Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 5,064 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITYOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT EDITION Concierge Services, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 351M) Double-spoke, Tires: P245/40R19 All Season Run-Flat, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Without Lines Designation Outside, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Contrast Stitching, Ceramic Controls, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, M Sport Edition (7MH), Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Multi-Contour SeatsSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D2C59JGT73366

Stock: B73049

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020