Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Consumer Reviews

Amazing performance, terrible fuel economy Sami Revah , 07/23/2017 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The performance, ride, comfort and amenities are all amazing. The car is fun to drive and fun to just sit in. There is a price to pay, though. Having all that power and torque on tap makes it too tempting to drive the car aggressively. But when you do, you'll get nowhere near the car's rated mpg estimate. I've only had mine a few weeks now and I'm getting around 15 mpg. Maybe that will improve once the initial thrill has worn off, maybe not. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

James bought a lemon Stewart , 11/03/2015 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful One bad BMW experience does not define a brand! I absolutely love this car. I've been driving BMWs for over 20 years and this is by far the best car I've ever driven. Performance, comfort, and high quality. The look and lines of the car are almost sensual.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse