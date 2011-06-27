Used 2018 BMW 4 Series Consumer Reviews
Die ultimative Fahrmaschine
This is a great car. It looks, smells, and performs very well. Getting behind the wheel, lowering the convertible top, and turning up some music, a smile cannot help but form on your face while you drive. When you need outstanding acceleration, it is there. The hard top makes for a very quiet ride when up. My wife and I love our 2018 BMW 440i convertible!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
until you drive it, you won't get it
I said I would not get a car without ventilated seats and with black leather in nc, until I drove this thing. I also said I wouldn't fork out the money for the adaptive M suspension. HOLY C%$P!!! This is like flying in an f-16. BMW lost their mojo after 2008 but they are back!
- Performance
- Interior
Great car - with some odd quirks
This is some insight into little tidbits that are irritating, if you're not aware of them. First off, I have a 2018 440i, xDrive, 4-door grand coupe, with the M-sport package. It is a gorgeous carbon black, looks totally bad a$$ with front spoilers all black, no chrome. The exterior styling is the best, by far, in the BMW 7 thru 3 series. The performance is even better. Kick this puppy into M-mode and watch it fly, hugging the road comfortably and with confidence, you will feel like royalty (or Mario Andretti) behind the world. But there are weird things. First off, upon purchase and pick up, I moved my dry cleaning from my other car to this one. To great me, there is a garment hook that MIGHT be able to support 1 wire hanger. Does no one drive these cars for business, or on trips? It is ridiculous not to have an option to hang dry cleaning. Second, the horn sounds like it comes from a bulb-horn on a bicycle. It didn't occur to me to honk the horn in a test drive, but if you come rolling up looking sexy in your 4-series and need to send an encouraging toot to someone texting instead of watching the light turn green, and let out a feeble little, warbling, honk... well it's downright humbling. The navigation in the electronics between audio selections is frustrating; go backwards 3 levels to change sources, 2 to change channels, 3 for categories... it's a PITA. There is significant improvement to be done in navigating the display. On the bright side, the voice controls are SUPERB. My friend has a 2019 x2 SUV and gets a British accented voice companion; I wish I had one. Last nit-item is that the headlights on a normal setting are not symmetrical, in the sense that the leading edge of light is not consistent. It's sort of choppy. In summary, I am completely in love with this car. It is hands-down the best vehicle I've ever owned. These relatively minor items are irritating, but the car is outstanding. And great MPG too... I get 27.7 with mine. I am hooked, but do hope BMW improves these little bits.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bmw 440 the perfect car
Owned a 428 and have 2014 i8. The bmw 4 series convertible is the perfect car abd one of few good looking hardtop convertibles All wheel drive for snow or rain and handling Hard top convertible for sun as well as structural safety One of few convertibles that look good top up Gets good mileage long trips 428 was great and 440 is even better Much more powerful engine and M appearance package Trouble free the first two years ascexpected Great style, handling and build quality Snapper rocks blue color exceptional
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't buy a BMW
I bought a 2018 430I X Drive Convertible. I own a small car lot and thought it would be a fun car to drive around in the summer and it's a 2018 so what could really go wrong? Well what a terrible experience! This cars A/C hasn't worked in 3 months. The dealer said it could have been possibly caused by a rock so the warranty won't cover it. Also BMW changed the A/C system in 2018 so it is very difficult to find anyone who can charge the A/C! The water pump had to be replaced already and both tail lights now have to be replaced for condensation. If you are looking for a fun convertible for the summer DO NOT PURCHASE A BMW!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
