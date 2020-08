Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts

AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Gran Turismo in Mineral Gray Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, (4) BRAND NEW Tires, XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Driving Assistance Package (Active Driving Assistant and Speed Limit Information), Premium Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, and Remote Services), McGovern Certified Certified, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, and Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke (Style 397)!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8Y3C58JG451168

Stock: AB1739

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020