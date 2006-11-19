Used 2007 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
- 80,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,828
Burlington Chevrolet - Burlington / New Jersey
STS V6, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Black Raven, Ebony Leather. Black Raven 2007 Cadillac STS V6 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI VVT Odometer is 33061 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677X70127440
Stock: 276697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 156,613 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2007 Cadillac STS V6 GOLD 3.6L V6 SFI VVTSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677970168951
Stock: T23533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 103,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$1,680 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
Stock: AL-6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,500$1,147 Below Market
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
Stock: LU044567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 123,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$5,000$1,908 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677360196971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$3,475 Below Market
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
Stock: AP12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 74,085 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 26944 miles below market average! Crystal Red Tintcoat 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A080196920
Stock: AJ18984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 63,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,229$706 Below Market
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 32 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 32 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 1.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677660220566
Stock: 220566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,730 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,000$436 Below Market
Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2006 Cadillac STS V8 Light Platinum
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A660219258
Stock: PA2301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 115,825 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67VX80128258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,986
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere Leather. Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A260150150
Stock: RE6048B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 77,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. VERY NICE LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE-IN MOONROOF HEATED SEATS CALL PAT STIDHAM 615-319-7478 You will not be disappointed in this STS Luxury or Dixie Motors. Loaded with Heated leather power front seats with driver's memory, dual zone climate control, Bose sound system, moonroof & much more. Safety features include anti-lock brakes & stability control. We have the owner's manual. We have had this STS serviced to include a new battery, fresh oil change along with new engine air filter, cabin air filter, new front ceramic disc pads. This sedan enjoys features such as ++ 3.6 liter motor with 255hp ++ 5 speed automatic transmission ++ Dual Zone automatic climate control ++ Dual front power & heated leather seats ++ Moonroof ++ Power windows ++ Power door locks ++ Cruise control ++ Bose sound XM Satellite Radio ++ Vehicle Stability Control ++ Much more! We have been in business since 1958 and we have a 100% E-Bay Sellers Rating since 2003. Please call ahead in order to make sure this STS is on property and available for sale. Please call Pat Stidham direct at 615-319-7478 WE ARE NASHVILLE'S OLDEST INDEPENDENT USED CAR DEALER DIXIE MOTORS: OVER 100,000 VEHICLES SOLD SINCE 1958 - This 2006 Cadillac STS 4dr NICE LOCAL ONE OWNER MOONROOF CALL PAT STIDHAM 615-319-7478 features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Cashmere Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bose Premium Sound System, 17 inch Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677360174114
Stock: 174114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 101,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,800
Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska
Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck, Navigation, HID Headlights, Heated Second Row, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Remote Engine Start, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Leather, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated/Venilated Front Seats, 17" x 7.5" Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Memory Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rainsense Wipers, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Universal Home Remote, V6 Luxury Collection, V6 Luxury Level Two Package, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. We offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com. 17/26 City/Highway MPGIncluded Accessories: 1 Master Key, Owner's Manual, All Weather Floor MatsWhether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V480199160
Stock: 80199160-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 147,358 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This sharp and clean 2006 Cadillac STS is a great car with a great look and a very nice ride. This car comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, rear spoiler, sunroof, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, BOSE audio system, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power passenger seat, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, navigation system, roof airbags, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, rear backup sensors, side airbags, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, tinted glass, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, cooled driver seat, cooled passenger seat, floormats, steering wheel audio controls, vanity mirrors, woodgrain trim, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677660104736
Stock: 13730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 71,308 miles
$8,999
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
LEATHER SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, BOSE SPEAKERS, BACK UP SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS.Prices valid for Washington state residence only. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. Prices valid for retail purchases only, a negotiable dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A360106867
Stock: C5665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 56,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991
Huston Cadillac - Lake Wales / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather, 18' x 8' Polished Cast Aluminum (QF8) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, V8 Premium Luxury Collection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A980175757
Stock: 267362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 123,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,988
May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri
CADILLAC STYLE, READY TO GO, CLEAN CAR FAX, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER FRONT TWO SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MANY MORE OPTIONS THAT CADILLAC OFFER, THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880167102
Stock: 636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,555
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Brake assist, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink garage door remote, HomeLink Garage door transmitter, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 17327 miles below market average! 2008 Cadillac STS 4D Sedan V8 White Diamond Tricoat Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A080205682
Stock: 2226XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
