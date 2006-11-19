Used 2007 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee

Due to current conditions we will go to online purchasing and will also have one on one appointments available. Please call or text us anytime for a virtual video tour of any of our cars. All of the cars are detailed and sanitized. We know that you have many choices when looking for a vehicle and want to personally thank you for taking the time to shop with us. VERY NICE LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE-IN MOONROOF HEATED SEATS CALL PAT STIDHAM 615-319-7478 You will not be disappointed in this STS Luxury or Dixie Motors. Loaded with Heated leather power front seats with driver's memory, dual zone climate control, Bose sound system, moonroof & much more. Safety features include anti-lock brakes & stability control. We have the owner's manual. We have had this STS serviced to include a new battery, fresh oil change along with new engine air filter, cabin air filter, new front ceramic disc pads. This sedan enjoys features such as ++ 3.6 liter motor with 255hp ++ 5 speed automatic transmission ++ Dual Zone automatic climate control ++ Dual front power & heated leather seats ++ Moonroof ++ Power windows ++ Power door locks ++ Cruise control ++ Bose sound XM Satellite Radio ++ Vehicle Stability Control ++ Much more! We have been in business since 1958 and we have a 100% E-Bay Sellers Rating since 2003. Please call ahead in order to make sure this STS is on property and available for sale. Please call Pat Stidham direct at 615-319-7478 WE ARE NASHVILLE'S OLDEST INDEPENDENT USED CAR DEALER DIXIE MOTORS: OVER 100,000 VEHICLES SOLD SINCE 1958 - This 2006 Cadillac STS 4dr NICE LOCAL ONE OWNER MOONROOF CALL PAT STIDHAM 615-319-7478 features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Cashmere Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bose Premium Sound System, 17 inch Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - WE SHOW VEHICLES BY APPOINTMENT SO WE CAN GIVE YOU THE TIME AND ATTENTION YOU DESERVE. PLEASE CALL THE INDIVIDUAL SALES PERSON LISTED, WE WILL HAVE YOUR REQUESTED VEHICLE CLEAN, CORRECT AND READY TO TEST DRIVE. THANKS IN ADVANCE. 379.00 PROCESSING FEE ON ALL VEHICLES. FOR TENNESSEE RESIDENTS, TAX, TITLE AND LICENSE ALSO APPLIES. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW677360174114

Stock: 174114

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020