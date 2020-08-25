Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio

EPA 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 30,053! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, M SPORT PACKAGEOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" M Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: P225/50R18 All-Season Runflat, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, PREMIUM PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Heated Front SeatsSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8Z9C59JG828056

Stock: B73016

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-03-2020