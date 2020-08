Used 2007 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana

2007 Cadillac STS V6 GOLD 3.6L V6 SFI VVTSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW677970168951

Stock: T23533B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020