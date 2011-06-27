2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Modern interior is trimmed with excellent materials
- Distinctive styling for a sedan of this size
- Smooth, effortless power from either engine
- Lots of standard features
- More expensive than most competitors
- Not as quick as some rivals, regardless of engine
- Backseat is more cramped than in similar coupe-styled sedans
Sometimes mashups are so successful and transformative, it's a wonder they started as a pairing of seemingly disparate concepts. Renowned producer Danger Mouse broke onto the music scene with The Grey Album, a mashup of The Beatles' White Album and Jay-Z's Black Album. Dominique Ansel started a nationwide food craze after he introduced a new pastry that combined elements of a doughnut and croissant. And Mercedes-Benz lit the high-end luxury car market on fire with the CLS, a sedan with a coupelike roofline. It wasn't long before BMW entered the fray with its own "four-door coupe." Its current model, the 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, promises a desirable blend of four-door practicality and the driver-centric sportiness of a classic grand tourer.
Unfortunately, the 6 Series Gran Coupe exhibits flaws inherent with a sedan doing its impression of a coupe. Rear headroom and vehicle entry/exit are significantly impeded by the sweeping roofline that makes the car look so slinky in profile. The cargo area is more than 5 cubic feet smaller than that of the related 5 Series. The seat-high center tunnel makes it nearly impossible for anyone to occupy the middle seat. And then there's the cost for all this sleek sexiness: The 640i Gran Coupe is considerably more expensive than a 5 Series with the same engine.
The Gran Coupe excels in the way BMW typically does, with exquisite interior materials, a robust features list and smooth, powerful engines. Just be aware of the compromises.
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe models
It may be difficult to put a label on the 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe, but there's no question about the level of performance and luxury it brings to the table. It's available in two trims — 640i and 650i — that are primarily differentiated by the engines that lie underhood. Both can be ordered in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (xDrive), and numerous features packages are shared between the two models regardless of powertrain. There are some stand-alone options and a few premium exterior paint, interior trim and upholstery choices available through BMW's Individual program.
The 640i is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six (315 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Befitting a high-end luxury sedan, the list of standard features is lengthy and impressive. Accoutrements include 18-inch wheels, sport-tuned adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams, LED foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a tilt-only sunroof.
Inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power front seats (with heating and four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, a navigation system, the iDrive infotainment system with an integrated touchpad on the controller, a 10.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, and HD and satellite radio.
The 650i eschews the sensible six-cylinder and is instead driven by a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (445 hp, 480 lb-ft). It also adds 19-inch wheels, 20-way power-adjustable seats (with passenger-seat memory settings and adjustable side bolsters and thigh support), upgraded leather upholstery, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system and BMW concierge services.
Several optional packages are available on both models. The Cold Weather package provides heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driving Assistance package features blind-spot monitoring, a head-up display, speed-limit information and BMW's Active Driving Assistant, which bundles lane departure warning, a forward collision warning system and low-speed forward collision mitigation (with pedestrian detection). There's also a Driving Assistance Plus package that further adds adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation that can operate at higher speeds. The Parking Assistance package adds a 360-degree parking camera and an automated parking system.
The Executive package adds power-closing doors, four-zone climate control and ventilated front seats. The 640i's version of this package includes the multicontour seats, Harman Kardon stereo and concierge services, while the 650i's version adds a power rear sunshade, manual rear window shades, contrast stitching and ceramic-trimmed controls. These items are available as individual options on the 640i.
The M Sport package includes unique 19- or 20-inch wheels, an aero body kit, a sport steering wheel, a simulated-suede headliner and a higher top-speed limiter. There's also an M Sport Edition package that roughly combines the M Sport package and the contents of the 650i's Executive package. The BMW Individual Composition package lets you special-order leather and wood trim hues, while the Black Accent package equips the Gran Coupe with gloss-black exterior trim and a two-tone extended leather interior.
Stand-alone options include some of the above items plus adaptive suspension stabilizer bars (known as Adaptive Drive), enhanced Integral Active Steering with rear-wheel steering (not available on xDrive models), a night-vision camera, active front seats, Apple CarPlay functionality and a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver when the 6 Series Gran Coupe approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
- Adaptive Brakelights
- Flashes a secondary set of brake lights when the pedal is pressed past a certain point, alerting drivers behind of a hard stop.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Bundles several advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning and low-speed automatic braking.
