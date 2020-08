Used 2005 Cadillac STS for Sale Near Me

National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah

National Auto Plaza! Where we give you top dollar for your trade! Please call 1-888-766-4099 (Sandy). Visit us 24/7 at WWW.NAPSALES.COM!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Cadillac STS V6 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DW677550156101

Stock: A6091B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020