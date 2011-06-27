  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car

2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive hatchback body style makes it easy to load bulky items
  • upscale interior with straightforward controls and plenty of rear seat legroom
  • strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Less versatile cargo area than 3 Series wagon
  • lacks the handling precision of other 3 Series models
  • engine auto stop-start can be an annoyance.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 BMW 3 Series GT is a niche-oriented model to be sure, but the appeal of a BMW 3 Series with an extra amount of practicality is undeniable.

Vehicle overview

Rather than trying to convince potential buyers that they need a particular car, what if an automobile manufacturer collected and examined the needs of those buyers and then designed and built the car that best satisfied that set of needs? This is the rationale behind BMW's GT models, and specifically the 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo. This unique entry-level luxury vehicle offers abundant room for four adult passengers (five in a pinch), the luggage capacity of a small wagon and the all-weather capability of a crossover SUV.

The 3 Series GT follows in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the 5 Series Gran Turismo. But rather than just changing the roof line of a 3 Series sedan or wagon, the 3 GT is truly longer between the front and rear wheels than either of those by a few inches. This extra length noticeably opens up more rear seat legroom and luggage space. Besides that, the hatchback's wide opening (a traditional one-piece hatch rather than the 5 GT's complex two-piece design) and reasonable floor height make it easy to load bulky cargo items. The mainstay 3 Series engines are offered, and you get the same collection of features and impressive interior design as you get with the 3 sedan.

All of these practical considerations may be enough to convince you, but there are a few more things to ponder. This version of the 3 Series is, indeed, larger and heavier, which means it doesn't drive as sharply as a regular 3 Series sedan. And while we're at it, we'll say this: BMW does many things well, but styling beautiful hatchbacks does not seem to be one of them.

What, then, might be this odd duck's competitors? There truly is nothing quite like the 3 Series GT, but BMW's own 3 Series Sports Wagon or the sleeker, but less practical BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe hatchback would be pretty good places to start. Like the 3 GT, all received an "A" rating from Edmunds editors. But one might look at wagons such as the Audi Allroad or the Volvo XC70, which have all-wheel drive, cost about the same and offer similar or perhaps even better rough-road ability.

Obviously, wagons aren't for everyone, and if that applies to you, perhaps this niche BMW could be an ideal alternative to an entry-level luxury sedan. Edmunds has also extensively tested our long-term 328i xDrive GT, and the experience has thus far earned it accolades for its versatility and long-distance capability.

2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door five-passenger hatchback available in two main trim levels: 328i xDrive and 335i xDrive. The differing numbers signify their respective engines.

The 328i xDrive Gran Turismo hatchback comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, "SensaTec" premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 40/20/40-split-folding rear seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Standard electronic features include Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity, the iDrive electronics interface, a 6.5-inch display and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 335i xDrive Gran Turismo is equipped similarly, but has 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and an alarm system. All three are options for the 328i.

BMW offers three optional equipment suites, or "Lines" (Luxury, Sport and M Sport) to help customize your 3 GT. They include different wheel designs, color schemes, trim types, seats and steering wheels.

Beyond that, the Premium package is your ticket to leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, four-way power lumbar adjustment for the front seats and satellite radio. The Technology package includes a voice-controlled hard-drive navigation system, an upgraded iDrive interface (with a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display and a touchpad controller), BMW Apps (smartphone app integration), BMW Remote Services emergency telematics and a head-up display.

The optional Driver Assistance package provides front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. If that's not enough help, you can also purchase the Driver Assistance Plus package, which adds blind spot monitoring, a top-down parking camera system, lane departure warning, frontal collision warning and mitigation (including pedestrians), a driver inattention warning system, a speed limit info display and a multiview parking camera system (available separately).

The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel. Finally, the Dynamic Handling package bundles variable-ratio steering with adaptive suspension dampers. Stand-alone options include high-performance brakes, adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system and an enhanced keyless ignition and entry system that includes foot-activated trunk opening/closing.

2015 Highlights

Bluetooth audio streaming is now standard. The optional foot-activated trunk operation now includes power closing, and a driver inattention warning system is now included in optional Active Driving Assistant.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 BMW 328i Gran Turismo comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 240 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful 335i has a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.

For both models, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as are all-wheel drive and an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel. The 328i has an EPA estimate of 26 mpg combined (22 city/33 highway). We averaged 27 mpg on the Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation route. The 335i xDrive GT's fuel efficiency drops a bit, to 24 mpg combined (20/30).

