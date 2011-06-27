Estimated values
2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,010
|$19,946
|$21,828
|Clean
|$17,469
|$19,332
|$21,138
|Average
|$16,386
|$18,105
|$19,759
|Rough
|$15,304
|$16,878
|$18,379
Estimated values
2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,447
|$18,279
|$20,061
|Clean
|$15,952
|$17,717
|$19,427
|Average
|$14,964
|$16,593
|$18,159
|Rough
|$13,975
|$15,468
|$16,891
Estimated values
2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,858
|$17,777
|$19,640
|Clean
|$15,382
|$17,230
|$19,019
|Average
|$14,429
|$16,137
|$17,778
|Rough
|$13,475
|$15,043
|$16,537
Estimated values
2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,041
|$19,036
|$20,976
|Clean
|$16,529
|$18,451
|$20,313
|Average
|$15,504
|$17,280
|$18,988
|Rough
|$14,480
|$16,109
|$17,662
Estimated values
2015 Buick Enclave Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,344
|$16,207
|$18,016
|Clean
|$13,913
|$15,709
|$17,446
|Average
|$13,051
|$14,712
|$16,308
|Rough
|$12,189
|$13,715
|$15,169