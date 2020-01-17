Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 5,121 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,488
ALM Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
$103,455 MSRP..//M SPORTS EDITION..//M SPORTS PACKAGE..20'' WHEELS..DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE..ADAPTIVE CRUISE..HEADS UP DISPLAY..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEPART..HEATED COOL SEATS..SUNROOF..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 BMW 650I M SPORTS..BLACK ON BLACK..5K MMILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-292-2000. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 300 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMROSWELL.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C52JGA01026
Stock: JGA01026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 5,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 5,064 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITYOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT EDITION Concierge Services, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 351M) Double-spoke, Tires: P245/40R19 All Season Run-Flat, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Without Lines Designation Outside, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Contrast Stitching, Ceramic Controls, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, M Sport Edition (7MH), Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Multi-Contour SeatsSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryMORE ABOUT USAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C59JGT73366
Stock: B73049
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,777
BMW of Riverside - Riverside / California
CLEAN CARFAX, MP3, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY COMPATIBLE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE*, M SPORT PACKAGE*, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE*, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE*, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.0" Rr (Style 703M), Without Lines Designation Outside. Certified. 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i Gran Coupe 8-Speed Automatic Sport RWD 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo Alpine White Clean CARFAX. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Multipoint Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. BMW of Riverside where first class client care is our one and only priority!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C53JD985947
Stock: WX9000
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 20,354 milesDelivery Available*
$49,590
Carvana - Hartford - Hartford / Connecticut
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C5XJGT73523
Stock: 2000661240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 33,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,987
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Carbon Black 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy (Style 351M) Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Ceramic Controls, Cold Weather Package, Contrast Stitching, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, Extended Collision Mitigation, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Parking Assistance Package, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside.Recent Arrival!BMW Details: * Roadside Assistance * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Multipoint Point InspectionCARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 33,952! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.ABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C53JG388775
Stock: JG388775
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i17,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,500
Nalley BMW of Decatur - Decatur / Georgia
ONE OWNER JUST CAME IN OFF LEASEORIGINAL MSRP $91,2450ZDADriving Assistance Package0ZECExecutive Package0ZMPM Sport Package0ZMSM Sport Edition0337M Sport Package07MHM Sport edition01CACO2 relevant vehicles01CBC02 content021Y20 M wheels 703M w/ perf rft0223Dynamic Damper Control02VBTire pressure monitor0319Universal garage-door opener0322Comfort Access keyless entry03AGRear view camera0423Floor mats0430Auto-dimming mirrors0488Lumbar support0494Heated front seats04KSContrast Stitching04NDInstrument panel with leather04NEBlow-by heater04URAmbient Lighting05ACAutomatic High Beams05APDecoding for no-dazzle hgh bm05ASActive Driving Assistant0609Navigation system0655SiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.0697DVD Area coding, North America06ACBMW Assist eCall06AEBMW TeleServices06AKConnectedDrive Services06AMAdvanced RTTI06APRemote Services06CPApple CarPlay Compatibility06NWWireless Charging06WDWiFi Hotspot with comp 3 M08KLOil Chg 10,000 mls/12 months08S4Variable Light Decoding08TNDaytime driving lights0925Shipping package09AATransport protection0ZEBEnhanced USB & Bluetooth0ZRFRun-flat tires0ZTMTier 20ZJ5BMW First Aid Kit0Z06Black Kidney Grilles0Z24Stainless Steel PedalsRecent Arrival! 640i Gran Coupe CARFAX One-Owner. 20/29 City/Highway MPGBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyAt Nalley BMW of Decatur, it's not just about buying a car. It's about finding the perfect car for YOU. That means we take the time to get to know you - your aesthetic preferences, your hobbies, and your driving habits. We take all these items into consideration when assisting you in finding the car of your dreams. This is true regardless of whether you decide to lease or buy your vehicle, and whether you plan to keep your vehicle two years or twenty. We understand that everyone has different needs and expectations for their vehicle, and Nalley BMW of Decatur wants to make sure you never regret your decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C56JG852817
Stock: JG852817
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 22,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,890
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW 6 Series 4dr 640i xDrive Gran Coupe features a 3.0L STRAIGHT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Ivory White Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Executive Package, M Sport Edition, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), 9 Speakers, DVD-Audio, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, HD Radio, Hi-Fi Sound System, Radio data system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, Automatic temperature control, Head restraints memory, Head-Up Display, Lumbar Support, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Active Blind Spot Detection, Brake assist, Contrast Stitching, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Without Lines Designation Outside, Active Driving Assistant, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Ceramic Controls, Concierge Services, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Extended Collision Mitigation, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel with Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Ventilated Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Rain sensing wipers Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Forward Collision Warning, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C55JGT73395
Stock: T73395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 9,746 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,988
ALM Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
//M SPORTS..PANORAMIC..HEADS UP DISPLAY..NAVIGATION..BACKUP CAMERA..HEATED SEATS..BLIND SPOT..LANE DEPART..KEYLESS ENTRY..BLUETOOTH..2018 BMW 640I M SPORTS..WHITE ON BLACK..9K MILES..(MANUFACTURERS BUYBACK)..ALL PWR FULLY LOADED OPTIONS SUPER COLD AIR AC HEAT REAR DEFROST AUTO CLIMATE CNTRL AUTO CRUISE PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING PWR MIRRORS PWR SEATS REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-684-4444. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE DO OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 600 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMGWINNETT.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C55JG639969
