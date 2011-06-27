Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews
Amazing performance, terrible fuel economy
The performance, ride, comfort and amenities are all amazing. The car is fun to drive and fun to just sit in. There is a price to pay, though. Having all that power and torque on tap makes it too tempting to drive the car aggressively. But when you do, you'll get nowhere near the car's rated mpg estimate. I've only had mine a few weeks now and I'm getting around 15 mpg. Maybe that will improve once the initial thrill has worn off, maybe not.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
James bought a lemon
One bad BMW experience does not define a brand! I absolutely love this car. I've been driving BMWs for over 20 years and this is by far the best car I've ever driven. Performance, comfort, and high quality. The look and lines of the car are almost sensual..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buyer Beware of BMW
- Infotainment System went out frequently while driving - SOS button malfunctioning frequently - Entire dash going out and coming back on while driving Trunk randomly opening when parked or before driving off (if you are fast enough to get in and lock doors, etc., it won't open. BMW was made aware of the problems but refused to do a Trade Assist Program on this faulty vehicle because of high mileage (29,000), amount still owed (only 12 months of payments) and repair attention not an emergency. Wife had same vehicle (except coupe) we bought one day apart, and they took it back (only constant brake problems and water leaks in the trunk (at 15,000 miles). I recommend steering clear of BMW, but if you still insist, stay away from 2014 640i Xdrive Gran Coupe.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series Gran Coupe
Related Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 BMW i8
- 2019 X4
- 2020 BMW X5
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- BMW i8 2020
- 2021 3 Series
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- BMW 5 Series 2019