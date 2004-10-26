Used 1996 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me

  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    161,580 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,800

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville SLS

    37,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1997 Cadillac Seville STS

    52,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 1995 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1995 Cadillac Seville SLS

    151,649 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,410

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1998 Cadillac Seville STS

    79,693 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1994 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    1994 Cadillac Seville STS

    158,478 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,457

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    110,652 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,400

    Details
  • 1999 Cadillac Seville SLS
    used

    1999 Cadillac Seville SLS

    41,276 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    117,411 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Seville STS
    used

    2000 Cadillac Seville STS

    139,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Brown
    used

    2001 Cadillac Seville SLS

    173,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2002 Cadillac Seville SLS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Cadillac Seville SLS

    72,840 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    105,431 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2003 Cadillac Seville STS in White
    used

    2003 Cadillac Seville STS

    55,622 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Nice but move on...
stsnotagain,10/26/2004
I always liked Cadillacs since I use to work for the dealership. I finally got a used STS in so to be great shape. Gorgous car with all the luxury and rides great. But beware of all the little things that WILL go wrong and will be expensive to repair. I bought mine one day and the next day the water pump gave out. $250 later from the Caddy dealer I had it back. After owning for about 3 weeks now and only 250 miles...half block seal needs replacing at $1900! Rack and pinion,struts,power window switch,still leaks antifreez and check engine light is now on for emissions. I would just look and avoid this car. These are known problems and thats coming from a ASE Master Tech from a Cad dealer!!!
