Used 1999 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews

Eldo Review Poulsbo Fats , 02/20/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my Cadillac Eldorado with 55,000 miles on it from its second owner who lives in Florida. The exterior color is Pearl White Tri-Coat. It has received many compliments already. I live in Washington state, so we have had a very wet winter and I have not really seen the car in the bright sunlight, but I'm sure it will dazzle. So far the car has measured up outstandingly, othern than for a few cosmetic interior things that I had to fix. The engine is smooth. Its average gas mileage is 20 mpg, which surprised me as I drive this car very aggressive. It has a rich throaty sound coming from the exhaust when I step on it! All the amenities work great, I love the heated leather seats and memory adjustments. I love my car!

Sweet Ride fishbone70 , 03/20/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had my Eldorado for nearly a year now. I cannot tell you how the black exterior coupled with the black interior turns heads. The power is always there. I love dusting off little import tuners...they always underestimate the power of American design! I love this car!

Eldoraldo dale , 01/08/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful It is the best car I ever owned. You have a hot rod and a classy car combined. You know how you go down the interstate and a big truck passes you from the other way and it shakes your car. Well this baby cuts thru it like a knife. It will keep up with or blow away just about anything on the road. For looks it is the best looking Caddy ever made. It was a big mistake to stop making the Eldoraldo. I get nothing but compliments everywhere I go. I will never get rid of my baby

Da bomb Caddy Chris203 , 02/12/2004 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is a beautiful example of American luxury and power. This car is quick, it weighs alot, but it has enough power to beat most stock cars. The interior is very comfortable with leather and wood everywhere and a good Bose sound system (on the ETC). The Bose system is very clear, but it could use more bass. This car is also packed with technology, almost everything is automatic, wipers, lights, climate control, all you basically have to do is drive. I only had one problem so far, a dead battery, but that wasn't really a problem. I highly recommend this car to anyone who loves American muscle and luxury.