Consumer Rating
(11)
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Handy hatchback body style
  • upscale interior appointments
  • elevated front seats
  • plenty of rear legroom
  • strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Sloping roof line cuts back on rear headroom and cargo-carrying flexibility
  • lacks the handling precision of other 3 Series models.
List Price Range
$17,495 - $22,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 BMW 3 Series GT is a niche-oriented model, to be sure, but the appeal of a BMW 3 Series with an added degree of practicality is undeniable.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is one of the quirkier options among small luxury cars. It's not a crossover, but it has elevated seats and standard all-wheel drive. It's not a wagon, but its cargo capacity compares favorably to that of the actual 3 Series wagon. It's not a sedan, but it mostly handles like one. Could this oddball hatchback somehow be the best of all worlds?

The 2016 3 Series Gran Turismo has a visibly taller profile than the related 4 Series Gran Coupe, providing less sportiness but a much more versatile interior.

That would be a stretch, but the 3 Series GT certainly occupies an intriguing middle ground among sportiness, luxury and versatility. With strong turbocharged acceleration from either the 328i's four-cylinder engine or the 335i's inline-6, plus all-season traction and room for a family of four and their luggage, this BMW covers more bases than most affordable luxury vehicles. Of course, if you really want a crossover experience, there's the 3 Series-based X3, and if you really want the ultimate driving machine, the sharp-handling 328i wagon will get you closer. But you can't get the inline-6 in the wagon, and the Gran Turismo's stretched wheelbase results in the best legroom of the three.

This unusual vehicular mash-up does result in some unusual styling -- "sleek looking" is not going to be a bullet point on the 3 GT's résumé. Also, rear headroom and the ability to haul bulky items are lacking. If those are concerns, you might be better off with a regular luxury crossover like the X3, stylish Audi Q5 or roomy Volvo XC60. The dark-horse Infiniti QX50 is another interesting option considering its hatchback/crossover mash-up, burly V6 and potentially superior value. But for the right shopper, the 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo's appeal is undeniable.

2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door hatchback available in two trim levels: 328i xDrive and 335i xDrive. The main difference is what's under the hood (see Powertrains and Performance, below), but the 335i also gets a few extra standard features.

The 328i xDrive Gran Turismo hatchback comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power sport front seats (with power-adjustable side bolsters), driver memory functions, "SensaTec" premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, the iDrive tech interface (with a 6.5-inch display) and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The 335i xDrive Gran Turismo adds adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry (with a foot sensor for hands-free trunk opening), front-seat power lumbar adjustments and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

You can add the 335i's extras to the 328i via the Lighting package (adaptive xenon headlights) and the Premium package (keyless entry and ignition, power front lumbar), with the Harman Kardon stereo available as a stand-alone option.

A number of packages are offered on both trim levels. The Luxury package adds leather upholstery, a choice of various wood or metallic interior trim panels and an M steering wheel, plus the option of non-sport front seats with less aggressive bolstering. The M Sport package also offers a variety of interior trim options, and it adds an aerodynamic body kit, BMW's "shadowline" exterior trim and the M steering wheel.

Beyond that, the Technology package includes a navigation system, voice controls, an upgraded iDrive interface (with a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display and a touchpad controller), BMW Apps (smartphone app integration), BMW Remote Services emergency telematics and a head-up display. The Driver Assistance package provides front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. You can also tack on the Driver Assistance Plus package, which adds blind-spot monitoring, a multiview parking camera system, lane-departure warning, frontal collision warning and mitigation with automatic braking, a driver drowsiness monitor and speed-limit display.

The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel. Finally, the Dynamic Handling package bundles variable-ratio steering with adaptive suspension dampers (the latter are also available separately).

Stand-alone options include 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system and automatic high beam headlights.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, all 3 Series Gran Turismo models get 18-inch wheels, an alarm system and satellite radio as standard, along with last year's Sport Line appearance package (including gloss black exterior trim, sport front seats and a sport steering wheel). The other two previous appearance packages, Luxury Line and M Sport Line, have been altered slightly and are now just called packages. For the 335i trim level, BMW has added standard keyless entry and ignition, plus power front lumbar adjustments and a Harman Kardon audio system. Finally, the self-parking system now has added perpendicular parking capability.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 BMW 328i xDrive Gran Turismo comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. The 335i xDrive Gran Turismo has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.

Both come standard with all-wheel drive -- that's what the "xDrive" part means. An eight-speed automatic transmission is also standard, as is an automatic stop-start function that turns the engine off when the car comes to a stop in order to save fuel.

The 328i has an EPA estimate of 26 mpg combined (22 city/34 highway). We averaged 27 mpg on the 120-mile Edmunds real-world evaluation loop. The 335i xDrive GT's fuel efficiency drops to 23 mpg combined (20/30).

In Edmunds performance testing, a 328i xDrive Gran Turismo went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, a swift run given the engine's modest power rating. BMW says the 335i needs 5.1 seconds to accomplish the same task.

Safety

Every 2016 BMW 3 Series GT comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, while BMW Remote Services (included with the Technology package) adds stolen vehicle recovery and remote door lock/unlock. Additional options include parking sensors (front and rear), rear- and top-view cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane-departure warning system, a driver drowsiness monitor and frontal collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 328i xDrive Gran Turismo came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average for a luxury car of this type with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the 2016 BMW 3 Series GT received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for total front impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection.

