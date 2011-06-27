Vehicle overview

After struggling for years to keep up with the imports, Cadillac has finally hit its stride and the STS proves it. The STS is the 2006 successor to the Seville, which was originally introduced way back in 1956 as a hardtop coupe designed to be the top performance option in the Cadillac lineup.

A 305-horsepower V8 engine and exclusive high-end interior trim ensured that the Seville was not only one of the fastest vehicles on the road, but one of the most luxurious as well. Cadillac shook things up several decades later when the all-new Seville was unveiled as a high-performance sport sedan capable of keeping up with the best Europe could offer.

Cutting-edge styling, tighter build quality and the addition of a new sport model called the STS made Cadillac the talk of the town. The introduction of the ultrahigh-tech and powerful Northstar V8 a year later further cemented the STS as one of the top performance luxury cars in the world. Another redesign for 1998 saw the Seville pick up a sophisticated array of in-car electronics. By the beginning of the current millennium, though, it had lost some of its appeal, as European and Japanese competitors surpassed it in both luxury and performance.

Cadillac has dropped the Seville name for 2006, but the revolutionary new STS definitely shares some DNA with its forebears. This car represents a quantum leap forward in technology, build quality and overall refinement. GM's globally developed Sigma platform cut its teeth as a successful backbone in the CTS, CTS-V and SRX, and was tapped once again to lend some performance cred to the big boy of the Cadillac line. Hard-edged styling introduced a few years ago on the Escalade has been trickling down to the rest of the Cadillac line, and we think it has been applied most successfully here.

Clean, elegant lines on the outside work with loads of leather and wood trim in the cabin to form a lasting impression of quality and luxury. Extra attention was given to reducing road noise, and details like a quiet steel dash, triple door seals and even "airfoil" windshield wipers designed in a wind tunnel all contribute to making this the quietest GM vehicle ever built. Engine options on the Cadillac STS include a refined new 255-horse V6 as the standard motor, and the optional 4.6-liter Northstar V8 churning out a smooth 320 ponies for those who expect a little more. A five-speed automatic channels power to the rear wheels and eight-cylinder models are available with all-wheel drive for those who need extra traction come wintertime.

Finally, this Cadillac car is a technophile's dream, thanks to goodies such as a head-up display, active climate control, Bluetooth wireless cell phone connectivity and even an optional 15-speaker Bose 5.1 surround sound audio system. Defining where the 2006 Cadillac STS fits into the luxury sedan marketplace can be a difficult task. Larger than a midsize sedan yet priced low enough to compete with considerably smaller imports, the sporty new Caddy can comfortably compete with the E-Class and 5 Series in virtually every category. For the first time in a generation, GM's premium brand is ready to take on all challengers.