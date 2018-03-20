Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 55,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,559$8,040 Below Market
Smith Chevrolet - Idaho Falls / Idaho
*LOCAL TRADE*, 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe. Odometer is 1854 miles below market average! 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe Dark Blue RWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 3.0L I6 20/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C51FD318397
Stock: N200829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 34,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,995$5,221 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***Clean CARFAX. Alpine White 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy (Style 351M) Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Executive Package, Fineline Oak Wood Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Leather Finish, LED Fog Lights, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside. Odometer is 16907 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C56FD761391
Stock: MZP1086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,127
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 BMW 6 Series 640i Gran Coupe RWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles 3.0L I6 NON-SMOKER, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE, 360 PANORAMIC CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : 18 x 8.0 Light Alloy (Style 365) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C54FD318684
Stock: CK1868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,814 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$31,050
Jordan Motorcars I-10 San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 365) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9505 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Buy with confidence from Jordan Motorcars, and experience excellent customer service, simple pricing, and trades are welcome. We are located on the access road IH10 West between Huebner and De Zavalla on the Northwest side of town!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C50FD453656
Stock: EG42099C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 72,163 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,500
Drive A Dream - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 BMW 6 Series 4dr 650i with Driving Assist Plus, Executive & M Sport Pkgs features a 4.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Streaming Audio, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Real-Time Traffic Display, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Chrome Door Handles, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Multi-Spoke (Style 423), Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Washer and Delay-Off, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim, Tires: P245/40R19 All Season Run-Flat, Clearcoat Paint, LED Brakelights, Cornering Lights, Chrome Grille, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Tracker System, Interior Lock Disable, Cargo Space Lights, Delayed Accessory Power, Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery, Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard, Front And Rear Map Lights, Leather Door Trim Insert, Driver Foot Rest, Front Cupholder, Driver Seat, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Illuminated Glove Box, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Engine Immobilizer, Outside Temp Gauge, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, 40-60 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Seats with Leatherette Back Material, Systems Monitor, Valet Function, Multi-Contour Seats, Full Cloth Headliner, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Analog Display, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, 2 Seatback Storage Pockets, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Passenger Seat, Air Filtration, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Automatic with Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, Engine: 4.4L 32V V8 with TwinPower Turbo Technology, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Rear-Wheel Drive, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, 2.81 Axle Ratio, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos, Back-Up Camera, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Pretensioners and Front Seat-Integrated, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Forward Collision Mitigation, First Aid Kit Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Bill Dangra at 770-835-5000 or driveadream1106@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52FGB99057
Stock: FGB99057-44
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 28,468 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$37,800$3,126 Below Market
Performance Lexus - Cincinnati / Ohio
Original MSRP of $103,895 which includes the $1,300 20" wheel package, $5,300 M Sport Edition, and $3,700 Bang & Olufsen Sound System* CLEAN CARFAX *, LOW MILES!, AWD, Navigation, Moonroof, Leather, Backup Cam, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, SiriusXM, Turbo, Back-up Sensor, Remote Entry, Alarm, Multi-Zone AC, Bluetooth. Completed Comprehensive Multi-Point vehicle inspection. Don't just shop for a used BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe Get a Performance BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe Pre-Owned from Performance Lexus in Kings Automall!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# FD760581 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $250 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed a MultiPoint Inspection including Oil and Filter change!This extra clean 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe features a beautiful Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and a Black Leather interior. As you can see from our pictures we take great pride in presenting the best inventory in Cincinnati.*Technology and Entertainment Features:* Includes Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, MP3 Compatible Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Garage Door Opener, Memory Mirrors, Digital Media Storage, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features:* Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Back-Up Sensors, Xenon Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, HID Headlamps, Emergency communication system, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 24.0 highway / 16.0city (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)To receive your instant market retail value on this 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe STOCK# FD760581 contact Performance Lexus at your earliest convenience. Also you can trade in your current Luxury car or Suv, and we will make sure you receive our best price upfront.We are a family owned business that's been in business for over 40 years. We service Cincinnati, West Chester, Mason, Fairfield, Hyde Park, Indian Hill, Mariemont, Loveland, Milford, Blue Ash, Kenwood, Terrace Park, Lebanon, Maineville, Northgate, Wyoming, Batesville, Madeira, IN and Lawrenceburg IN. Call or stop by Performance Lexus in Kings Automall today at (513) 677-0177 to schedule a test drive.. We'll Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C56FD760581