Driving

The 2016 BMW 328i xDrive Gran Turismo's turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides punchy acceleration and impressive refinement. The quick-shifting eight-speed automatic is a great match, serving up prompt yet buttery-smooth shifts. If your budget allows, the six-cylinder 335i xDrive35i offers extra thrills without too much of a fuel economy penalty, but the overachieving four-cylinder is hard to pass up at its lower price point. With the four-cylinder in particular, the auto stop-start function can be an annoyance in heavy traffic, as the engine doesn't restart as quickly or smoothly as we'd like. Happily, you can manually disable this feature.

The 2016 3 Series GT may lack the sporting edge of its 3 Series and 4 Series siblings, but it's still no slouch in spirited maneuvers.

The GT's ride is smooth and quiet no matter which wheels and tires you choose, so the car is a natural candidate for road trips. But the general emphasis on practicality does exact a toll in terms of dynamics. This is a bigger and significantly heavier car than the regular 3 Series sedan, and when driven around turns, it lacks the light, energetic feel typically associated with the 3 Series. If you're looking for a sporty drive, in other words, you'll want to look elsewhere.

Interior

The Gran Turismo's cabin design is straight out of the regular 3 Series sedan and wagon, which is good news. The dashboard has an upscale yet restrained look, with standard wood trim and premium materials. The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the various interior trim options let buyers add their own stamp to the cabin. The standard front sport seats include power-adjustable side bolsters and are mounted higher than in the regular 3 Series, giving the driver a more commanding view of the road ahead.

The 2016 3 Series GT's dashboard and controls mirror those of the regular 3 Series, making for a sporty, stylish driving environment.

In terms of technology, the default 6.5-inch iDrive display is adequate, but the larger, optional screen delivers a richer experience. With that bigger screen comes a touchpad on top of the iDrive controller that can process inputs scrawled with a finger. Overall, iDrive is easy to use, thanks to crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared with some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

Although those elevated front seats are certainly a selling point, the Gran Turismo arguably adds even more value behind them. Thanks to a stretched wheelbase, there's more rear legroom than in the midsize 5 Series sedan. Rear headroom is less impressive, though, as protrusions in the headliner (because of the hatchback's hinges) can encroach on headroom for even normal-size adults.

When it's time to haul the goods, the high-opening liftgate makes loading and unloading easy, especially if you use the nifty foot sensor under the bumper that both opens and closes the hatch. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks also enhance versatility. There are 18.4 cubic feet of space behind the backseat, though that's a little misleading, as you'll have to remove the two-piece parcel shelf to fully utilize the cargo area. Total space with the rear seatbacks folded flat is 56.5 cubic feet, which is numerically competitive with the 3 Series Sport Wagon, though the wagon's more squared-off roof line makes it more practical for carrying bulky objects or dogs. Most small crossover SUVs are roomier both on paper and in practice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

5(46%)
4(36%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of both worlds
Blaze Nielsen,01/24/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Previous car was a 328 Xi. The Gran Tourismo gives you LOTS more room front and especially rear seats for long legged passengers. Handling is comfy in standard "old folks" mode easy on your butt, however with the sport package option, press a button and steering, transmission and suspension kick in to provide that old familiar handling performance I knew with the previous BMW. For people who like to throw a bunch of stuff in the back of their car, this is perfect. This is a car I plan on keeping for a long time.
Value missing - value still comes up short
Roger Levy,02/04/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've owned 3, 5, and 7 series BMW's which now includes the 328i xDrive GT. All exhibit good workmanship, tight construction and nice drive characteristics. Unfortunately I have two issues with this new BMW: (1) too many of the safety features now standard on other autos are extra cost options on the BMW, and (2) electronics are now being used to replace many features that are better provided through more conventional means. Regarding safety features - for example blind spot warning and lane monitoring are often standard features on many Hondas, Toyotas, and other autos, however they are extra cost options on this BMW. Although not safety related, heated front seats which are also now standard on other autos are extra cost items. Regarding the electronics - While the central electronics has been improved, the radio controls and many of the other electronics are still way too confusing and some seem unnecessary.
In its own class
Richard Wilson,06/24/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Practical aspects of a SUV while still as sleek as a sedan. Cofortable and quiet. Lots of rear seat leg room and flexible storage space. Fun to drive. Lots to learn with all the gadgets. If you don't get the various packages built to your specifications (2-3 months), then have to compromise on what's available - not a lot of these around - in its niche class.
Totally love my GT!!
Thomas,06/18/2017
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have nothing to say but positive things about my GT [HTML removed]. I've had it for a bit over 2 1/2 years and I still love driving it. I find reasons to drive it. "Oh honey, I forgot something at Home Depot." "Honey, do you want something from the store? I'll go get it." Not only is it quick (0-60 in 6 seconds is no slouch) but I have hauled a 50 gallon water tank, a 12.5" compound miter saw and portable stand, and a 9.9 cu/ft refrigerator and still closed the hatch. Sure it does not accelerate or handle like the 4-series Gran Coupe but it is a whole lot easier for me to get in and out of (6'1" and 260 lbs) and more comfortable. My dealership (BMW of Ontario, CA) is also FANTASTIC. Great sales and support team. At just over 5.5 years and +108k miles, I still LOVE my GT.
See all 11 reviews of the 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV is priced between $17,495 and$22,999 with odometer readings between 39131 and76525 miles.
  • The Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 71969 and71969 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 3 Series Gran Turismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,495 and mileage as low as 39131 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

