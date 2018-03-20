Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

227 listings
6 Series Gran Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    55,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,559

    $8,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    34,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,995

    $5,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    46,410 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,127

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    46,814 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $31,050

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    72,163 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    28,468 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $37,800

    $3,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    44,319 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,450

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    43,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,632

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    54,381 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,995

    $896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    54,884 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,750

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive

    71,069 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,892

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    22,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    53,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,991

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    66,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,990

    $708 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    38,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,814

    $233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i

    61,477 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,888

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive

    33,688 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $38,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i in Gray
    certified

    2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i

    51,089 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Like Every Beauty - There's always something
David,03/20/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I really enjoy driving this car as it's quick, stylish and beautiful with both interior and exterior quality above most on the road. Keep in mind that this is big vehicle so quick is a relative, but in true BMW fashion the car will get you up to 80mph+ without you even being aware even in city traffic. However, there is a noticeable lag from the turbo and gas mileage borders on atrocious for this day and age when driven even just modestly aggressive. With that said, it's quiet and smooth at speeds of even 100mph. The I-Drive is far better than the old days and better than any I've used. Also, the rear seats fold down which increases the utility greatly and was one of the reason I decided to buy this model. The interior quality is among the best, although taller drivers and passengers will need to watch their heads as the car is low and wide both inside and out.So you get a gorgeous car, room for large items in the back (especially with the rear seats folded) as well as a wonderful touring car with front seats that will make your time in the car very comfy. All this for a mere $90K or so.... And that's where the rub is for me. Despite being treated with the M badging and upgraded package, my in line 6 cylinder still lacks fairly basic items like blind spot detection, intuitive cruise control, lane keep, upgraded stereo and the one that drives me crazy, a power trunk. The power trunk is not even an option, but adding these other items along with the accompanying, required packages and you're approaching $100K. In addition, I had to pay extra via aftermarket hack to have simple things like mirrors fold with remote, windows down with remote, auto engine shutoff disabled. Seems to me that even for the messily $87K that my car cost new it should really have these items. I am pretty sure the same year Honda Accord has more amenities. I mean, come on BMW. In short, love the way the car looks and drives, miss the gadgets, hate the value for price proposition.
Report abuse
