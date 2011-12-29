Used 2009 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,442 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,981
Ford Lincoln of Cookeville - Cookeville / Tennessee
Value Priced Below Market! All Wheel Drive Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, This 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB has a sharp White Diamond Tricoat exterior and a super clean Cashmere interior! Automatic Low Miles, Adaptive Brake Assist Popular Color Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V390111328
Stock: T111328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 69,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,250
Griffith GMC Chevrolet Buick - Neosho / Missouri
Only 69,298 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Cadillac STS delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17' X 7.5' (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM (STD), V8 PREMIUM LUXURY COLLECTION includes (CF5) power sunroof, (YQ4) audio system with navigation, AM/FM stereo with Bose 5.1 Studio Surround Sound system, 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer and DVD-based navigation, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (TT6) Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlamps, (CE4) headlamp washer system and (ZAA) compact spare tire, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC, 6L50-E, TAP UP/TAP DOWN (STD).*This Cadillac STS Comes Equipped with These Options *TIRES, P235/50R17 MICHELIN, S-RATED, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and sunshade, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with articulating head restraints (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, MIRROR, INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING with OnStar controls, LIGHT GRAY, NUANCE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HEADLAMPS, XENON, HIGH-INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID), WINDSHIELD WIPER-ACTIVATED with flash-to-pass feature, includes (CE4) headlamp washer system, HEADLAMPS, INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC LOW/HIGH BEAM CONTROL.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Griffith Motor Company located at 1300 W. Harmony, Neosho, MO 64850 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A290172992
Stock: 60020A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 113,319 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994
Courtesy Buick GMC - Crystal Lake / Illinois
Contact Napleton Buick GMC today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2009 Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Cadillac STS AWD w/1SB, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2009 Cadillac STS: The 2009 STS occupies a slot in between the CTS and DTS in Cadillac's lineup. In terms of performance and features, it is every bit a rival to the top sedans from Germany and Japan. With all-wheel drive, the STS makes a surprisingly good all-weather car, and with its front-wheel steer system, the AWD V8 model is especially safe and nimble. Inside, the STS has a look and feel that entirely justifies the price, plus convenience and safety features that compete with the best in its class. Strengths of this model include safety features, available leading-edge technology features, Performance, smooth ride, and optional all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V190150242
Stock: P00053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 109,600 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA67V890142115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,999$1,680 Below Market
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
COOLED SEATS PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS WOOD TRIM MEMORY SEAT TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF CALL TODAY 540-805-5211 ASK FOR MIRZA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67V780195917
Stock: AL-6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$7,500$1,147 Below Market
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather. Recent Arrival! 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with OverdriveWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880200339
Stock: LU044567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 98,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,000$3,475 Below Market
George Matick Chevrolet - Redford / Michigan
This vehicle is sold in AS-IS condition, with no warranty or guarantee either expressed or implied. You will pay all costs for any repairs. The dealer assumes no responsibility or liability in connection with the sale of this vehicle. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, AWD, Light Gray w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces. Shopping online for a pre-owned vehicle is easier than ever. To stay competitive in this growing and changing market, we use advanced technologies to accurately place our cars below other dealers prices. This allows us to provide a fair no haggle experience for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DL67A580134737
Stock: AP12545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 74,085 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Odometer is 26944 miles below market average! Crystal Red Tintcoat 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A080196920
Stock: AJ18984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 115,825 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
Nick Jr.'s Auto Sales - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DK67VX80128258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,800
Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska
Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck, Navigation, HID Headlights, Heated Second Row, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Remote Engine Start, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Leather, Universal Garage Door Opener, Heated/Venilated Front Seats, 17" x 7.5" Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Automatic Headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Headlamp Washer System, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Memory Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rainsense Wipers, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Universal Home Remote, V6 Luxury Collection, V6 Luxury Level Two Package, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps. We offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com. 17/26 City/Highway MPGIncluded Accessories: 1 Master Key, Owner's Manual, All Weather Floor MatsWhether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DD67V480199160
Stock: 80199160-A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 116,789 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,490
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
Visit Your Deal Automotive at www.yourdealautomotive.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 850-444-9494 today to schedule your test drive.Come down and see our DEALS on used vehicles TODAY!!! At YOUR DEAL AUTOMOTIVE you will find: ** QUALITY vehicles** Top notch CUSTOMER SERVICE** SUPERIOR sales staffHome of the saying “It’s not a DEAL until it’s YOUR DEAL“Check out our complete inventory of used vehicles and apply for our “easy approval financing” at:www.yourdealautomotive.comPhone: 850-444-9494 Address:9084 N Palafox Pensacola FL 32534
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6EV5A0126002
Stock: 7766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,991
Huston Cadillac - Lake Wales / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, light gray Leather, 18' x 8' Polished Cast Aluminum (QF8) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, AM/FM stereo, with DVD Navigation and XM Satellite Radio, Audio memory, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated rear seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/OnStar Ctrls, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, V8 Premium Luxury Collection, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio. Thunder Gray ChromaFlair 2008 Cadillac STS V8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A980175757
Stock: 267362B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 123,378 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,988
May Motor Company - Springfield / Missouri
CADILLAC STYLE, READY TO GO, CLEAN CAR FAX, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LIGHTS, POWER FRONT TWO SEATS, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AND MANY MORE OPTIONS THAT CADILLAC OFFER, THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A880167102
Stock: 636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
Bravo Chevrolet - Las Cruces / New Mexico
THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS:AWD, cashmere Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio, 17' x 7.5' Polished Cast Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, MP3 decoder, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 2010 Cadillac STS Luxury Sport AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 VVT Direct Injection AWD, cashmere Leather, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio. 18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DU6EV7A0106852
Stock: 8839A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 90,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,555
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Sunroof / Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT, Cashmere w/Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic Self-Adjusting Level Control, Brake assist, Cargo Net w/Tie-Downs, Driver & Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink garage door remote, HomeLink Garage door transmitter, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Rain sensing wipers, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Sapele Wood Trim Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Odometer is 17327 miles below market average! 2008 Cadillac STS 4D Sedan V8 White Diamond Tricoat Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A080205682
Stock: 2226XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 213,355 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,195
Brandl Chevrolet Buick GMC - Aitkin / Minnesota
** Leather Seats **, ** LOCAL TRADE **, ** CRUISE CONTROL **, ** MULTI-POINT VEHICLE INSPECTION **, ** VEHICLE DETAILED **, ** OIL CHANGED **. **OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE FULLY RECONDITIONED. CALL TO SEE WHAT WORK WAS DONE TO THIS VEHICLE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DC67A980211349
Stock: 1087A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 73,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,380
Cadillac of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW***, AWD, Cashmere with Cocoa Accents with Premium Tuscany All-Leather Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 36855 miles below market average! 17/26 City/Highway MPG - - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, XM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces, Passenger door bin, VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED AS-IS, REPLACED FILTERS AND FLUIDS, ***CONTACT MICHELLE, TINA OR CHRISTINE NOW*** Overhead Console -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V6 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DA67V480178320
Stock: H78320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 71,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$9,487
John North Ford Lincoln - Emporia / Kansas
EXTRA LOW MILES, LUXURY FOR LESS! OUR ADMIN FEE IS ONLY $115, COMPARE TO OTHERS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DZ67A180161948
Stock: C5411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
