  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Eldorado
  4. Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Eldorado
5(53%)4(42%)3(0%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.4
19 reviews
Write a review
See all Eldorados for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,440 - $3,118
Used Eldorado for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Eldo Review

Poulsbo Fats, 02/20/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Cadillac Eldorado with 55,000 miles on it from its second owner who lives in Florida. The exterior color is Pearl White Tri-Coat. It has received many compliments already. I live in Washington state, so we have had a very wet winter and I have not really seen the car in the bright sunlight, but I'm sure it will dazzle. So far the car has measured up outstandingly, othern than for a few cosmetic interior things that I had to fix. The engine is smooth. Its average gas mileage is 20 mpg, which surprised me as I drive this car very aggressive. It has a rich throaty sound coming from the exhaust when I step on it! All the amenities work great, I love the heated leather seats and memory adjustments. I love my car!

Report Abuse

Sweet Ride

fishbone70, 03/20/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have had my Eldorado for nearly a year now. I cannot tell you how the black exterior coupled with the black interior turns heads. The power is always there. I love dusting off little import tuners...they always underestimate the power of American design! I love this car!

Report Abuse

Eldoraldo

dale, 01/08/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

It is the best car I ever owned. You have a hot rod and a classy car combined. You know how you go down the interstate and a big truck passes you from the other way and it shakes your car. Well this baby cuts thru it like a knife. It will keep up with or blow away just about anything on the road. For looks it is the best looking Caddy ever made. It was a big mistake to stop making the Eldoraldo. I get nothing but compliments everywhere I go. I will never get rid of my baby

Report Abuse

Da bomb Caddy

Chris203, 02/12/2004
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car is a beautiful example of American luxury and power. This car is quick, it weighs alot, but it has enough power to beat most stock cars. The interior is very comfortable with leather and wood everywhere and a good Bose sound system (on the ETC). The Bose system is very clear, but it could use more bass. This car is also packed with technology, almost everything is automatic, wipers, lights, climate control, all you basically have to do is drive. I only had one problem so far, a dead battery, but that wasn't really a problem. I highly recommend this car to anyone who loves American muscle and luxury.

Report Abuse

5 yr Owner

Eldorado Lover..., 06/11/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Eldorado now for 5 1/2 years and had a few problems with it, however it has been an amazing car to drive. Fast, fun, and comfortable. I would buy another one in a heart beat. it now has 141,000 and runs like a top. I would suggest to put synthetic oil in it though.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Eldorados for sale

Related Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles