Used 2009 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois

Contact Napleton Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 Cadillac STS: The 2009 STS occupies a slot in between the CTS and DTS in Cadillac's lineup. In terms of performance and features, it is every bit a rival to the top sedans from Germany and Japan. With all-wheel drive, the STS makes a surprisingly good all-weather car, and with its front-wheel steer system, the AWD V8 model is especially safe and nimble. Inside, the STS has a look and feel that entirely justifies the price, plus convenience and safety features that compete with the best in its class. Strengths of this model include safety features, available leading-edge technology features, Performance, smooth ride, and optional all-wheel drive

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DD67V190150242

Stock: P00053A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020