Priced Below Market! All Wheel Drive Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, This 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB has a sharp White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a super clean Cashmere interior! Automatic Low Miles, Adaptive Brake Assist Popular Color Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V390111328
Stock: T111328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $9,250
2009 Cadillac STS V869,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Griffith GMC Chevrolet Buick - Neosho / Missouri
Only 69,298 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac STS delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), V8 PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes (CF5) power sunroof, (YQ4) audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with Bose 5.1 Studio Surround Sound system, 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer and DVD-based navigation, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, (CE4) headlamp washer system and (ZAA) compact spare tire, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC, 6L50-E, TAP UP/TAP DOWN (STD).*This Cadillac STS Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES, P235/50R17 MICHELIN, S-RATED, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with articulating head restraints (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING with OnStar controls, LIGHT GRAY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HEADLAMPS, XENON, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID), WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with flash-to-pass feature, includes (CE4) headlamp washer system, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC LOW/HIGH BEAM CONTROL.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Griffith Motor Company located at 1300 W. Harmony, Neosho, MO 64850 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A290172992
Stock: 60020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $7,828
2007 Cadillac STS V680,426 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burlington Chevrolet - Burlington / New Jersey
STS V6, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Black Raven, Ebony Leather. Black Raven 2007 Cadillac STS V6 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI VVT Odometer is 33061 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677X70127440
Stock: 276697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $6,994
2009 Cadillac STS V6113,319 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Contact Napleton Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 Cadillac STS: The 2009 STS occupies a slot in between the CTS and DTS in Cadillac's lineup. In terms of performance and features, it is every bit a rival to the top sedans from Germany and Japan. With all-wheel drive, the STS makes a surprisingly good all-weather car, and with its front-wheel steer system, the AWD V8 model is especially safe and nimble. Inside, the STS has a look and feel that entirely justifies the price, plus convenience and safety features that compete with the best in its class. Strengths of this model include safety features, available leading-edge technology features, Performance, smooth ride, and optional all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V190150242
Stock: P00053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $6,500
2009 Cadillac STS V6109,600 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA67V890142115
Certified Pre-Owned: No