Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
- $21,900Great Deal | $4,905 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV41,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Square One Auto - Rahway / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 3 Series 4dr 330i xDrive Gran Turismo features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Venetian Beige/Black Boston Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact alex collantes at 732-943-2444 or alex@sq1auto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C53HG453310
Stock: BMW-HG453310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $24,495Great Deal | $4,210 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV28,130 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION M SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE LIGHTING PACKAGE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sport Seats, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, Liftgate, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricing posted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who reference such pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standard list price applies. Certified Pre-Owned program available. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value, inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96 months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, finance thru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumer responsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids the ad.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C31HG826908
Stock: 40820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $24,831Great Deal | $3,269 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV41,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 BMW 3 Series *Unlimited mile warranty: The BMW Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty provides coverage for 1 year with unlimited miles from the expiration of the 4-year / 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Inquire at our BMW Certified Pre-Owned Center for complete details. Alpine WhiteBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyStandout Features are, *BMW Certified*, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Leather Seats*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, 360 Camera, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Lighting Package, Luxury Package, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Double-Spoke (Style 397).Driving Assistance Package (Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera), Driving Assistance Plus Package (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side & Top View Cameras, and Speed Limit Information), Lighting Package (Adaptive Full LED Lights and Automatic High Beams), Luxury Package (Luxury Line), Premium Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Technology Package (Head-Up Display, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, and Remote Services), harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Power Liftgate, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Double-Spoke (Style 397), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C39HG826493
Stock: L15606
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $24,995Great Deal | $3,402 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive67,039 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE, BMW LIGHT PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT SEAT,HEADS UP DISPLAY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C38HG450966
Stock: 40328G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $25,000Great Deal | $3,316 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV31,715 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
Black 2017 BMW 3 Series 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TurbochargedOdometer is 9016 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C58HG453089
Stock: ALL027535A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $22,495Great Deal | $4,123 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV44,909 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Expo - Great Neck / New York
LUXURY LINE PACKAGE, APPLE CAR PLAY, PREMIUM PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, XDRIVE, NAVIGATION, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTO LIFTGATE, PANORAMA ROOFTraction control, Bluetooth, ABS anti-lock brakes, Power Windows/seats/locks/mirrors & power steering. Air conditioning, Air bags, Alloy wheels, CD player, Satellite radio, USB/Ipod, Rear window defroster, Cruise control, Tilt wheel.This car comes with exclusive 36 months / 36,000 miles maintenance included at Auto Expo Service Center.ALL CREDIT applications accepted, 98% approval rate.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE. Certified Pre-Owned Program Available.Dealerrater.com: Auto Expo has a 4.8 out of 5 Star rating - over 1000 review, 2017+2018 Dealer of The Year Award Winner.Google: 4.4 out of 5 Star rating over 1200 reviewsCars.com: 4.8 out of 5 Star rating over 1000 reviewsBetter Business Bureau: A+ Accredited Business46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY, 11021Text 516-200-8765 ... Sales Hotline # 516-466-2277
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55HG453230
Stock: AX40599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $27,795Great Deal | $2,803 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV22,115 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Open Road BMW of Newton - Newton / New Jersey
AWD, CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2017! This 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Gran Turismo, has a great Glacier Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers iPOD Adapter This BMW 3 Series gets great fuel economy with over 33.0 MPG on the highway! Stability Control, ABS Brakes Power Lift Gate Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 119 Hampton House Road, Newton, NJ 07860.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C34HG826644
Stock: P5099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $26,850Great Deal | $2,840 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV22,656 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Motor Club - Franklin Square / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C57HG452824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,995Good Deal | $3,686 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive35,368 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fields BMW Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Sport Line **Technology, Driving Assistance, and Driving Assistance Plus Packages** All Wheel Drive **Satellite Radio** Hands-Free Bluetooth/ Usb **Harman Kardon Surround Sound **Homelink** Power Front Seats **Alarm **Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror** Nappa Leather Steering Wheel** Ambient Lighting **Anthracite Headliner** 19 in Alloy Wheels **Daytime Driving Lights **Rain Sensor and Auto Headlight** LED Foglights **Automatic Climate Control **Keyless Start/ Entry **20 City/ 30 Hwy **WWW.FIELDSBMWORLANDO.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C32HG451109
