Overall rating

Style rarely comes cheap. Just ask any woman wearing Christian Louboutin shoes or anyone behind the wheel of a 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. Both sacrifice some comfort in the name of fashion. In the case of the BMW, it gets a sloping coupe-like rear roofline to give it a sleek, stretched appearance. Yes, it certainly looks better, but it results in a reduction of headroom for rear passengers.

Rear passengers fare even worse in the standard 6 Series coupe which is a traditional two-door coupe. With that in mind, think of the four-door Gran Coupe as a stylish middle ground between the regular coupe and the more conventional 5 Series sedan on which it's based, at least in terms of comfort.

That's because the 6 Series Gran Coupe is expensive, even for a luxury-badged car. Base model to base model, it's almost $30,000 more than a 5 Series and more than $12,000 more than its closest rivals. In direct competition with the Gran Coupe is the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, both of which suffer the same lack of rear headroom. Ignoring price for a moment, they're all competing on an even field in terms of quality, prestige and luxury.

Standard safety equipment for all 2017 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupes include antilock brakes with advanced standby and drying features, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification, remote unlocking, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance.

The optional Driver Assistance Plus package features front-side and top-view cameras, speed-limit information and BMW's "Active Driving Assistant," which bundles a blind-spot warning system, low-speed collision prevention (with pedestrian detection), lane departure warning system and a frontal collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 640i Gran Coupe with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 110 feet, while a similarly outfitted 650i stopped in 114 feet. These are short distances compared to typical vehicles, but average for this segment.