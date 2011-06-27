The 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Befitting a high-end luxury sedan, the list of standard features is lengthy and impressive. Accoutrements include 18-inch wheels, sport-tuned adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a tilt-only sunroof.

Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a navigation system, the iDrive infotainment system with an integrated touchpad on the controller, a 10.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio.

The 650i eschews the sensible six-cylinder and is instead driven by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). It also adds 19-inch wheels, 20-way power-adjustable seats (with passenger-seat memory settings and adjustable side bolsters and thigh support), upgraded leather upholstery, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and BMW concierge services.

Several optional packages are available on both models. The Cold Weather package provides heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driving Assistance package features blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display, speed-limit information and BMW's Active Driving Assistant, which bundles lane departure warning, a forward collision warning system and low-speed forward collision mitigation (with pedestrian detection). There's also a Driving Assistance Plus package that further adds adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation that can operate at higher speeds. The Parking Assistance package adds a 360-degree parking camera and an automated parking system.

The Executive package adds power-closing doors, four-zone climate control and ventilated front seats. The 640i's version of this package includes the multicontour seats, Harman Kardon stereo and concierge services, while the 650i's version adds a power rear sunshade, manual rear window shades, contrast stitching and ceramic-trimmed controls. These items are available as individual options on the 640i.

The M Sport package includes unique 19- or 20-inch wheels, an aero body kit, a sport steering wheel, a simulated-suede headliner and a higher top-speed limiter. There's also an M Sport Edition package that roughly combines the M Sport package and the contents of the 650i's Executive package. The BMW Individual Composition package lets you special-order leather and wood trim hues, while the Black Accent package equips the Gran Coupe with gloss-black exterior trim and a two-tone extended leather interior.

Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus adaptive suspension stabilizer bars (known as Adaptive Drive), enhanced Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering (not available on xDrive models), a night-vision camera, active front seats, Apple CarPlay functionality and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.