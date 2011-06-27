Vehicle overview

The 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is one of the quirkier options among small luxury cars. It's not a crossover, but it has elevated seats and standard all-wheel drive. It's not a wagon, but its cargo capacity compares favorably to that of the actual 3 Series wagon. It's not a sedan, but it mostly handles like one. Could this oddball hatchback somehow be the best of all worlds?

The 2016 3 Series Gran Turismo has a visibly taller profile than the related 4 Series Gran Coupe, providing less sportiness but a much more versatile interior.

That would be a stretch, but the 3 Series GT certainly occupies an intriguing middle ground among sportiness, luxury and versatility. With strong turbocharged acceleration from either the 328i's four-cylinder engine or the 335i's inline-6, plus all-season traction and room for a family of four and their luggage, this BMW covers more bases than most affordable luxury vehicles. Of course, if you really want a crossover experience, there's the 3 Series-based X3, and if you really want the ultimate driving machine, the sharp-handling 328i wagon will get you closer. But you can't get the inline-6 in the wagon, and the Gran Turismo's stretched wheelbase results in the best legroom of the three.

This unusual vehicular mash-up does result in some unusual styling -- "sleek looking" is not going to be a bullet point on the 3 GT's résumé. Also, rear headroom and the ability to haul bulky items are lacking. If those are concerns, you might be better off with a regular luxury crossover like the X3, stylish Audi Q5 or roomy Volvo XC60. The dark-horse Infiniti QX50 is another interesting option considering its hatchback/crossover mash-up, burly V6 and potentially superior value. But for the right shopper, the 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo's appeal is undeniable.