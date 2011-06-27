Used 1996 Buick Park Avenue Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room40.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.9 in.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