Stock: FD760581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 44,319 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,450
Premier Automotive - Dumfries / Virginia
**WE FINANCE** *M SPORT* *GRAN COUPE* ALL WHEEL DRIVE/ EXECUTIVE PACKAGE/ LIGHTING PACKAGE/ COLD WEATHER PACKAGE/ NAVIGATION SYSTEM WITH BACK-UP CAMERA/ HEAD-UP DISPLAY/ HEATED & VENTILATED LEATHER SEATS/ REAR HEATED SEATS/ HEATED STEERING WHEEL/ SUNROOF/ XENON HEADLIGHTS/ PARKING SENSORS/ 19-INCH M WHEELS/ BLUETOOTH/ SATELLITE RADIO/ PERSONAL LEASE VEHICLE**Premier Automotive Inc. makes every effort to provide the best possible service to our customers and list the vehicles accurate information online. However, this information is provided to us by a third party such as manufactures, auctions and other sources. The dealership will not be responsible for any inaccurate information about a vehicle. It is the customers sole responsibility to verify any information listed online prior to their purchase. Looking for additional peace of mind? Ask your salesperson about an extended warranty. We deal with a variety of warranty companies to help better serve our customers. Premier Automotive Inc. will not be responsible for any open recalls, please review https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls to determine whether there is an open recall on this vehicle. Your local manufacturer�s dealership should repair any open recalls less then 10 years old, free of charge. Premier Automotive Inc. advises its buyers to check the accuracy of the information given by any and all means at their disposal prior to purchasing the vehicle.Premier Automotive Inc. also makes every effort to be transparent when it comes to the vehicles history. Every customer prior to purchase is provided a free Carfax or Autocheck report. As it is a useful tool when purchasing a vehicle, not all accidents/damages, maintenance/service, type or numbers of previous owners, auction announcements, are reported to the history report. Regardless of what the history report may show if the dealership is informed by the auction or aware of a previous accident/damage we will inform the customer orally and in writing prior to selling the vehicle as well as listing it in the description below.This vehicle has been involved in a previous accident and was announced by the auction as structural/unibody damage. We encourage all customer to have the vehicle inspected by a third party to their satisfaction prior to their purchase. Premier Automotive Inc. prints the Carfax/Autocheck history on the same day of purchase from the auction or the day its traded in. The dealership will not be responsible for any changes to the report from the one provided to the customer. The history report is subject to change at any time without notice due to other sources consistently reporting to them such as insurance companies, auctions etc. It may even change long after the customer has purchased the vehicle. Premier Automotive Inc. is simply a customer of Carfax/Autocheck, please print an updated report at www.carfax.com and www.autocheck.com at your own expense. Furthermore, Premier Automotive Inc. will not be responsible for any voided warranty by a manufacturer or a third party due to previous accidents/damages, auction announcements, lack of maintenance or previous owner�s negligence. Special internet prices are based on a one-time payment such as cash, checks, certified funds etc. For vehicles financed, finance charges will be applied and will be greater than the price listed online.All vehicles sold are subject to a $799 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and the sales prices are subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C53FD453425
Stock: PA3027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2019
- 43,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,632$2,086 Below Market
ID Auto Mall - Queens / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52FD799303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,381 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,995$896 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***M-SPORT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOW MILEAGE...............................2015 BMW 640xi M-SPORT, BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT AND MEMORY SETTINGS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HARMON KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, MOONROOF, KEYLESS GO, FRONT & REAR PARKTRONIC SENSORS, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, ONLY 54K MILES, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 16 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C51FD453407
Stock: MAX18822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 54,884 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$32,750
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $3500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C51FD453293
Stock: 453293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,069 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$30,892
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Meticulously crafted down to the last detail, our breath-taking 2015 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe in sleek Glacier Silver Metallic delivers automotive bliss. The magic begins with our 4.4 Liter Twin Turbo V8 that generates a whopping 445hp and is perfectly paired with a paddle shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This team launches our sure-footed All Wheel Drive Gran Coupe to 60mph in 4.7 seconds and scores near 24mpg on the highway while offering exceptional handling and a composed ride thanks to superb adaptive suspension. Attractive 18 inch wheels and a large sunroof accentuate the seductive stance of our 650i Gran Coupe. Inside the lavish cabin, you'll find attention to detail with an intuitively designed dashboard. Relax in ultra-comfortable sculpted leather seats that feature four-way lumbar adjustments and memory functions and experience a seamless connection to your digital world thanks to our iDrive touch pad with navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium sound system. Our photos show a stylish exterior but you need to get behind the wheel to truly experience our 650i. It turns heads and exudes confidence, but it's not just about power and prestige. BMW's reputation for safety holds true with this well-engineered machine. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C58FD760503
Stock: 760503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,995
C&K Auto Imports - Pompano Beach / Florida
