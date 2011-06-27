Used 2008 Cadillac STS for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
41 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20052011
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$15K
Price

Rating

Mileage

50K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1525
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • Price Drop
    $5,999Great Deal | $1,680 below market

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    103,670 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
    Stock: AL-6152
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $7,500Great Deal | $1,147 below market

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    71,325 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
    Stock: LU044567A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $6,000Great Deal | $3,475 below market

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    98,931 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan

    This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
    Stock: AP12545
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,000

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    74,085 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Odometer is 26944 miles below market average! Crystal Red Tintcoat 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A080196920
    Stock: AJ18984A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $5,695

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    115,825 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DK67VX80128258
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,800Fair Deal

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    101,671 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska

    Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck, Navigation, HID Headlights, Heated Second Row, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Remote Engine Start, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Leather, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated/Venilated Front Seats, 17" x 7.5" Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Memory Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rainsense Wipers, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Universal Home Remote, V6 Luxury Collection, V6 Luxury Level Two Package, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. We offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com. 17/26 City/Highway MPGIncluded Accessories: 1 Master Key, Owner's Manual, All Weather Floor MatsWhether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DD67V480199160
    Stock: 80199160-A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

  • $10,991

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    56,529 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Huston Cadillac - Lake Wales / Florida

    Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather, 18' x 8' Polished Cast Aluminum (QF8) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, V8 Premium Luxury Collection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A980175757
    Stock: 267362B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $7,988Fair Deal

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    123,378 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri

    CADILLAC STYLE, READY TO GO, CLEAN CAR FAX, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER FRONT TWO SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MANY MORE OPTIONS THAT CADILLAC OFFER, THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A880167102
    Stock: 636
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,555

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    90,608 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois

    Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Brake assist, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink garage door remote, HomeLink Garage door transmitter, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 17327 miles below market average! 2008 Cadillac STS 4D Sedan V8 White Diamond Tricoat Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DC67A080205682
    Stock: 2226XB
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-21-2020

  • $5,195

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    213,355 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota

    ** Leather Seats **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DC67A980211349
    Stock: 1087A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,380Fair Deal

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    73,004 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cadillac of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey

    VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, AWD, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Premium Tuscany All-Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 36855 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Passenger door bin, VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW*** Overhead Console -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DA67V480178320
    Stock: H78320
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $9,487Fair Deal

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    71,688 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    John North Ford Lincoln - Emporia / Kansas

    EXTRA LOW MILES, LUXURY FOR LESS! OUR ADMIN FEE IS ONLY $115, COMPARE TO OTHERS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A180161948
    Stock: C5411
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,895

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    94,432 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jimmy Smith Buick GMC - Athens / Alabama

    Equipment with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. Never get into a cold vehicle again with the remote start feature on it. The Cadillac STS has satellite radio capabilities. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. It is pure luxury with a heated steering wheel. This unit is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This 2008 Cadillac STS has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle is rear wheel drive. This Cadillac STS projects refinement with a racy metallic gray exterior. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in it. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. The Cadillac STS has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Packages PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: includes Standard Equipment. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. SUNROOF: POWER; TILT-SLIDING. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information At Jimmy Smith Buick GMC in Athens, Alabama we take great pride in offering a great selection of new Buick and GMC models, as well as quality used cars at very competitive pricing to our customers. Our goal is total customer satisfaction so give us a try before you buy. For more information contact our Internet Sales Department. As dedicated Internet consultants, our team will verify availability, answer any questions you might have and provide you with the service you expect and deserve along with the best in pricing. Contact us at (256) 278-4538 and ask for Internet Sales for immediate assistance. Jimmy Smith Buick GMC is conveniently located on Highway 72 in Athens, Alabama. Minutes from Huntsville and Decatur AL and a short drive from Nashville Tn, Chattanooga Tn, Birmingham, Atlanta, Memphis and surrounding areas. *** Does not include applicable sales tax, title or Doc fee. We make every effort to provide accurate information on vehicle and pricing but errors are possible. Please contact us to confirm availability, options, pricing and incentives prior to your visit.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DK67V680147048
    Stock: G20073D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $12,981

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    50,442 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ford Lincoln of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee

    Value Priced Below Market! All Wheel Drive Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, This 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB has a sharp White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a super clean Cashmere interior! Automatic Low Miles, Adaptive Brake Assist Popular Color Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a Test Drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DD67V390111328
    Stock: T111328
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $9,250

    2009 Cadillac STS V8

    69,300 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Griffith GMC Chevrolet Buick - Neosho / Missouri

    Only 69,298 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac STS delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), V8 PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes (CF5) power sunroof, (YQ4) audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with Bose 5.1 Studio Surround Sound system, 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer and DVD-based navigation, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, (CE4) headlamp washer system and (ZAA) compact spare tire, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC, 6L50-E, TAP UP/TAP DOWN (STD).*This Cadillac STS Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES, P235/50R17 MICHELIN, S-RATED, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with articulating head restraints (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING with OnStar controls, LIGHT GRAY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HEADLAMPS, XENON, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID), WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with flash-to-pass feature, includes (CE4) headlamp washer system, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC LOW/HIGH BEAM CONTROL.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Griffith Motor Company located at 1300 W. Harmony, Neosho, MO 64850 to make this car yours today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DZ67A290172992
    Stock: 60020A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $7,828

    2007 Cadillac STS V6

    80,426 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Burlington Chevrolet - Burlington / New Jersey

    STS V6, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Black Raven, Ebony Leather. Black Raven 2007 Cadillac STS V6 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI VVT Odometer is 33061 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG RWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DW677X70127440
    Stock: 276697A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

  • $6,994

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    113,319 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois

    Contact Napleton Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 Cadillac STS: The 2009 STS occupies a slot in between the CTS and DTS in Cadillac's lineup. In terms of performance and features, it is every bit a rival to the top sedans from Germany and Japan. With all-wheel drive, the STS makes a surprisingly good all-weather car, and with its front-wheel steer system, the AWD V8 model is especially safe and nimble. Inside, the STS has a look and feel that entirely justifies the price, plus convenience and safety features that compete with the best in its class. Strengths of this model include safety features, available leading-edge technology features, Performance, smooth ride, and optional all-wheel drive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DD67V190150242
    Stock: P00053A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • $6,500

    2009 Cadillac STS V6

    109,600 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DA67V890142115
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS
  4. Used 2008 Cadillac STS
STS Reviews & Specs