Used 2011 BMW X6 Consumer Reviews
My snow car is a fun car
I've had MGs, TR-3, Barracudas, BMW m-coupe, Tesla Roadster Sport -- and none are more fun than the BMW X-6. It rides absolutely flat and smooth (the computer reads and regulates the shocks in microseconds), torque-vectoring kicks the rear end around coming out of a corner, and the performance is exciting. It also gets me home up 2000 feet in five miles, around 42 turns, in 4 inches of snow. It will outdrive any SUV including Porsche. When I ran it in an autocross (nobody autocrosses SUVs) I won my class and came in 26th overall -- on snow tires. Don't believe any of the junk you read about this car. It's brilliant.
You better get the extended warranty
Before you buy a X5 - X6 drive model, you better check out the extended warranty. My 2011 BMW X6 with only 55K miles is currently at the dealership to have the drive shaft / transfer case repaired . If not for my extended warranty on the car, I would be out $5,000 to $7,000. I got lucky this time, but with less than a year left on the extended warranty, I'm now serioulsy thinking about trading my car in. This most likely will be first and last BMW, love the car, but hate the cost of repairs cost. Last year, I spent $1700 to have the front and rear brake pads replace.
It makes sense continued...
The X6 is a sports car for car enthusiasts who want to drive the car 12 months per year, including snowy months, who need extra room for luggage. Really, fold down those two back seats and you have a two seater with LOADS of space. You have that high seating and massive weight so your wife, bless her soul, isn't going to pee in her pants every time you pass a truck. The car is fast, luxurious and for my needs, eminently practical. The only con is fuel economy. Dave
Absolutely amazing
Before I bought this monster, I did my research for almost 2months. I was at a point to purchase a Porsche Cayenne S but it paid to wait. I am totally amazed by the way it rides and what a comfort it offers over Cayenne. Absolutely there is no comparison between Porsche Cayenne and BMW X6 50i. I have looked into almost all high end car manufactures before I finalize this vehicle. I drove Porsche Cayenne, Acura ZDX, Audi Q7, Mercedes ML, Lexus RX400, and Range Rover HSE Supercharge. This BMW X6 is a truly an ultimate driving machine.
Projection of unique characteristic
I've had this car for just about a year now. 2010 model. I use this car to commute and Everywhere I go get a head turn from other people. You may call me an attention seeker. Yes, I enjoy people's stares on my vehicle. In fact, this car offers differentiation from other car owners. I personally think BMW's attempt of making a SAC was pretty bold move, yet succesful one. This car drives like sports sedan and has high view, offers good horse power and torque, but my favorite is the look. I have to say this car isn't for everyone. This car is for the people who's willing to spend money to differentiate oneself from others.
