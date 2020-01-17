Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 62,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,895$9,895 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION M SPORT PACKAGE EXECUTIVE PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, BlueTooth, Liftgate, Rear View Camera, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C59HGT66346
Stock: 39143D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 38,522 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,000$9,998 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot.Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** M SPORT EDITION / 20 INC WHEEL PACKAGE / BLACK ON BLACK / ALL WHEEL DRIVE / FULLY LOADED** original sticker price was $103K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C56HG388280
Stock: B8280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,242 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,977$6,178 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 **EXCELLENT CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER SEATS** NAVIGATION**** BACKUP CAMERA*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!! Bad or no credit we get you approved. Like New 2017 BMW 640i Gran Coupe. Like New!! Equipped with Navigation System and Backup Camera. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C56HG639487
Stock: 639487
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 84,378 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995$8,292 Below Market
Jersey Car Direct - Colonia / New Jersey
2017 BMW 640i xDrive M Sport Gran Coupe !! Navigation!!! Back-Up Camera !! Push Button Start !! Bluetooth!!! Panoramic Roof!!! Heads Up Display!!! Premium Harman Kardon Sound!!! Lane Departure Warning!!! Automatic Climate Control !! And Much More !! Offering Tri-State Only 14 Day Return Policy! All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Jersey Car Direct is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company, Conveniently located 15 mins from NYC, in the heart of NJ, close to all major highways, NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C52HGT66463
Stock: T66463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,808$7,095 Below Market
Orange County BMW - Harriman / New York
Recent Arrival! No Gimmicks, Tricks or Hidden Fees., $75 Dealer Document fee, 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 9.0" Rr (Style 373M) Wheels, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Ceramic Controls, Contrast Stitching, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed Limit Info, Without Lines Designation Outside.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower TurboOdometer is 19675 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C53HG388429
Stock: P16103
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 30,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,900$5,775 Below Market
California Beemers - Costa Mesa / California
Original MSRP: $90,895.00 BMW FACTORY WARRANTY 50K MILES/48 MO (05/15/2021) 1 OWNER!! - ///M Sport Edition - ///M Sport Package - Executive Package - Driver Assistance Plus - Rear View Camera - Navigation System - Dynamic Damper Control - Wireless Charging - 20” ///M Design Wheels - ** Carfax Certified Vehicle ** Our beautiful 2017 BMW 640i Gran Coupe ///M Sport comes equipped with: - ///M Sport Edition - - Increased Top Speed Limiter - Heads Up Display - Shadowline Exterior Trim - Dynamic Digital Cluster - Without Lines Designation - ///M Sport Package - - ///M Sport Steering Wheel - 20” ///M Design Wheels - Anthracite Alcantara Headliner - Aerodynamic Kit - LED Fog Lights - Executive Package - - Soft Close Automatic Doors - 4-zone Climate Control - Ceramic Controls - Power Rear Sunshade - Front Ventilated Seats - Multi-contour Seats - Instrument Panel w/Leather - Harman Kardon Surround Sound - Concierge Services - Driver Assistance Plus - - Active Blind Spot Detection - Active Driving Assistant - Side & Top View Cameras - Speed Limit Information - Stand Alone Options - - Navigation System - Advanced Real Time Traffic Information - Rear View Camera - Wireless Charging - Wifi HotSpot - Heated Front Seats - Universal Garage Door opener - Comfort Access Keyless Entry - Ambient Lighting - Lumbar Support - Dynamic Damper Control - Sirius Satellite Radio - Automatic High Beams - Auto Dimming Mirrors - Blow-By Heater - ConnectedDrive Services - Enhanced USB and Bluetooth - BMW TeleServices - BMW Assist eCall- Remote Services THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN APPLIED WITH CILAJET AVIATION GRADE PAINT AND SURFACE PROTECTANT. CILAJET PROTECTS FROM BIRD DOOKIE, INSECTS, TREE SAP, ACID RAIN, HARD WATER SPOTS, MINERAL DEPOSITS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINANTS. THE CILAJET APPLICATION COMES WITH A 1 YEAR WARRANTY FROM DATE OF SALE. THIS IS APPLIED DUE TO THE FACT THAT WE WANT TO KEEP THE PAINT ON THIS CAR SEXY SO YOU FEEL THE SAME WAY. PLEASE ADD $889.00 TO THE INTERNET PRICE OF THE VEHICLE. YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO KEEP IT SEXY FOR 1 ADDITIONAL YEAR AT A MINIMUM COST. PLEASE ASK YOUR PRODUCT SPECIALIST FOR MORE DETAILS A SELECTED NUMBER OF OUR VEHICLES ARE PHOTOGRAPHED WITH POWDER COATED WHEELS. THESE POWDER COATED WHEELS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE. THE SALE PRICE INCLUDES THE ORIGINAL FACTORY WHEELS. BUYERS HAVE THE OPTION TO UPGRADE THEIR PURCHASE TO POWDER COATED WHEELS AT AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $1,295.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C50HG639372
Stock: 6459P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 55,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,115$6,557 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