In Edmunds performance testing, the 328i went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. BMW estimates that the 335i would be about a second quicker.

Safety

Every 2015 BMW 3 Series GT comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, while BMW Remote Services (included with the Technology package) adds stolen vehicle recovery and remote door lock/unlock. Additional options include parking sensors (front and rear), rearview and top-down cameras, blind spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, a driver inattention warning system and frontal collision warning with mitigation.

In Edmunds testing, a 328i xDrive Gran Turismo came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is average for cars with all-season tires.

In government crash tests, the 2015 BMW 3 Series GT earned five stars out of a possible five for overall crash protection with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

Driving

The 2015 BMW 328i Gran Turismo's turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a punchy but even power delivery and quick acceleration. The quick-shifting eight-speed automatic is a great match because of its smoothness. If your budget allows, though, the 335i xDrive35i will be hard to pass up, as its acceleration is truly impressive, while fuel economy is still quite good in normal driving. With either engine, the auto stop-start function can be an annoyance in heavy traffic because the engine doesn't restart as quickly or smoothly as we'd like when transitioning between the brake pedal and the gas (fortunately, you can manually disable this feature).

The GT's ride is smooth and quiet, no matter which wheels and tires you choose, so the car is a natural candidate for road trips. But know that its emphasis on practicality does exact a toll: This is a bigger and significantly heavier car than the regular 3 Series sedan, and when driven around turns, it largely lacks the light, energetic feel typically associated with BMW's small vehicles.

Interior

The Gran Turismo's cabin design is all 3 Series, with a restrained look, standard wood trim and premium materials. The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the Luxury, Sport and M Sport themes offer plenty of leeway to customize the cabin. Front seats mounted higher than they are in the sedan and wagon give the driver slightly better sight lines to the road ahead.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but the larger, optional screen delivers a richer electronics interface. With that bigger screen comes a touchpad on top of the iDrive controller that's used to hand write inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is easy to use, thanks to crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared with some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

The Gran Turismo's real specialty lies in the back half of the interior. Its wheelbase is longer than that of the 3 sedan or wagon, and this translates into additional rear seat and luggage space. BMW likes to say that the 3 GT provides more rear legroom than what's available in the 5 Series sedan. Rear headroom is less impressive, though, as protrusions in the headliner (because of the hatchback hinges) can have even normal-size adults seated in the outboard positions rubbing their heads up against the headliner.

When it's time to haul the goods, though, the high-opening liftgate makes it pretty easy to load and unload various pieces of cargo, especially when optioned with the nifty foot-activated feature that both opens and closes the hatch if your hands are otherwise occupied. The 40/20/40-split folding rear seats enhance versatility. There are 18.4 cubic feet of luggage space available, which is more than in your typical small sedan or wagon, though that spec is a little misleading, as you'll have to remove the two-piece parcel shelf to fully utilize that space. Total cargo space is 56.5 cubic feet, which is numerically competitive with the 3 Series Sport Wagon, but the wagon's more squared-off roof line makes it more practical for carrying bulky objects or dogs. Most small crossover SUVs are better both on paper and in practice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

