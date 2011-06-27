  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 4 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 4 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2018 BMW 4 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,761$33,880$36,290
Clean$30,982$33,038$35,370
Average$29,426$31,355$33,530
Rough$27,869$29,671$31,690
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,096$34,052$36,280
Clean$31,309$33,206$35,360
Average$29,736$31,514$33,521
Rough$28,163$29,822$31,682
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,307$29,044$31,022
Clean$26,638$28,323$30,236
Average$25,299$26,880$28,663
Rough$23,961$25,437$27,090
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,856$27,570$29,519
Clean$25,223$26,885$28,771
Average$23,955$25,515$27,274
Rough$22,688$24,145$25,778
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,389$35,873$38,697
Clean$32,571$34,982$37,716
Average$30,934$33,200$35,754
Rough$29,298$31,417$33,793
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,986$32,905$35,090
Clean$30,226$32,088$34,201
Average$28,708$30,453$32,422
Rough$27,189$28,818$30,643
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,511$40,480$42,724
Clean$37,567$39,474$41,641
Average$35,680$37,463$39,476
Rough$33,792$35,451$37,310
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,148$41,345$43,847
Clean$38,188$40,318$42,736
Average$36,270$38,263$40,513
Rough$34,351$36,209$38,290
Sell my 2018 BMW 4 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 4 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 BMW 4 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,223 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,885 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 4 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,223 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,885 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 BMW 4 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 4 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,223 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,885 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 BMW 4 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 BMW 4 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 BMW 4 Series ranges from $22,688 to $29,519, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 BMW 4 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.