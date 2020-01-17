Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

180 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Series Gran Turismo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 180 listings
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    46,463 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $3,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    46,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,789

    $2,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    70,157 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    $1,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    32,631 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,950

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    72,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,999

    $1,166 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    64,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,950

    $1,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    86,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,990

    $640 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    62,456 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    129,549 miles

    $12,786

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    46,821 miles

    $20,990

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    62,575 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $19,590

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    54,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    45,805 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    58,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,700

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    91,842 miles

    $15,131

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    46,330 miles

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    55,628 miles
    Fair Deal

    $22,900

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    42,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,921

    $4,142 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 180 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
  4. Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.112 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Kid and family friendly!
kris2,03/29/2015
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I liked the 3 sedan but wanted something with more room in the back so looked at the 5 series, TLX, Lexus GS, ES (back seat was huge but drive was disconnected) . 3 series GT was a last minute thing and the moment we looked at it we knew we were getting it. If you have family that will ride in the second row regularly or have baby seats you should definitely look at the GT before you look at anything bigger or smaller. Has higher ride and higher center of gravity so will not be the same feel as a 3 sedan, but not as bad as an SUV and better than many other low riding cars. Compared to what the kids in the second row get, it was not a lot in driving fun that I had to give up.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
3 Series Gran Turismo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.