NEW PRICE $31,1152017 BMW 640i x-Drive Gran Coupe in Carbon Black Metallic. This vehicle is equipped Cold Weather Package, Executive Package, M Sport Package, M Sport Edition Package, Dynamic Damper Control, Review Camera, Ambient Lighting, M Steering Wheel, Aerodynamic Kit, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, and Ceramic Controls. This vehicle has it all! Clean CarFax with Service History and One Owner. Priced to sell with it being $2,300 Below Market Average.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C55HGT66389
Stock: Z1253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 51,481 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495$3,810 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
NAVIGATION GPS*, M SPORT EDITION, M SPORT PACKAGE, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 20 INCH WHEELS! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C51HD977758
Stock: 40251GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,990
Autos Of Dallas - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C30HG639838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,901$4,662 Below Market
101Motors - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D4C37HD977889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,000$5,065 Below Market
Bob Gillingham Ford - Parma / Ohio
$91,345 List price when new!!! 640Xi GRAN COUPE 'M' SPORT! THIS IS A STUNNING LUXURY SEDAN THAT IS JAM PACKED WITH THE FOLLOWING: 'M' Sport package Panoramic roof X Drive all wheel drive Navigation Executive package Rear view camera Soft close doors Cold weather package Harmon Kardon sound Heads up display Ventilated multicontour seats Ceramic controls . ....and more, serviced, detailed and ready to cruise at OUR ALL NEW LOW, NO HASSLE, NO NEGOTIATION PRICE OF JUST $40,000!!! Please call, email or stop for complete details!!! Bob Gillingham Ford's Open and Honest pricing reinforces our 3 pillars of success, being open, honest, and fair! All our pre-owned vehicles are priced with a NO-HASSLE, NO NEGOTIATION approach to make your buying experience with us even more pleasurable . EVERY pre-owned vehicle offered for sale is safety inspected and a copy of any money we spend mechanically is easily available for viewing along with the complete CarFax history...add to that the fact that every pre-owned vehicle is professionally detailed and you are proud to arrive anywhere with your pre-owned purchase from Bob Gillingham Ford! We are Greater Cleveland's Premier Ford dealer that has served customers worldwide for more than 63 years! We are proud to have an 'accredited' and A+ standing with the Better Business Bureau, provide competitive on site financing, reliable Ford Extended Service Plans and most of all the reputation of a family owned and operated business with one of the best, most courteous sales staffs anywhere! Give us the opportunity to earn your business you'll be glad you did!! *We buy clean pre-owned cars and trucks of all kinds, simply drop us an email or call to set up an appointment to show us what you have! We offer one simple challenge.........find a nicer vehicle, comparably equipped and as 'retail ready' as our inventory is for the price we offer our vehicles for...........you won't!!! . At Gillingham Ford we strive to sell the best pre-owned product we can. All vehicles are serviced, detailed and ready to go, we provide competitive on site financing, reliable Ford Extended Service Plans and most of all the reputation of a family owned and operated business with one of the best, most courteous sales staffs anywhere! Give us the opportunity to earn your business you'll be glad you did!! *We buy clean pre- owned cars and trucks of all kinds, simply drop us an email or call to set up an appointment to show us what you have!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C57HGT66426
Stock: 275G20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 21,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,266$5,669 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 21,381! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, AWD! MP3 Player, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST...Safety equipment includes Blind Spot Monitor BMW 640i xDrive with Melbourne Red Metallic exterior and Black interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 315 HP at 5800 RPM*.A GREAT VALUEThis 640i xDrive is priced $4,400 below Kelley Blue Book.VEHICLE FEATURESLeather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT EDITION Concierge Services, Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Light Alloy (Style 351M) Double-spoke, Tires: P245/40R19 All Season Run-Flat, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Without Lines Designation Outside, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Contrast Stitching, Ceramic Controls, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Front Ventilated Seats, M Sport Edition (7MH), Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Multi-Contour Seats, Head-Up Display, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, M Steering Wheel, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, M Sport Package (337), Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Aerodynamic Kit, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure, forward collision, pedestrian warnings, and city collision mitigation, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT. Serviced hereEXPERTS REPORTGreat Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C31HGT73242
