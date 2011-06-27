Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,761
|$33,880
|$36,290
|Clean
|$30,982
|$33,038
|$35,370
|Average
|$29,426
|$31,355
|$33,530
|Rough
|$27,869
|$29,671
|$31,690
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,096
|$34,052
|$36,280
|Clean
|$31,309
|$33,206
|$35,360
|Average
|$29,736
|$31,514
|$33,521
|Rough
|$28,163
|$29,822
|$31,682
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,307
|$29,044
|$31,022
|Clean
|$26,638
|$28,323
|$30,236
|Average
|$25,299
|$26,880
|$28,663
|Rough
|$23,961
|$25,437
|$27,090
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,856
|$27,570
|$29,519
|Clean
|$25,223
|$26,885
|$28,771
|Average
|$23,955
|$25,515
|$27,274
|Rough
|$22,688
|$24,145
|$25,778
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,389
|$35,873
|$38,697
|Clean
|$32,571
|$34,982
|$37,716
|Average
|$30,934
|$33,200
|$35,754
|Rough
|$29,298
|$31,417
|$33,793
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,986
|$32,905
|$35,090
|Clean
|$30,226
|$32,088
|$34,201
|Average
|$28,708
|$30,453
|$32,422
|Rough
|$27,189
|$28,818
|$30,643
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,511
|$40,480
|$42,724
|Clean
|$37,567
|$39,474
|$41,641
|Average
|$35,680
|$37,463
|$39,476
|Rough
|$33,792
|$35,451
|$37,310
Estimated values
2018 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,148
|$41,345
|$43,847
|Clean
|$38,188
|$40,318
|$42,736
|Average
|$36,270
|$38,263
|$40,513
|Rough
|$34,351
|$36,209
|$38,290