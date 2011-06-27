2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback utility with sport sedan performance
- More rear legroom than a regular 3 Series
- Strong and fuel-efficient engines
- All-wheel drive is standard
- Some basic conveniences aren't standard
- Sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom
- Less cargo volume than a comparable crossover SUV
- Outward visibility isn't great
Which 3 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is an interesting mix of vehicle traits. It's not a crossover, but it comes with all-wheel drive and a slightly elevated seating position. It offers more cargo capacity than a 3 Series wagon and more rear legroom than a BMW X3, yet most would say it handles very much like a sedan.
If you can get past the slightly awkward proportions of 3 Series GT, it begins to look like a best-of-all-worlds vehicle. There's strong turbocharged acceleration even from the base 330i's four-cylinder engine and ample amounts of buttery-smooth thrust should you opt for the 340i with its turbo inline six-cylinder. All models also come standard with BMW's xDrive for all-season traction.
So what are the shortcomings? Well, ultimately the 3 Series-based X3 SUV still has more cargo room and ground clearance, and the smaller sedan and wagon variants deliver more of the crisp handling that BMWs are known for. However, we think those things matter less than the Gran Turismo's list of standard equipment, which doesn't include basic luxury-level items such as keyless entry and adjustable lumbar support. At this price, those features should be included.
2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models
The 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is available in two trim levels: 330i xDrive and 340i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard on both. The main difference is under the hood. The 330i packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and the 340i upgrades to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft).
The Gran Turismo 330i xDrive isn't brimming with standard luxuries, but it does include 18-inch alloy wheels (with all-season run-flat tires), LED headlights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate. Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable sport front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated leather upholstery, a rearview camera, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the technology front, the 330i comes standard with Bluetooth, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a 6.5-inch display screen, BMW Connected Services, and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.
An optional Convenience package (note that BMW calls its packages "tiers") adds keyless ignition and entry, power lumbar support and satellite radio.
The 340i xDrive has the above equipment plus the Convenience package as standard.
Selecting the Premium package for either model adds heated front seats, a navigation system, a larger 8.8-inch display, a head-up display, and BMW Remote Services, allowing for remote controlled functions through the mobile app.
The next level up is the Executive tier. It includes a surround-view parking camera system, adaptive full LED headlights with automatic high beams, leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster and BMW's Parking Assistant, which helps guide you into parking spaces.
You can add the M Sport Design package to either of the top two tiers. It offers a variety of sport-themed interior trim treatments, an aerodynamic body kit, BMW's Shadowline exterior trim, an M steering wheel, and an option to add the Adaptive M suspension.
For added safety, consider the Driver Assistance package. It includes lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system and a speed-limit display.
Stand-alone options for the Gran Turismo include 19-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, Apple CarPlay, and wireless charging with a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 BMW 328i xDrive Gran Turismo (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 3 Series Gran Turismo has been revised, including new engines introduced in 2017. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 3 Series Gran Turismo, though keep in mind that the four-cylinder engine in the 328i rated here generates slightly less horsepower and torque than one found in the 2018 330i.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 3 Series Gran Turismo models:
- Active Cruise Control
- Maintains a set speed and distance interval from the car ahead. Will bring the car to a stop if needed.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns of approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes using a radar-based system. A warning symbol illuminates on the exterior mirrors.
- Frontal Collision Warning and Mitigation
- Guards against collisions with driver alerts and, if necessary, automatic emergency braking. Uses a camera-based system.
