Used 2005 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me
41 listings
- 192,834 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,587$1,808 Below Market
- 109,940 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,988$400 Below Market
- 78,335 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,647
- 139,990 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 102,731 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
- 173,394 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 123,629 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,000$1,908 Below Market
- 63,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,229$706 Below Market
- 98,730 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,000$436 Below Market
- 70,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,986
- 77,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
- 147,358 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 71,308 miles
$8,999
- 80,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,828
- 156,613 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
- 103,670 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$1,680 Below Market
- 71,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,500$1,147 Below Market
- 98,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$3,475 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac STS
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac STS
Write a reviewSee all 141 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7141 Reviews
Report abuse
SLG,09/24/2015
Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 5A)
My 2005 STS Norstar V-8 since it was new. Currently, it has almost 80,000 miles. There were a few minor mechanical problems when new, all covered under warranty, but over the last several years the repairs have been minimal, or just routine maintenance. The car has very good handling, braking and acceleration for a luxury car, and plenty of room to ride very comfortably, which makes road trips no problem. With the Norstar V-8 it has plenty of power, but without sounding like a "boy racer." The major caution when driving this car in wet, slushy, or icy conditions is the power. The traction control is okay but does not really rein in the car quickly enough if the rear wheels loose traction. I found that using snow tires during the slushy and/or winter months as well as adding 150 pounds of sand in the trunk made all the difference.
