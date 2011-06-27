  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2000 Buick LeSabre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom Features & Specs

More about the 2000 LeSabre
Overview
See LeSabre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3567 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height57.0 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Gold Firemist
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Medici Red
  • Medium Blue
See LeSabre Inventory

Related Used 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles