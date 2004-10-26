Used 1996 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

I always liked Cadillacs since I use to work for the dealership. I finally got a used STS in so to be great shape. Gorgous car with all the luxury and rides great. But beware of all the little things that WILL go wrong and will be expensive to repair. I bought mine one day and the next day the water pump gave out. $250 later from the Caddy dealer I had it back. After

owning for about 3 weeks now and only 250 miles...half block seal needs replacing at $1900! Rack and pinion,struts,power window switch,still leaks antifreez and check engine light is now on for emissions. I would just look and avoid this car. These are known problems and thats coming from a ASE Master Tech from a Cad dealer!!!