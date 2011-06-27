Overall rating

The 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is an interesting mix of vehicle traits. It's not a crossover, but it comes with all-wheel drive and a slightly elevated seating position. It offers more cargo capacity than a 3 Series wagon and more rear legroom than a BMW X3, yet most would say it handles very much like a sedan.

If you can get past the slightly awkward proportions of 3 Series GT, it begins to look like a best-of-all-worlds vehicle. There's strong turbocharged acceleration even from the base 330i's four-cylinder engine and ample amounts of buttery-smooth thrust should you opt for the 340i with its turbo inline six-cylinder. All models also come standard with BMW's xDrive for all-season traction.

So what are the shortcomings? Well, ultimately the 3 Series-based X3 SUV still has more cargo room and ground clearance, and the smaller sedan and wagon variants deliver more of the crisp handling that BMWs are known for. However, we think those things matter less than the Gran Turismo's list of standard equipment, which doesn't include basic luxury-level items such as keyless entry and adjustable lumbar support. At this price, those features should be included.