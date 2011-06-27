Vehicle overview

Not long ago, coupe-styled sedans such as the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe were an oddity in the automotive world. But in 2014, most European automakers sell at least one, if not two or three. Although it's part of the BMW 6 Series line in name, the 2014 6 Series Gran Coupe is more of a low-roofed version of the 5 Series sedan with a few more curves and contours thrown in for good measure.

In fact, the 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe and 5 Series sedan share all their major dimensions. Predictably, though, the sleeker Gran Coupe has less headroom. It also has a less practical seating layout, as its center console extends into the backseat, limiting the usefulness of the rear center seat. Then again, if you're looking at the Gran Coupe as an alternative to the two-door 6 Series coupe, it starts looking pretty rational. With 4.5 inches of added length between its wheels and two extra doors, the Gran Coupe has a bigger rear seat and easier access to it.

Engine choices range from sensible to decadent. The base 640i is powered by a strong and fuel-efficient 315-horsepower, turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine, while the 650i features a 445-hp turbocharged V8 that's less frugal but a great deal more enjoyable. Both come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. And for 2014, both are available with all-wheel drive, potentially making your 6 Series Gran Coupe quite practical for year-round driving.

However, the 640i Gran Coupe costs considerably more than a comparably equipped 535i sedan, and is even a few bucks more than the base 740i -- both of which are motivated by a version of the same six-cylinder engine. Meanwhile, the V8-powered 650i is even more expensive, and any of the 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe models can go into the six-figure range if you go heavy on the extras.

Competitors include the Audi A7 and S7, Mercedes-Benz CLS550 and Porsche Panamera . All provide satisfying driving dynamics, ample luxury amenities and plenty of style, and often for less money. Is the 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe worth the premium? On paper, it may be a tough sell. However, in the metal, there's no denying it becomes a far more emotional proposition.