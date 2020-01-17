Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 46,463 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,900$3,492 Below Market
- 46,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,789$2,108 Below Market
- 70,157 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,995$1,691 Below Market
- 32,631 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,950$964 Below Market
- 72,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,999$1,166 Below Market
- 64,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,950$1,153 Below Market
- 86,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,990$640 Below Market
- 62,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
- 129,549 miles
$12,786
- 46,821 miles
$20,990
- 62,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$19,590
- 54,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
- 45,805 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
- 58,777 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,700
- 91,842 miles
$15,131
- 46,330 miles
$19,995
- 55,628 miles
$22,900
- 42,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,921$4,142 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Overall Consumer Rating4.112 Reviews
kris2,03/29/2015
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I liked the 3 sedan but wanted something with more room in the back so looked at the 5 series, TLX, Lexus GS, ES (back seat was huge but drive was disconnected) . 3 series GT was a last minute thing and the moment we looked at it we knew we were getting it. If you have family that will ride in the second row regularly or have baby seats you should definitely look at the GT before you look at anything bigger or smaller. Has higher ride and higher center of gravity so will not be the same feel as a 3 sedan, but not as bad as an SUV and better than many other low riding cars. Compared to what the kids in the second row get, it was not a lot in driving fun that I had to give up.
