Estimated values
1999 Cadillac Eldorado 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,511
|$3,014
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,241
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,700
|$2,041
|Rough
|$716
|$1,159
|$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Cadillac Eldorado Touring 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,311
|$3,537
|$4,210
|Clean
|$2,057
|$3,157
|$3,757
|Average
|$1,548
|$2,395
|$2,851
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,633
|$1,945