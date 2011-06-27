Close

Equipment with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Never get into a cold vehicle again with the remote start feature on it. The Cadillac STS has satellite radio capabilities. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. It is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This 2008 Cadillac STS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is rear wheel drive. This Cadillac STS projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in it. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Cadillac STS has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Packages PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes Standard Equipment. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DK67V680147048

Stock: G20073D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020