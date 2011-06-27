2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
What’s new
- Several accident avoidance technologies are now standard
- One-year trial subscription to Apple CarPlay now available
- Part of the sixth 3 Series generation introduced for 2011. Note: The 2019 3 Series sedan belongs to the seventh generation.
Pros & Cons
- Offers massive utility compared to a similarly sized luxury sedan
- More rear legroom than the regular 3 Series
- Strong and fuel-efficient engines
- All-wheel drive is standard
- Doesn't possess the 2019 3 Series sedans' many updates
- Fewer packages and options than past model years
- Less cargo volume than a wagon or a small SUV
- Outward visibility could be better
Which 3 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Unlike its sedan sibling, the 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo does not benefit from a complete redesign. As such, it doesn't have BMW's latest infotainment system, updated engines, and various mechanical and design enhancements that you'll find in the regular 3 Series sedan. However, it's not like there was much wrong with the 3 Series Gran Turismo that needed changing.
In fact, the ways in which it was superior to the sedan in prior years still apply. Its back seat and cargo area remain considerably bigger thanks to its unique long-wheelbase hatchback body style. So if you're looking for something that'll be more practical than a sedan but don't want an SUV or wagon, this could be the "something different" you're looking for.
And even if you aren't specifically looking for something different, the Gran Turismo could end up being better suited to your needs than any number of other four-door luxury conveyances. That includes a multitude of other BMWs, from the X1 and X3 compact SUVs to the 3 Series sedan and the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is basically a 3 Series Gran Turismo that subtracts some practicality for better looks.
Otherwise, you're looking at the same positive attributes inherent to almost every BMW: well-balanced ride and handling, exceptional engines, strong build quality and a comfortable cabin. Standard equipment is also quite generous, especially given the addition of accident avoidance technologies for 2019.
However, if there's one major downside, it's that your choice in options is more limited than in the past. Specifically, BMW's new "Tier" format for packages makes it harder to get extras you want without also making you get things you don't. For instance, if you want upgraded LED headlights, you have to get the Executive Tier and therefore the Convenience Tier and Premium Tier as well. The price then skyrockets accordingly. But when has a BMW ever been a value purchase? The often-overlooked 3 Series Gran Turismo is a smart pick.
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models
The 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is available in two trim levels: 330i xDrive and 340i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard on both. The main difference is under the hood. The 330i packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 340i upgrades to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft).
Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors (with heating and driver-side auto-dimming), front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic warning, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate.
Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the technology front, the 330i comes standard with Bluetooth, a USB port, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface (with a 6.5-inch display screen and center console controller), BMW Assist eCall emergency services, and a nine-speaker audio system.
The 340i xDrive gains a sport steering wheel, the Convenience Tier of equipment (described below), and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio (both optional on the 330i).
From there, there are a few packages to consider. The Convenience package, which is optional on the 330i and standard on the 340i, adds keyless ignition and entry, power lumbar support and satellite radio. The Premium package includes those items plus heated front seats, a navigation system, a larger 8.8-inch display, a head-up display, and BMW Remote Services, allowing for remote-controlled functions through the mobile app.
The Executive package brings all of the above together plus a surround-view parking camera system, adaptive full LED headlights, automatic high beams, a digital instrument cluster, and an automated parking system. An M Sport Design package provides sportier styling, a sport steering wheel, and the option of an adaptive suspension.
Stand-alone options for the Gran Turismo include 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and wireless charging bundled together with a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|340i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,250
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
|330i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$45,400
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 Series Gran Turismo safety features:
- Active Cruise Control
- Also known as adaptive cruise control, this feature maintains a set speed and distance to the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop if needed.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Warns you about impediments ahead and departures from your lane. It can also automatically brake if necessary.
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically alerts 911 of a collision and provides an emergency SOS button for other instances.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. the competition
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. Audi A5
Also known as the Audi A5 Sportback, this luxury car has a similar body style as the 3 Series GT but doesn't offer quite as much rear-seat legroom or cargo space. In this way, it's more akin to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (also worth considering). Still, it's more practical than a typical sedan and scores highly in most other areas important to luxury shoppers.
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 5 Series
The 5 Series is considerably more expensive than the 3 Series Gran Turismo, but you get a more sophisticated and advanced car. The GT's back seat and cargo room will probably still give it an advantage, but there's definitely a reason the 5 Series has a higher number designation. We would also recommend considering the 3 Series sedan, which was completely redesigned for 2019.
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The C-Class has long been the 3 Series' primary competitor. The latest version is classy everywhere you look, packed with technology and far better to drive than past iterations. If you're seeking a dynamic driving experience, BMW does not enjoy the advantage it once did over Mercedes. The C-Class doesn't offer a four-door hatchback model like the Gran Turismo. There's just a traditional sedan.
