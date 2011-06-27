Used 2006 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
- $5,000Great Deal | $1,908 below market
2006 Cadillac STS V6123,629 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677360196971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,229Good Deal | $706 below market
2006 Cadillac STS V663,871 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 32 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 32 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 1.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677660220566
Stock: 220566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,000Good Deal | $436 below market
2006 Cadillac STS V898,730 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zeigler Cadillac of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2006 Cadillac STS V8 Light Platinum
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A660219258
Stock: PA2301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $7,986Fair Deal
2006 Cadillac STS V870,081 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere Leather. Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A260150150
Stock: RE6048B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $8,450
2006 Cadillac STS V677,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dixie Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
VERY NICE LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE-IN MOONROOF HEATED SEATS You will not be disappointed in this STS Luxury or Dixie Motors. Loaded with Heated leather power front seats with driver's memory, dual zone climate control, Bose sound system, moonroof & much more. Safety features include anti-lock brakes & stability control. We have the owner's manual. We have had this STS serviced to include a new battery, fresh oil change along with new engine air filter, cabin air filter, new front ceramic disc pads. This sedan enjoys features such as ++ 3.6 liter motor with 255hp ++ 5 speed automatic transmission ++ Dual Zone automatic climate control ++ Dual front power & heated leather seats ++ Moonroof ++ Power windows ++ Power door locks ++ Cruise control ++ Bose sound XM Satellite Radio ++ Vehicle Stability Control ++ Much more! - This 2006 Cadillac STS 4dr features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Cashmere Leather interior. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Have original manuals - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bose Premium Sound System, 17 inch Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677360174114
Stock: 174114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$5,995Fair Deal
2006 Cadillac STS V6147,358 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This sharp and clean 2006 Cadillac STS is a great car with a great look and a very nice ride. This car comes equipped with fog lights, rear defrost, rear spoiler, sunroof, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, BOSE audio system, CD player, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power passenger seat, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, navigation system, roof airbags, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, 4 wheel disc brakes, rear backup sensors, side airbags, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, tachometer, trip odometer, tinted glass, 12V power outlet, automatic on floor, cooled driver seat, cooled passenger seat, floormats, steering wheel audio controls, vanity mirrors, woodgrain trim, and power steering. Stop in today to drive your next new car and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677660104736
Stock: 13730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$8,999
2006 Cadillac STS V871,308 milesDelivery available*
Northwest Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
LEATHER SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, BOSE SPEAKERS, BACK UP SENSORS, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A360106867
Stock: C5665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- $1,587Great Deal | $1,808 below market
2005 Cadillac STS V6192,834 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
National Auto Plaza! Where we give you top dollar for your trade! Please call 1-888-766-4099 (Sandy). Visit us 24/7 at WWW.NAPSALES.COM!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677550156101
Stock: A6091B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$4,988Fair Deal | $400 below market
2005 Cadillac STS V6109,940 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
McDonough Toyota - Staunton / Virginia
Leather Interior!, 17 x 7.5 Front & 17 x 8 Rear Polished Wheels, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade. Light Platinum RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677150191458
Stock: 30030B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,647
2005 Cadillac STS V678,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Mansfield - Ontario / Ohio
This 2005 Cadillac STS V6 in White Diamond features: 3.6L V6 VVT 5-Speed Automatic RWD Odometer is 41242 miles below market average! See the rest of our inventory at: WWW.MMGAUTO.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677050228967
Stock: H205116PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $7,828
2007 Cadillac STS V680,426 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burlington Chevrolet - Burlington / New Jersey
STS V6, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 SFI VVT, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Black Raven, Ebony Leather. Black Raven 2007 Cadillac STS V6 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SFI VVT Odometer is 33061 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPG RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677X70127440
Stock: 276697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $5,995Fair Deal
2005 Cadillac STS V6139,990 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hughes Autos Inc - Saint Louis / Missouri
2005 CADILLAC STS SUPER CLEAN, ONLY 139,948 MILES, SERVICED AND STATE INSPECTED, SUNROOF, NAVAGATION, CHROME WHEELS, SEE Bill Tracy 9315 NATURAL BRIDGE ST LOUIS MO 63134
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677950119374
Stock: 119374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,991
2007 Cadillac STS V6156,613 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2007 Cadillac STS V6 GOLD 3.6L V6 SFI VVTSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DW677970168951
Stock: T23533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $2,999
2005 Cadillac STS V8102,731 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MotorMall - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A850160275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,500
2005 Cadillac STS V8173,394 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
White Diamond 2005 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT 17" x 7.5" Front & 17" x 8" Rear Polished Wheels, 17" x 7.5" Painted Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Filtration System, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror, Electrochromic Inside Rear-View Mirror w/Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 1SF, ETR AM/FM Bose Stereo w/CD Player, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6 Disc DVD Chngr, Eucalyptus Wood Trim Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Headlamp Washer System, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory Package, MP3 decoder, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Brakes, Performance Cooling Package w/1SF, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Radio data system, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, XM Satellite Radio Sound System Feature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A450191314
Stock: P23920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Price Drop$5,999Great Deal | $1,680 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V6103,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
Stock: AL-6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,500Great Deal | $1,147 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury71,325 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
Stock: LU044567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $6,000Great Deal | $3,475 below market
2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury98,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
Stock: AP12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020