Stock: JG639969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 38,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Sapphire Metallic Black; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery This BMW includes: M SPORT PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel Tires - Rear Performance EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Multi-Zone A/C Cooled Front Seat(s) A/C Climate Control Heated Front Seat(s) Rear A/C BLACK, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C51JD981394
Stock: JD981394
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 24,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,981
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
EMG Auto Sales is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive with 24,810mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. There's a level of quality and refinement in this BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive that you won't find in your average vehicle. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2018 BMW. This 2018 BMW 6 Series has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. EMG Auto has been in business since 1998 with 2 locations and over 300 cars. A family owned business, focused and determined to extend hospitality to all our clients. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, it is based on data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other sources. Therefore exact Configuration, Color, Certification and Accessories should be used as a guide only and are not guaranteed under any circumstances, for any inaccuracies, claims of losses of any nature. All advertised prices includes all cost to be paid by the consumer, except: Title, Taxes, Registration, License Fees, Insurance, Dealer Prep, Additional Options and include all applicable rebates. Subject to Credit Approval. Every effort is made in order to display accurate and current vehicle information, including Pricing. All vehicles are subjected to prior sale, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting Title and Ownership Confirmation. Inventory is updated daily and subject to change. Not responsible for typographical errors or omissions. To better insure the specific vehicle's availability, call us right away at 732-527-0477 and feel free to ask any questions. EMG-WB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C53JG388758
Stock: 9919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 38,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,661
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
BMW Certified. 650i trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Chrome Wheels, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, ACTIVE FRONT SEATS, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, M SPORT EDITION.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT EDITION Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr & 19" x 9.0" Rr (Style 351M) Light alloy double-spoke, Tires: P245/40R19 Fr & P275/35R19 Rr Perf Run-Flat, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Without Lines Designation Outside, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Ceramic Controls, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, M Sport Edition (7MH), Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, M Sport Package (337), Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side WindowshadesBUY WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryVISIT US TODAYAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C56JD981391
Stock: B72904
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 32,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$54,790
Collection by Coast to Coast - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C51JG388855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,121 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$47,453
North Coast Auto Mall Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2018 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe Blue 4D Sedan 3.0L I6Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 19/28 City/Highway MPGFinancing is available for all credit situations. The financing team at North Coast Auto Mall has decades of experience and wide-ranging lending relationships to get you financed on the vehicle of your dreams! Visit us online at www.northcoastauto.com Here, at North Coast Auto Mall, we are proud to offer low mile, late model inventory at incredible prices. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by ASE certified technicians. North Coast Auto Mall sets out to offer all clients great prices, flexible financing terms, high-quality vehicles, and a thoroughly transparent buying process. Please call us today to begin your purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C51JGT73295
Stock: T73295C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 39,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,628
BMW North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
M-Sport, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Lane Departure, Blind-Spot Alert, Heads up Display, Navigation, Rear View /Backup Camera, Bang and Olufsen Sound, Upgraded 20 Wheels, Ceramic Controls, & MORE.CARFAX One-Owner. BMW Certified Pre-Owned: Covers you for 1 year with unlimited vehicle miles, after the expiration of the 4-year / 50,000 mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks (Valid only in the U.S.A. Including Puerto Rico) for a total of 5 years / Unlimited vehicle miles. 5 years of BMW Roadside Assistance is included. Additional plans are available to extend your vehicle's coverage up to a total of 6 years with unlimited miles. The Certified Pre-Owned Protection Plan provides specific coverage against defects in material and workmanship; the plan is not a Maintenance Program or an extension of the original 4-year/50,000 mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks (Valid in U.S.A. Including Puerto Rico). There are various items that are not covered by these warranties.Proudly Serving Maricopa, Tempe, Chandler, Surprise, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tucson, Mesa, Flagstaff, Prescott, Sedona, Payson. Please call for availability. There are many new arrivals daily that may not show online yet! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Power Front Seats, Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio with 1 Year All Access, Hi-Fi Sound System, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 16 Speakers, Power 4-way passenger lumbar support, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, harman/kardon Speakers, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Adaptive headlights, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C58JD981358
Stock: BF7507
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,997
Herrin-Gear Chevrolet - Jackson / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C58JG639979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,895$9,895 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION M SPORT PACKAGE EXECUTIVE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, BlueTooth, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C59HGT66346
Stock: 39143D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 38,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$44,000$9,998 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** M SPORT EDITION / 20 INC WHEEL PACKAGE / BLACK ON BLACK / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / FULLY LOADED** original sticker price was $103K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C56HG388280
Stock: B8280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,242 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$37,977$6,178 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 **EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION**** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2017 BMW 640i Gran Coupe. Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C56HG639487
Stock: 639487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
