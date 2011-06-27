  1. Home
2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

What’s new

  • Several accident avoidance technologies are now standard
  • One-year trial subscription to Apple CarPlay now available
  • Part of the sixth 3 Series generation introduced for 2011. Note: The 2019 3 Series sedan belongs to the seventh generation.

Pros & Cons

  • Offers massive utility compared to a similarly sized luxury sedan
  • More rear legroom than the regular 3 Series
  • Strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • All-wheel drive is standard
  • Doesn't possess the 2019 3 Series sedans' many updates
  • Fewer packages and options than past model years
  • Less cargo volume than a wagon or a small SUV
  • Outward visibility could be better
Which 3 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?

If you're fine with the higher price and fuel bill, we definitely won't dissuade you from the 340i since its turbocharged six-cylinder is quite simply awesome. That said, you definitely don't need it. The turbocharged four-cylinder 330i offers robust power while delivering surprisingly good fuel economy. It's, therefore, the model we'd recommend to most shoppers. None of the Tier equipment packages are must-haves.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Unlike its sedan sibling, the 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo does not benefit from a complete redesign. As such, it doesn't have BMW's latest infotainment system, updated engines, and various mechanical and design enhancements that you'll find in the regular 3 Series sedan. However, it's not like there was much wrong with the 3 Series Gran Turismo that needed changing.

In fact, the ways in which it was superior to the sedan in prior years still apply. Its back seat and cargo area remain considerably bigger thanks to its unique long-wheelbase hatchback body style. So if you're looking for something that'll be more practical than a sedan but don't want an SUV or wagon, this could be the "something different" you're looking for.

And even if you aren't specifically looking for something different, the Gran Turismo could end up being better suited to your needs than any number of other four-door luxury conveyances. That includes a multitude of other BMWs, from the X1 and X3 compact SUVs to the 3 Series sedan and the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is basically a 3 Series Gran Turismo that subtracts some practicality for better looks.

Otherwise, you're looking at the same positive attributes inherent to almost every BMW: well-balanced ride and handling, exceptional engines, strong build quality and a comfortable cabin. Standard equipment is also quite generous, especially given the addition of accident avoidance technologies for 2019.

However, if there's one major downside, it's that your choice in options is more limited than in the past. Specifically, BMW's new "Tier" format for packages makes it harder to get extras you want without also making you get things you don't. For instance, if you want upgraded LED headlights, you have to get the Executive Tier and therefore the Convenience Tier and Premium Tier as well. The price then skyrockets accordingly. But when has a BMW ever been a value purchase? The often-overlooked 3 Series Gran Turismo is a smart pick.

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is available in two trim levels: 330i xDrive and 340i xDrive. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard on both. The main difference is under the hood. The 330i packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 340i upgrades to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft).

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels automatic wipers, power-folding mirrors (with heating and driver-side auto-dimming), front and rear parking sensors, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic warning, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate.

Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the technology front, the 330i comes standard with Bluetooth, a USB port, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface (with a 6.5-inch display screen and center console controller), BMW Assist eCall emergency services, and a nine-speaker audio system.

The 340i xDrive gains a sport steering wheel, the Convenience Tier of equipment (described below), and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio (both optional on the 330i).

From there, there are a few packages to consider. The Convenience package, which is optional on the 330i and standard on the 340i, adds keyless ignition and entry, power lumbar support and satellite radio. The Premium package includes those items plus heated front seats, a navigation system, a larger 8.8-inch display, a head-up display, and BMW Remote Services, allowing for remote-controlled functions through the mobile app.

The Executive package brings all of the above together plus a surround-view parking camera system, adaptive full LED headlights, automatic high beams, a digital instrument cluster, and an automated parking system. An M Sport Design package provides sportier styling, a sport steering wheel, and the option of an adaptive suspension.

Stand-alone options for the Gran Turismo include 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and wireless charging bundled together with a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Don't let the Gran Turismo's longer wheelbase (compared to the 3 Series sedan's), elevated seating position or hatchback body style fool you. It is still a true performance machine. It's a joy to drive with a seat-of-the-pants feel that boosts the driver's confidence.

Acceleration

The turbo four-cylinder's instant-on low-end torque makes this engine terrific. Acceleration around town or at highway cruising speeds is effortless. The eight-speed automatic is smooth and smart, holding gears nicely when it needs to.

Braking

In our panic-stop brake test, the Gran Turismo posted average results. For typical use, we found the brakes to be predictably linear and highly effective in most situations, with no detectable fade after hard driving and no grabbiness in daily driving.

Steering

There's excellent feedback through the wheel with natural weighting. It's not as precise as BMW's previous hydraulic setup, but it's exceptionally good as far as electric-assist systems go. This car goes exactly where you point it.

Handling

Partially due to our test car's optional adaptive suspension dampers, this wagon-crossover-AWD thing still acts like a BMW. It's nimble and willing on curvy roads but forgiving and easy to drive on long highway slogs.

