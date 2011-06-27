Estimated values
2000 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$2,156
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,195
|$1,910
|$2,284
|Average
|$880
|$1,417
|$1,707
|Rough
|$566
|$925
|$1,130
2000 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,407
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,132
|$2,532
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,582
|$1,892
|Rough
|$648
|$1,032
|$1,252