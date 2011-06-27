Vehicle overview

On a rational basis alone, the 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe is difficult to appreciate. After all, the 5 Series sedan, which the 6 Series Gran Coupe is related to, offers essentially the same powertrains and features in a more affordable, yet roomier package. But what price style? There's no denying that BMW's "four-door coupe" has a lot more visual impact than your garden-variety luxury sedan. That's what defines this niche segment, and in that regard the 6 Series Gran Coupe is certainly among the best of its breed.

If there's a knock against the Gran Coupe relative to its peers, it's that BMW wants you to pay extra, even by the segment's lofty standards. The 6 Series Gran Coupe's base prices in both 640i and 650i trim run thousands more than rivals from Audi and Mercedes. It would be one thing if the Gran Coupe were simply a superior product, but it's not -- these cars are neck-and-neck. Real-world pricing will vary, of course, but in terms of MSRPs, the BMW seems a little out of line.

Suppose you're willing to pay a premium, though, or you simply find a great deal. Cost aside, the 6 Series Gran Coupe is a highly satisfying automobile. Both available engines are gems, with the inline-6 offering attractive fuel economy and the V8 delivering awe-inspiring acceleration. The Gran Coupe looks and feels sportier than a 5 Series, yet its backseat is far more livable than that of the two-door 6 Series coupe. For the right shopper, it's a perfect blend of both worlds.

Consider, though, that the Audi A7 is cheaper than the 640i Gran Coupe and can be outfitted with a remarkably efficient and powerful diesel engine; similarly, the V8-powered Audi S7 also undercuts the 650i Gran Coupe on price. From Mercedes, the CLS-Class comes with six- or eight-cylinder power and offers value that's comparable to the Audi siblings. It's easy to see the appeal of the 2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe once you take a closer look, but we still urge you to check out the competition before you decide.