Drivability

The engine stop-start system is more intrusive than others and can shut off too quickly, such as when turning right on red. The gas pedal can be lurchy in Sport mode; Comfort mode replaces this with dullness. The cruise control is fantastic at holding a set speed.

Comfort

Especially with the optional adaptive dampers, as our test car had, the Gran Turismo deftly balances comfort and driving performance. It's remarkably quiet, too.

Seat comfort

The front seats have firm cushions, but seatback bolstering is substantial and the available leather is grippy. The front armrests have good padding and are positioned well. The rear seat cushions are even firmer than the fronts, and the seatback angle is a bit too upright.

Ride comfort

With the hard sidewalls of the standard run-flat tires, no one will call the GT cushy. But the optional adaptive suspension helps greatly. Smaller ripples can find their way into the cabin, but the big bumps stay out.

Noise & vibration

Other than obvious tire noise when driving over expansion joints, this is a truly quiet car with nearly zero wind noise. The four-cylinder engine isn't as smooth as BMW's classic six-cylinder. At higher speeds, some engine noise does creep into the cabin.

Climate control

The dual-zone climate control has simple dials and buttons, and in typical BMW fashion, everything is easy for the driver or front passenger to reach.

Interior

High-quality materials combine with a thoughtful, if plain, design to earn this car top scores. The small interior cubbies and bins could be of some concern, but the Gran Turismo makes up for it with laudable cargo capacity.

Ease of use

Well-organized controls are easy to use, and the iDrive infotainment system is quite intuitive despite its complex menus. The rocker switch to alter the drive modes is conveniently located next to the gear selector, where it's easy to see and access.

Getting in/getting out

The front doors open wide, and there's little risk of hitting your head on the roof. There also isn't anything to catch your feet on. The rear doors are small but open nearly 90 degrees. The entryway isn't large, so you have to duck a bit to get in and out.

Driving position

True to the BMW norm, the power front seats offer an enormous range of adjustability, plus adjustable side bolsters and thigh support. And because of the GT's extra rear legroom, taller drivers won't feel bad stretching out.

Roominess

Front headroom and door-side elbow room are more than adequate. Rear headroom is tight due to the sloping roof, but the GT still has more rear legroom than this year's larger, redesigned 3 Series sedan. It's a difference your passengers will notice.

Visibility

The windshield pillars get thick toward the bottom, causing some sideview obstruction. The left-side, over-the-shoulder lane check is problematic, as is the big rear three-quarter blind spot. Standard driver aids help.

Quality

The GT is solidly built and boasts excellent materials and precise engineering with no gimmicks. But we did notice one occasional dash rattle in our test car.

Utility

Utility is another strong suit for the Gran Turismo. There's a shortage of handy nooks for stashing smaller items — a typical BMW shortcoming — but the 3 Series GT compensates with its capacious and user-friendly cargo hold.

Small-item storage

As in many BMWs, small-item storage space isn't generous. There's a tiny front bin and a small center bin, and the cupholders lack anti-tip features. Minimalism can be beautiful, but in this case it comes at the expense of convenience.

Cargo space

You'll find helpful pull handles in the trunk to drop the rear seatbacks. The 24.6-cubic-foot trunk is narrow but deep, with a perfect loading height. The liftgate opens high for ample head clearance.

Technology

This is not the latest BMW iDrive system that you'll find in the redesigned 3 Series sedan and several other models. The center display, in particular, is smaller and isn't a touchscreen. Still, this is a fairly easy system to figure out. Standard driver aids are a welcome addition.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 3 Series Gran Turismo safety features:

    Active Cruise Control
    Also known as adaptive cruise control, this feature maintains a set speed and distance to the car ahead and will bring the car to a stop if needed.
    Active Driving Assistant
    Warns you about impediments ahead and departures from your lane. It can also automatically brake if necessary.
    BMW Assist eCall
    Automatically alerts 911 of a collision and provides an emergency SOS button for other instances.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%

    BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. the competition

    BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. Audi A5

    Also known as the Audi A5 Sportback, this luxury car has a similar body style as the 3 Series GT but doesn't offer quite as much rear-seat legroom or cargo space. In this way, it's more akin to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (also worth considering). Still, it's more practical than a typical sedan and scores highly in most other areas important to luxury shoppers.

    Compare BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo & Audi A5 features

    BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 5 Series is considerably more expensive than the 3 Series Gran Turismo, but you get a more sophisticated and advanced car. The GT's back seat and cargo room will probably still give it an advantage, but there's definitely a reason the 5 Series has a higher number designation. We would also recommend considering the 3 Series sedan, which was completely redesigned for 2019.

    Compare BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo & BMW 5 Series features

    BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    The C-Class has long been the 3 Series' primary competitor. The latest version is classy everywhere you look, packed with technology and far better to drive than past iterations. If you're seeking a dynamic driving experience, BMW does not enjoy the advantage it once did over Mercedes. The C-Class doesn't offer a four-door hatchback model like the Gran Turismo. There's just a traditional sedan.

    Compare BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