Stock: L50877A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 12,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,999$1,614 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $91,875.00, M Sport Edition, Active Cruise Control ACC with Stop & GO + Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Plus, Active Blind Spot Detection, Executive PKG, Head-Up Display, 19" M Wheels & so much more......... 2017 BMW 640i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition *GLACIER SILVER METALLIC Exterior and IVORY WHITE/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER ($3,000) Interior *ONLY 12,048 Miles *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $91,875.00 *M SPORT EDITION ($5,300): Includes M Sport PKG, Executive PKG & Lighting PKG: -Concierge Services -Wheels: 19" x 8.5" Fr & 19" x 9.0" Rr (Style 351M) Light alloy double-spoke, Tires: P245/40R19 Fr & P275/35R19 Rr Perf Run-Flat - 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control -Without Lines Designation Outside -Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish -Contrast Stitching -Ceramic Controls -Shadowline Exterior Trim -Front Ventilated Seats -Soft-Close Automatic Doors -Increased Top Speed Limiter -Multi-Contour Seats -Head-Up Display -Harman/kardon Surround Sound System -M Steering Wheel -Anthracite Alcantara Headliner -Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades -Aerodynamic Kit *ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT ($1,900) *DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS ($1,700): -Active Blind Spot Detection -Speed Limit Info -Side & Top View Cameras -Active Driving Assistant -Lane departure, forward collision, pedestrian warnings, and city collision mitigation *PIANO FINISH BLACK TRIM ($1,080) *Rear View Camera *Heated Front Seats *Ambient Lighting *Navigation System *Wireless Charging *Enhanced USB Bluetooth *Satellite Radio *Wifi Hotspot *Still Under Full Factory Warranty Until 10/18/2020 or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C59HG639662
Stock: 20391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i16,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,999$5,080 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 16,077 Miles! Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 6 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FR & 20" X 9.0" RR (STYLE 373M), STANDARD EXTERIOR TRIM, PARKING ASSISTANT.*This BMW 6 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , M SPORT EDITION, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BLACK, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 365) -inc: Star-spoke, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C30HG639855
Stock: LHG639855
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 15,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,000$6,159 Below Market
Joyce Honda - Denville / New Jersey
Cold Weather Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Assistance Plus, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top View Camera, Speed Limit Info, M Sport Edition, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Without Lines Designation Outside, Power Rear Sunshade, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Ceramic Control, Shadowline Exterior Trim, 16 Speakers, 19 x 8.5 Light Alloy (Style 351M) Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, ABS brakes, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive Drive, Adaptive suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Plus, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, HD Radio, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hi-Fi Sound System, Illuminated entry, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, M Sport Edition, M Sport Edition (7MH), M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Side & Top View Cameras, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed Limit Info, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Without Lines Designation Outside. Clean CARFAX. 2017 BMW 6 Series 650i xDrive Gran CoupeAre you looking for a reliable used vehicle near your home in Randolph, NJ? Joyce Honda has what you are looking for. We offer a massive stock of used cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs, and crossovers on our used car lot, so you are sure to find one that is perfect for your lifestyle! You will find great deals on automobiles from the top automotive manufacturers. Shop our used car inventory online or come in today to test-drive a top-quality pre-owned vehicle at Joyce Honda.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C57HG388272
Stock: T00716B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 42,680 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$36,750$4,479 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 6 Series 4dr 640i xDrive Gran Coupe features a 3.0L I6 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mediterranean Blue Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Mediterranean Blue Metallic 2017 BMW 6 Series 640i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 3.0L I619/28 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Distinctive styling for a sedan of its size; excellent performance with either engine option; modern interior design trimmed with excellent materials; newly updated tech interface is easier to use. Source: Edmunds * Solid performance from the base six-cylinder engine; inspiring sounds and thrust from the optional V8; the interior is impeccably appointed and well constructed; the convertible's clever glass rear window also serves as a wind blocker; cargo capacity is surprisingly good for a coupe. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D2C59HGT73037
Stock: T73037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,955$2,617 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black Sapphire Metallic Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D0C58HG639720
Stock: HG639720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 19,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,995$2,311 Below Market
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, clean CarFax, BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe equipped with M Sport Edition, M Sport Package, Executive Package, Navigation, Cold Weather Package, Heated Power Multi-contour Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Blind Spot Detection, Side and Top View Cameras, Head-up Display, Soft-close Automatic Doors, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Fineline Brown Wood Trim, 19' Wheels, Harmon Kardon Sound System, Contrast Stitching, Instrument Panel in Leather, Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Enhanced Bluetooth and Moonroof! BMW Certified Pre-owned warranty to August of 2022 with Unlimited Mileage. BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C59HG388466
Stock: WB13864P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
