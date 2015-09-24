Used 2005 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Cadillac STS V6
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V6

    192,834 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,587

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac STS V6 in Light Green
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V6

    109,940 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    $400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V6

    78,335 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,647

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac STS V6 in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V6

    139,990 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac STS V8 in Silver
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V8

    102,731 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac STS V8 in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac STS V8

    173,394 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    123,629 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,000

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    63,871 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,229

    $706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Silver
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    98,730 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Red
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    70,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,986

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    77,902 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,450

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V6

    147,358 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac STS V8 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Cadillac STS V8

    71,308 miles

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac STS V6 in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac STS V6

    80,426 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,828

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac STS V6 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac STS V6

    156,613 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V6 in White
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V6

    103,670 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Gray
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    71,325 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,500

    $1,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury in Silver
    used

    2008 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury

    98,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $3,475 Below Market
    Details

My 2005 STS Norstar V-8 since it was new. Currently, it has almost 80,000 miles. There were a few minor mechanical problems when new, all covered under warranty, but over the last several years the repairs have been minimal, or just routine maintenance. The car has very good handling, braking and acceleration for a luxury car, and plenty of room to ride very comfortably, which makes road trips no problem. With the Norstar V-8 it has plenty of power, but without sounding like a "boy racer." The major caution when driving this car in wet, slushy, or icy conditions is the power. The traction control is okay but does not really rein in the car quickly enough if the rear wheels loose traction. I found that using snow tires during the slushy and/or winter months as well as adding 150 pounds of sand in the trunk made all the difference.
