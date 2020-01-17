Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**SUPER CLEAN**NON SMOKER**DON'T MISS THIS DEAL ** This 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive is the perfect example of the modern luxury. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo. When the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. A BMW with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo: BMW has always produced top-class sport sedans, coupes and wagons, and the 3-Series Gran Turismo creates a new class of practicality and performance from European cars. The GT is impressive for both its athleticism and its utility: It boasts a 0?60 mph time of just 5.1 seconds and near-perfect weight distribution front to rear; it also features a longer wheelbase than the 3-Series sedan or wagon, which makes for more rear-seat legroom and additional cargo volume -- a total of 56.5 cubic feet, which is more than the carrying capacity of the 3-Series wagon. The car's handy split fold-down through-load rear seats make carrying bulkier items a snap. This model sets itself apart with smooth power delivery, athletic handling, interior comfort, high-tech options, impressive utility, and Standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3X5C53FD559814

Stock: FD559814

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020