Estimated values
1996 Buick Park Avenue 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$810
|$1,322
|$1,602
|Clean
|$713
|$1,167
|$1,414
|Average
|$518
|$857
|$1,039
|Rough
|$324
|$546
|$664
Estimated values
1996 Buick Park Avenue Ultra 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$914
|$1,358
|$1,602
|Clean
|$804
|$1,199
|$1,414
|Average
|$585
|$880
|$1,039
|Rough
|$366
|$561
|$664