Stock: WL10979
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $33,998Good Deal | $3,371 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive19,605 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW Mt. Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York
Technology Package Driving Assistance Plus Package Black/Dark Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Active Cruise Control Driving Assistance Package Cold Weather Package Arctic Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive is proudly offered by BMW of Mt. Kisco This BMW includes: DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera BLACK/DARK OYSTER, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL Adaptive Cruise Control ARCTIC GRAY METALLIC COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Heads-Up Display Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY Smart Device Integration WIRELESS CHARGING WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned BMW 3 Series. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW 3 Series. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW 3 Series. This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive. This BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C35HG451055
Stock: HG451055
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $28,000Good Deal | $1,611 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV10,053 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Paul Miller BMW - Wayne / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options. *** 100% Online Purchase Available *** PAUL MILLER BMW is offering contact-less Delivery &Pick-up! *** Enhanced Safety Precautions and sanitation of vehicles & facility ***ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED WARRANTY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 33 MPG Highway, TURBOCHARGED, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C30HG826849
Stock: F18286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$28,222Good Deal
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV14,628 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 BMW 3 Series. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. This BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 3 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C32HG827453
Stock: HG827453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $27,999Fair Deal | $990 below market
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV18,631 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
GREAT MILES 18,631! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, iPod/MP3 Input BMW 330i xDrive with Mineral Gray Metallic exterior and Oyster interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, WIRELESS CHARGING Adjustable Front Armrest, WiFi Hotspot, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth.VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com explains "Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices that offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; upscale, spacious interior with logical and easy-to-use controls.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C33HG826621
Stock: 826621PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$29,998Fair Deal
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV11,829 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax San Antonio - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C31HG827394
Stock: 19234828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,418Fair Deal | $237 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV18,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Motors BMW - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 BMW 3 Series *Unlimited mile warranty: The BMW Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty provides coverage for 1 year with unlimited miles from the expiration of the 4-year / 50,000 mile (whichever comes first) BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Inquire at our BMW Certified Pre-Owned Center for complete details. Imperial Blue MetallicBMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Multipoint Point InspectionStandout Features are, *BMW Certified*, *Carfax Accident Free*, *Navigation*, *Sunroof*, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Sport Line, Driving Assistance Package, Park Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Premium Package, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Double-Spoke (Style 397).Driving Assistance Package (Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera), Premium Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Power Liftgate, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Double-Spoke (Style 397), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BMW Connected App Compatibility, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C30HG826558
Stock: L15609
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $27,786Good Deal | $1,598 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV25,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
BMW of Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
One owner, clean CarFax, BMW 330i xDrive Gran Turismo equipped with M Sport Package, Navigation, Lighting Package, Heated Power Front Seats, Premium Package, Driving Assistance Package, Rear-view Camera, Park Distance Control, Aluminum Trim with Black Accent, Hi-fi Sound System, Satellite Radio, Hands-free Bluetooth and Moonroof! BMW Certified Pre-owned warranty to August of 2021/Unlimited Mileage, whichever occurs first. BMW of Westlake has been serving Northeast Ohio's BMW needs for over 30 years. Please visit our DealerRater Page at: http://goo.gl/Xq280 to explore our ratings, BMW of Westlake has been voted the Ohio BMW Dealer of the Year for 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013! For questions or inquiries call 440-887-0000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55HG452708
Stock: WB13772P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $26,881Good Deal | $1,669 below market
Certified 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV29,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C54HG453204
Stock: P70190
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $29,990Fair Deal
2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV14,032 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C31HG826472
Stock: 2000608005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
