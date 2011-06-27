Close

BMW Mt. Kisco - Mount Kisco / New York

Technology Package Driving Assistance Plus Package Black/Dark Oyster; Dakota Leather Upholstery Active Cruise Control Driving Assistance Package Cold Weather Package Arctic Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Wireless Charging Apple Carplay Compatibility Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2017 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive is proudly offered by BMW of Mt. Kisco This BMW includes: DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera BLACK/DARK OYSTER, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL Adaptive Cruise Control ARCTIC GRAY METALLIC COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Smart Device Integration Navigation System Heads-Up Display Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY Smart Device Integration WIRELESS CHARGING WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned BMW 3 Series. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW 3 Series. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW 3 Series. This low mileage BMW 3 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive. This BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8Y3C35HG451055

Stock: HG451055

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-10-2020