Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,398 milesGreat Deal
$23,250$7,733 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2018 BMW 3 Series 4dr 330i xDrive Gran Turismo features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397), Sport Seats, SensaTec Upholstery, Power Front Seats, HD Radio, Hi-Fi Sound System, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55JG828300
Stock: 828300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 26,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,876$6,465 Below Market
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Gran Turismo in Mineral Gray Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, (4) BRAND NEW Tires, XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Driving Assistance Package (Active Driving Assistant and Speed Limit Information), Premium Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, and Remote Services), McGovern Certified Certified, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, and Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke (Style 397)!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C58JG451168
Stock: AB1739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 27,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,500$3,243 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED BMW QUALITY, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, 33 MPG Highway, TURBOCHARGED, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 2 OWNERS, 3 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55JG827826
Stock: MAJ0437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 12,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$31,885$366 Below Market
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
M Sport Package Glacier Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Aluminum Hexagon Trim W/Black High-Gloss Highlight Black; Sensatec Upholstery Increased Top Speed Limiter Wheels: 18" X 8" Fr & 18" X 8.5" Rr (Style 400M) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55JG828331
Stock: JG828331
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 33,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,999
Gunn Acura - San Antonio / Texas
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Gray 2018 BMW 3 Series 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive 8-Speed Automatic AWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C51JG828665
Stock: BC11229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 41,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,075
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged NON-SMOKER, NAVIGATION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE, AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : AWD, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon? Speakers, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Upholstery, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C56JG451184
Stock: CP1897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,623 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$35,987
Coos Bay Toyota - Coos Bay / Oregon
Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This BMW 3 series will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C57JG828377
Stock: 16616A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 30,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,975$1,006 Below Market
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C56JG828404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,965 miles
$29,998
CarMax Live Oak - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C55JG827597
Stock: 19233811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,619 milesDelivery Available*
$37,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C53JG451482
Stock: 2000642765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 30,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$33,980
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! BMW Certified, GREAT MILES 30,053! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, M SPORT PACKAGEOPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" M Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: P225/50R18 All-Season Runflat, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Pkg, Aerodynamic Kit, Standard Suspension, PREMIUM PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Heated Front SeatsSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C59JG828056
Stock: B73016
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 26,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$33,797$347 Below Market
International BMW - West Allis / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C59JG827554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,459
BMW of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
BMW CERTIFIED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PREMIUM PKG, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Driving Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster with Extended Contents, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Premium Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed Limit Information.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection23/33 City/Highway MPG - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 397), Sport Seats, SensaTec Upholstery, Power Front Seats, HD Radio, Hi-Fi Sound System, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C53JG828361
Stock: WP28361
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 30,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,960
BMW of Schererville - Schererville / Indiana
Certified. AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!We Are Your Schererville, IN New and Certified Pre-owned BMW Dealership near Chicago, Valparaiso, Gary, Merrillville, Homewood, Crown Point, Whiting, Olympia Fields, St. John, Cedar Lake, Hobart, Portage, Lowell, Highland, Munster, Dyer, Flossmoor, Hammond. Chicagoland's ONLY two time BMW Center of Excellence Award Winner! Are you wondering, where is BMW of Schererville or what is the closest BMW dealer near me? BMW of Schererville is located at 1400 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN 46375. You can call our Sales Department at 800-860-3545 All.BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point Inspection23/33 City/Highway MPG Mineral Gray Metallic 2018 BMW 3 Series 4D Hatchback 330 Gran Turismo i xDrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C50JG828219
Stock: P5201
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 21,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,991
BMW of Des Moines - Urbandale / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C52JG451408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$32,450
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This BMW is Certified with a 5 year/Unlimited mile warranty! This 2018 BMW 330i xDrive Gran Turismo has a Alpine White exterior and Coral Red/Black interior! Options include a Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Premium Package, Sport Line, Driving Assistance Package, Convenience Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Comfort Access, Power Front Seats, BMW Assist with Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, 18 Wheels, and Anti-Theft Alarm System.CARFAX 1-Owner! CPOBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at BMW at Gwinnett Place stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C5XJG828647
Stock: P41152
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,990
Niello BMW Sacramento - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C5XJG451348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,831 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,977
Baron BMW - Merriam / Kansas
Looking for a 2018 BMW 3 Series? This is it. This 2018 BMW 3 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. When the BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. One of the best things about this BMW 3 Series is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 340i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Y3C5XJG451267
Stock: JG451267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- 5(50%)
- 4(33%)
- 3(17%)
Related BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Minneapolis MN
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo New York NY
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Providence RI
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Harrisburg PA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Cincinnati OH
- Used BMW X4 Fairfax VA
- Used BMW 4 Series Denver CO
- Used BMW X5 Lafayette LA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Madison WI
- Used BMW X5 West Palm Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.