Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Bob Gillingham Ford - Parma / Ohio

$91,345 List price when new!!! 640Xi GRAN COUPE 'M' SPORT! THIS IS A STUNNING LUXURY SEDAN THAT IS JAM PACKED WITH THE FOLLOWING: 'M' Sport package Panoramic roof X Drive all wheel drive Navigation Executive package Rear view camera Soft close doors Cold weather package Harmon Kardon sound Heads up display Ventilated multicontour seats Ceramic controls

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D2C57HGT66426

Stock: 275G20

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020