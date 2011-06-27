Overall rating

Unlike its sedan sibling, the 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo does not benefit from a complete redesign. As such, it doesn't have BMW's latest infotainment system, updated engines, and various mechanical and design enhancements that you'll find in the regular 3 Series sedan. However, it's not like there was much wrong with the 3 Series Gran Turismo that needed changing.

In fact, the ways in which it was superior to the sedan in prior years still apply. Its back seat and cargo area remain considerably bigger thanks to its unique long-wheelbase hatchback body style. So if you're looking for something that'll be more practical than a sedan but don't want an SUV or wagon, this could be the "something different" you're looking for.

And even if you aren't specifically looking for something different, the Gran Turismo could end up being better suited to your needs than any number of other four-door luxury conveyances. That includes a multitude of other BMWs, from the X1 and X3 compact SUVs to the 3 Series sedan and the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is basically a 3 Series Gran Turismo that subtracts some practicality for better looks.

Otherwise, you're looking at the same positive attributes inherent to almost every BMW: well-balanced ride and handling, exceptional engines, strong build quality and a comfortable cabin. Standard equipment is also quite generous, especially given the addition of accident avoidance technologies for 2019.

However, if there's one major downside, it's that your choice in options is more limited than in the past. Specifically, BMW's new "Tier" format for packages makes it harder to get extras you want without also making you get things you don't. For instance, if you want upgraded LED headlights, you have to get the Executive Tier and therefore the Convenience Tier and Premium Tier as well. The price then skyrockets accordingly. But when has a BMW ever been a value purchase? The often-overlooked 3 Series Gran Turismo is a smart pick.