C & K AUTO IMPORTS is pleased to announce the arrival of this 2015 BMW640i GRAN COUPE M SPORT, finished in the most desirable combination of CLACIER SILVER METALLIC exterior with CINNAMON BROWN NAPPA Leather, this immaculate, well maintained, and lightly used 640i GRAN COUPE M SPORT is in extraordinary original condition. The paint looks flawless and has a deep luster and brilliant shine. The interior covered in CINNAMON BROWN NAPPA Leather shows very little wear. All power options and accessories work perfectly; the air conditioning is ice cold, the stereo sounds fantastic, and there are no foul odors of any kind. The factory wheels are in beautiful condition and free of any blemishes. MSRP $78,300.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [A83] Glacier Silver Metallic $0 [LCEZ] Cinnamon Brown Dakota Leather $0 [ZCW] Cold Weather Package $450 [ZLP] Lighting Package Adaptive Full LED Lights Automatic High Beams $0 [ZDB] Driving Assistance Plus Active Blind Spot Detection Active Driving Assistant Side and Top View Cameras Speed Limit Info $1,900 [ZMS] M Sport Edition Soft-close automatic doors Without Lines designation Power rear sunshade Rear sunshades Front ventilated seats Multi-contour seats 4-zone climate control Ceramic Controls Automatic High Beams Harman Kardon surround sound Concierge Services Shadowline exterior trim Increased top speed limiter $5,300 [ZEC] Executive Package Front Ventilated Seats Concierge Services Soft-Close Automatic Doors Multi-Contour Seats Head-Up Display harman/kardon Surround Sound System 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control $0 [ZMP] M Sport Package 19 M wheels 351M with as rft LED Fog Lights M steering wheel Aerodynamic kit Anthracite Alcantara Headliner $0 [4ND] Instrument Panel With Leather $0 [4CV] Fineline Oak Wood Trim $0 Original Shipping Charge $995 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $86,945.00 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! C & K Auto Imports is family owned and operated since 1984. Our reputation for honesty and integrity has been achieved by offering clean, low mile, highly-optioned late model vehicles and is evident by our 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK on EBAY on over 591 vehicles. We are located just minutes from Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports. We welcome you to call, email, or come by today and meet our courteous s - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 954-785-9855 or josh@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C56FD318704
Stock: 36444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 53,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,991$1,428 Below Market
Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Roswell / Georgia
650i GRAN COUPE, FACTORY 20 INCH BLACK WHEELS, LIGHTING PACKAGE(ADAPTIVE FULL LED AND AUTO HIGH BEAMS), DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS(ACTIVE BLIND SPOT), EXECUTIVE PACKAGE(SOFT CLOSE DOORS, POWER REAR SUNSHADE, REAR SUNSHADES, VENTILATED SEATS, 4 ZONE CLIMATE, HEAD UP DISPLAY), ACC STOP AND GO WITH SIDE AND TOP CAMERAS, GPS / NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, SATELLITE RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, SIDE AIRBAGS, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, DUAL POWER SEAT WITH DRIVER MEMORY, FACTORY SECURITY SYSTEM, HID XENON HEADLIGHTS, FOG LAMPS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING DISPLAY, ALL POWER AND MUCH MORE, CARFAX CERTIFIED, EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Bronze 2015 BMW 6 Series 650i Gran Coupe 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo RWD. ORIGINAL MSRP$101,695.00Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Palmer Dodge is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree, Ball Ground, Jefferson, Athens, Augusta, Buford, Conyers, Decatur, Tucker, Milton, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville. We also service the following states... Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, & more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C52FD129945
Stock: 34524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 66,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,990$708 Below Market
Peruzzi Toyota - Hatfield / Pennsylvania
At Peruzzi, our business is you!!2015 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe Blue 3.0L I6 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 365) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C55FD453135
Stock: 3867P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 38,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,814$233 Below Market
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C50FGB99543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,477 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$28,888$359 Below Market
Gage Auto Sales - Milwaukie / Oregon
The interior is a sleek black. Call today to test it out! Contact Information: Gage Auto Sales, 13432 SE McLoughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR, 97222, Phone: (888) 205-6257, E-mail: sales@gageauto.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6A0C50FD318763
Stock: 44767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,688 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$38,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
M-SPORT Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B8C56FD453645
Stock: FD453645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i51,089 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,988
Hilton Head BMW - Bluffton / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2015 BMW 6 Series. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 6 Series 650i that you won't find in your average vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that BMW 6 Series 650i is in a league of its own Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this BMW 6 Series. More information about the 2015 BMW 6 Series: The 2015 BMW 6-Series continues BMW's tradition of high-speed grand-touring models by laying down the fundamentals in a capable-handling Coupe, Convertible or 4-door Gran Coupe model, then offering a long list of high-tech enhancements that can improve performance. Meanwhile, the Gran Coupe is an unusual offering, with the sleek roofline of a coupe and all the performance of the 2-door 6-Series models, complemented by four doors and enough rear-seat space for adults. M6 models continue to stun with their over-the-top performance and a dynamic personality that can be dialed in with various settings for all of its electronic controls. Interesting features of this model are comfortable, quiet ride, Very quick acceleration, a back seat roomy enough for adults, confident high-speed performance, and long list of active-safety technologies and innovations COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimale sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Hilton Head BMW strives to provide the Ultimate sales and service experience and to make all your automotive buying or servicing experiences the best they can be. This type of experience ranked us 4th in the country by BMW in Overall Center of Excellence Rankings for 2011! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B2C54FD130059
Stock: FD130059
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 5(67%)
- 4(33%)
