Used 2007 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

41 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
STS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  • 2007 Cadillac STS V6 in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac STS V6

    80,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,828

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac STS V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac STS V6

    156,613 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    103,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    71,325 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    123,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,000

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    98,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    74,085 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    63,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,229

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    98,730 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $6,000

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in Black
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    115,825 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Red
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    70,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,986

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    77,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    101,671 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    147,358 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    71,308 miles

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    56,529 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,991

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    123,378 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    90,608 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,555

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac STS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 41 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac STS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac STS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.630 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Tough to Beat
MR T,11/19/2006
I just leased a 2007 Cadillac STS V6 all wheel drive. This car is a blend of performance, luxury, and technology. With the V6 you have enough power and all wheel drive should give me great control in the winter. This is not your Father's Cadilliac. It has a smooth ride with enough power to keep your attention. The interior is luxurious. I chose this car over the BMW 5 series, E350 Benz, Lexus GS, and Infiniti M45. I chose the STS because its luxury, performance, and lease incentives. The sticker was $52,000 and I leased it for $612 a month with nothing down. This car competes with the others in its class too. When I look at the US cars most of them are not worthy to compete in this class. The STS is. This is the new Caddy!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
STS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac STS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings