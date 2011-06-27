Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,327
|$31,076
|$33,545
|Clean
|$26,693
|$29,289
|$31,613
|Average
|$23,424
|$25,715
|$27,747
|Rough
|$20,156
|$22,141
|$23,882
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,333
|$26,982
|$29,357
|Clean
|$22,930
|$25,430
|$27,665
|Average
|$20,122
|$22,327
|$24,283
|Rough
|$17,315
|$19,224
|$20,900
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 640i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,617
|$27,066
|$29,266
|Clean
|$23,197
|$25,510
|$27,580
|Average
|$20,356
|$22,397
|$24,208
|Rough
|$17,516
|$19,284
|$20,835
Estimated values
2014 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe 650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,493
|$29,103
|$31,447
|Clean
|$24,965
|$27,430
|$29,636
|Average
|$21,908
|$24,083
|$26,012
|Rough
|$18,852
|$20,736
|$22,388