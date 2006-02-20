Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1999 Cadillac Eldorado

    114,028 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado

    153,802 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,783

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    82,968 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    116,531 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,496

    Details
  • 2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC
    used

    2000 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    61,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,991

    Details
  • 1998 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1998 Cadillac Eldorado

    158,625 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC in Black
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ESC

    35,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,350

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    109,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,579

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC in White
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    86,050 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $16,988

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado

    127,119 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC in White
    used

    2001 Cadillac Eldorado ETC

    113,151 miles

    $7,500

    Details
  • 1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1997 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    98,594 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1996 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    157,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring
    used

    1995 Cadillac Eldorado Touring

    103,601 miles
    No accidents, Lease

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1992 Cadillac Eldorado
    used

    1992 Cadillac Eldorado

    82,932 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

Eldo Review
Poulsbo Fats,02/20/2006
I purchased my Cadillac Eldorado with 55,000 miles on it from its second owner who lives in Florida. The exterior color is Pearl White Tri-Coat. It has received many compliments already. I live in Washington state, so we have had a very wet winter and I have not really seen the car in the bright sunlight, but I'm sure it will dazzle. So far the car has measured up outstandingly, othern than for a few cosmetic interior things that I had to fix. The engine is smooth. Its average gas mileage is 20 mpg, which surprised me as I drive this car very aggressive. It has a rich throaty sound coming from the exhaust when I step on it! All the amenities work great, I love the heated leather seats and memory adjustments. I love my car!
