Used 1996 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
Nice but move on...
I always liked Cadillacs since I use to work for the dealership. I finally got a used STS in so to be great shape. Gorgous car with all the luxury and rides great. But beware of all the little things that WILL go wrong and will be expensive to repair. I bought mine one day and the next day the water pump gave out. $250 later from the Caddy dealer I had it back. After owning for about 3 weeks now and only 250 miles...half block seal needs replacing at $1900! Rack and pinion,struts,power window switch,still leaks antifreez and check engine light is now on for emissions. I would just look and avoid this car. These are known problems and thats coming from a ASE Master Tech from a Cad dealer!!!
Rebuilding a 1996 Cadillac Seville SLS
I bought this car used with 65k miles on it. 3k miles later the engine needs to be replaced at 69k miles at a cost of $3,000. I also had to fix two window motors $600, ignition switch $400, alternator $600, and fuel line split (covererd under recall). Things that broke that I refuse to fix: transmission currently at 100k for $4,000 and air conditioner for $1,500 plus another dead window motor for $300. The new motor has roughly 35k on it and burns oil. I will NEVER buy a Cadillac again, and I honestly question the entire GM line up for quality. This car has been nothing but a constant stream of dealer drop offs.
Beautiful Car, But.........
I bought my 1996 Cadillac SeVille from its original owner with 76,000 miles. I've driven it during the winter in Arizona. I started getting a "service transmission" on the message center, so I serviced the transmission by having the fluid and filter changed. The message continued, so I brought the car into a service facility, the code told the tech that it was a turbine speed input sensor, the part is under $100 but it's the last part to come out of the transmission so we're looking at 15 hours of labor. I was told by three national transmission repair chains that it is a common problem and a "design flaw". I got the word today that it's a $3,050 job. Cadillac basically told me that I'm on my own. BE CAREFULL!
A nice car
I've always wanted a caddy but never could afford a new one. So I found this one on Craigs list and fell in love with it. The power is amazing and all the features work well, with the exception of hesitation of the drivers side power window. Maybe I'm a lucky one but this car uses no oil between changes. It has aproximately 129,000 on it at this time. I'm glad they depreciate as they do, otherwise, i would not be able to own a car this nice.
Love the Northstar, hate the gremlins
Bought this car used in 1999. Have taken trips to California, Colorado and New York. I have enjoyed the car's engine performance and comfortable ride. I have always been impressed that a car that weighs this much can average over 29 mpg at high speed. I have however made many costly trips to the dealer for repair; water pump rear suspension air compressor, heater/AC blower motor, O2 sensor, the last and most irritating was in my garage when the security system failed. No cure other than towing to dealer for $400.00 worth of Ignition switch, keys and harness wiring. I love this car but will not be owning another Cadillac.