5(41%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(16%)
1(0%)
4.1
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Kid and family friendly!
kris2,03/29/2015
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I liked the 3 sedan but wanted something with more room in the back so looked at the 5 series, TLX, Lexus GS, ES (back seat was huge but drive was disconnected) . 3 series GT was a last minute thing and the moment we looked at it we knew we were getting it. If you have family that will ride in the second row regularly or have baby seats you should definitely look at the GT before you look at anything bigger or smaller. Has higher ride and higher center of gravity so will not be the same feel as a 3 sedan, but not as bad as an SUV and better than many other low riding cars. Compared to what the kids in the second row get, it was not a lot in driving fun that I had to give up.
Beautiful Car Inside & Out, Unique, Comfy
Craig List,12/02/2015
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is by far the best car I've ever had. For me, it is the kind of car that will make me glad I have to drive somewhere. The Sports seat comfort with thigh-support pull-out is excellent, as are the adjustable bolsters. I have a bad back with L5-S1 herniation history, yet don't have the leather, or lumbar supports, but don't need or want them! I switched over from Buick, primarily because of seat support and comfort. The firm ride handles everything quite nimbly, for such a heavy absorbent BMW feel. I got the Sport Line trim package, with the optional M-Sport steering wheel, overall a very nice appearance. I get a lot of stares and questions on it; the Silver metallic with Sports Line trim (+ tinted windows and an added rear hatch window spoiler). There is a bit of delay in acceleration on occasion, its almost like you have to time it to get it right; despite the twin-scroll turbo which improves things, but once it goes (you MUST use Sports+ Mode to actually feel it), it rocks! The grandkids always beg me "Opa, put it in Sport Mode!". Braking is solid. There is a tad bit of sway for significant cornering, expected but not bad for a heavier car (I was told that this is actually a 5-series platform/chassis, but I haven't been able to confirm that; if you are cross-shopping w/the 4 series Gran Coupe/GC, one dealer actually said the 3GT is actually a 5-series, and the 4GC is actually a 3-series!). There is a bit of engine noise during hard acceleration, but it is not bad. There is a bit of sunroof wind noise, probably my primary complaint overall as the ride experience goes (made much worse by the base rack which I now only use when transporting bikes/kayaks), but yet I am still able to chair tele-conferences with no problems while speaking or hearing on other end via Bluetooth, which is consistent and without problems despite previous reviewers comments. Road noise is minimal, enough to know your in a motor vehicle, but kept to a minimum. I love the back liftgate, as it is easier to load and unload than a typical trunk. It is by intent a coupe design, meaning a lowered-in cockpit feel, so getting in and out is not as easier as you might think for a car that sits higher than a traditional 3-series sedan. The infotainment system works great; you can look at the large monitor screen while scrolling and tapping, without even looking at the iDrive you are manipulating with your right hand...and the base stereo which is Harmon-Kardon is actually pretty good, but I am going to upgrade the front dash & door speakers because I am an audiophile. I agree with a friend who used to work in an upscale audio center that the low end preforms very well (as there are 2 subwoofers, located underneath the front seats), the midrange and high end/tweeter are fine/good but not great. The Nav works very well and is worth it. The internal HD for music storage is a great feature, but I HATE how it only plays back the songs on a CD that you recorded in alphabetical order --- word to BMW: album rock and live music CDs are meant to be played in the track order recorded, stop being so organized you Germans!:). Playing off a thumbdrive is also very easy, and the steering wheel mounted controls help, although I believe in terms of human ergonomics, that the volume and media controls should be on the Left side of the steering wheel, NOT the Right [if you look at the actual dash stereo controls and the steering wheel stereo controls, they are literally only about 6 inches apart from each other, so the point of saving a reach or having multiple ways to do the same thing is minimized; why not place those stereo controls on the Left, now you can control the stereo functions with either your Left or your Right hand?]! I have averaged in the high 20s for MPG in mixed driving; I do not gun it a lot, but I certainly drive it in a more spirited manner a couple times a week! I have averaged 36-38 MPG on long trips in ECO mode, one trick to doing this well (I once got 39 MPG on a long trip!) is increasing the tire pressures to 33 PSI-front & 36 PSI-back (32 & 35 recommended, but there is always an acceptable range). Check & adjust your PSI twice a month, so many people don't do this and it is extremely important, especially the way the vehicle dynamics in this vehicle work, and the fact that front & rear are 3 PSI difference! The handling, agility, and MPG are significantly affected by PSI.
Great car !
cblinc,06/07/2015
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Biggest upside is the interior room for a 3 series and performance. Good gas mileage, speed when needed and BMW quality all around. If there was one fault is the interior is 3 series Spartan ! Not luxurious as a 4,5 or 7 series. But hands-down the most practical of BMW wagons or SUVs ! Awesome for BMW to make so many new models in 2014 ! Thanks BMW
It's the car I'd design
BMW Bill,09/04/2017
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I wanted a car that handled well, rode well, accelerated well, was comfortable for four adults, with plenty of cargo room. Repeat, a car, not an SUV. I researched for two years, was drawn to the 328GT as soon as I saw it, and kept coming back to it. I've now owned mine for over two years and have to say it's still my perfect car. As for the XDrive, flawless. You can't tell that it's 4 wheel drive, until it snows, and when it does I swear I could plow with it.
See all 12 reviews of the 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV is priced between $17,900 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 46463 and46463 miles.
  • The Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive is priced between $20,990 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 69914 and69914 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2015 3 Series Gran Turismos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,900 and mileage as low as 46463 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

Can't find a used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,314.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,194.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,838.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo lease specials

