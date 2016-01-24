Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 42,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,921$4,142 Below Market
Route 2 Auto Sales - Warwick / Rhode Island
Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray Metallic 2016 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, PANO ROOF, AWD, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Rear-View Camera, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18 x 8 Star-Spoke (Style 400M).GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! The 24 Auto Group is happy to announce the opening of our Quality Pre-Owned dealership here on Route 2 on the Warwick - East Greenwich line. We offer a variety low mileage vehicles with factory warranty to ensure peace of mind. Every vehicle we offer has been serviced and has a RI state inspection completed. These vehicles are ready for immediate delivery. Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG5 YEAR / 100,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY available on ALL MAKES AND MODELS (Must be within 6 years old and under 80,000 miles)Reviews: * Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X9C59GD869894
Stock: TW878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 64,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,988$3,691 Below Market
Cars N Toyz - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C55GG501963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,051 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,777$2,380 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, 328i xDrive Gran Turismo, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black.22/34 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C54GG502621
Stock: 14354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 25,781 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995$3,327 Below Market
Beaverton Hyundai - Beaverton / Oregon
2016 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive. Gran Turismo CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Options Include: AWD, Cold Weather Pkg, Driver Assistance Pkg, M Sport Pkg, Park Distance Control, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Wireless, BMW Assist, harman/kardon Sound, SiriusXM Satellite, Navigation System, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats, Alarm System, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Dynamic Cruise Control, Leather, Panorama Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Premium Wheels.Beaverton Hyundai has been the #1 Hyundai Dealer in Oregon since 2006!!!! Contact us at 877-812-0866. VEHICLE MAY INCLUDE: Premium Package, Climate Package, Panorama Roof, Limited Package, Ultimate Package, SEL Package, SE Package, LE Package, Convenience Package, Comfort Package, Premium Sound Package, Heat Package, Moonroof, Navigation System, Sound Package, Power Package, Trim Package, Winter Package, Wood Trim, Wood Upgrade Package, Technology Package, Tow Package, Aluminum Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Please call for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X9C59GD869846
Stock: 95052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,269 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,689$2,539 Below Market
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Jet Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C52GG500253
Stock: GG500253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 25,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,399$1,537 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Mineral Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Littleton's exclusive listings! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C57GGS37810
Stock: GGS37810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 33,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,500
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C54GGS37909
Stock: 10423754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 76,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$1,772 Below Market
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
WE HAVE A 2016 BMW 328I X-DRIVE BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM** REAR BACK UP CAMERA** KEYLESS ENTRY** PANO ROOF** HEATED SEATS** PREMIUM SPORT WHEELS** ADJUSTABLE REAR WING** SMOOTH & COMFORTABLE RIDE** VA INSPECTED** FINANCE IS AVAILABLE!! FOR MORE INFO PLEASE GIVE US A CALL DIRECTLY AT 703-368-7777KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Enhanced Usb & Bluetooth with Smartphone Integration, Navigation System, Premium Package. This BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Sunroof, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Luxury Seats, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Front Heated Seats, HD Radio, USB Port, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control, Panoramic Roof, Paddle Shifter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C59GG501576
Stock: 1576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-30-2019
- 32,962 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995$419 Below Market
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13156 miles below market average! 22/34 City/Highway MPGEstoril Blue Metallic 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!Reviews:* Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C56GGS38186
Stock: W113206B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,950$2,375 Below Market
26 Motors - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C50GG501059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,919
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2016 BMW 328i XDRIVE GT AWD HATCHBACK packs a ton of perks into one sleek and stylish frame.� It handles the roadways with ease and provides exceptional performance for it�s driver.� Call today and set up an appointment to come take it for a test drive!This BMW 328i is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior, this BMW has been fitted with a Black Leather Interior.� This 328i has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front and Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Memory Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Navigation, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Sirius Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port, USB Port, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Side Airbags, Power Rear Spoiler, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Pano roof, and Fog Lamps. This BMW has been fitted with a 2.0L V4 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, Traction Control.**CARFAX ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE!� Previous Owner(s) drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!*� This BMW 328i will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This BMW qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this 328i out! You can finance this 2016 BMW 328i XDRIVE GT AWD HATCHBACK on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #BMW #328i #xdrive #gt #awdbmw #bmw328ixdrivegt #bmwforsale #gtforsale #awd328ixdriveforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.� � �
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C57GG501950
Stock: ZC3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 17,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,495$206 Below Market
Towne BMW - Williamsville / New York
Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Adaptive M Suspension w/Rear Axle Air Suspension, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Dynamic Handling Package, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Information, Technology Package, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19 x 8 Lt Alloy Double-Spoke (Style 466). Call Towne BMW now for long term low rates and special offers. New York State inspected, comprehensive vehicle check performed by BMW trained technicians, new windshield wipers and fully reconditioned to BMW's high standards. Certified Warranty (backed by BMW) good through 05/19/2021 with unlimited miles and 24/7 roadside assistance. Stop into Towne BMW today for a test drive. We love our Towne! AWD 20/30 City/Highway MPG 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged 3 Series BMW Reviews: * Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds8-Speed Automatic 2016 Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X9C53GD869891
Stock: BB20251A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 71,969 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
2016 BMW 335i**xDrive**GRAN TURISMO**M SPORT PACKAGE**PANO ROOF**POWER HEATED SEATS**BLUETOOTH**HARMAN/KARDON SOUND**REVERSE CAMERA**LED HEADLIGHTS**PREMIUM WHEELS**POWER LIFTGATE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X9C56GD869156
Stock: 9156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 38,602 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,995$1,865 Below Market
Priority INFINITI of Greenbrier - Chesapeak / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C54GG501565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,900$885 Below Market
Paradise Motor Sports - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C55GG502613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,910
RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, $64,190.00 MSRP, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Park Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8 Star-Spoke (Style 400M). Clean CARFAX. 2016 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Gran Turismo Black AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged 20/30 City/Highway MPG COVID UPDATE Like everyone else, we are taking this situation very seriously and using necessary precautions while maintaining basic operations- because for some people the need for new transportation hasn't gone away. Here are certain steps we have taken to ensure the safety of ourselves and our always appreciated customers, as well as other changes during this time: Sanitizing our office / car door handles / steering wheels / seats etc for any test drives. Personal test drives without a salesperson In order to practice social distancing, we do not require a salesperson to be in the car during a test drive. Delivery of any vehicle you wish to test drive If you live in the Salt Lake valley and are uncomfortable coming to us, we will drive the car you wish to test directly to you. Shortened staff in observation of social distancing We are implementing a sort of skeleton crew consisting of shifts for our staff to cut back any potential exposure. RC Automotive. Your One Stop Shop For Vehicles in Salt Lake City, UT When you want to choose from a variety of pre-owned vehicles in Salt Lake City, then you can turn to RC Automotive. As a family-owned dealership, we have been serving the surrounding area for five generations. Customer service is our main priority, and we want to make sure our patrons are receiving the best possible care during the car shopping process. Our convenient location in Salt Lake City also helps us cater to drivers in the surrounding area as well as across state borders. At RC Automotive, we want to provide shoppers with a wide selection of used cars, which is why we offer everything from affordable vehicles to high-end models. In addition to our excellent customer service and comprehensive pre-owned inventory, we also offer top-notch service and genuine OEM parts. We are here to serve you, so please let us know how we can make your car buying and owning experience even better!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X9C59GD870012
Stock: C6729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 34,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,097
Wendover DriveTime - Greensboro / North Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C55GG501381
Stock: 1190151887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,777 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,998
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **TRACTION CONTROL**, **USB**, AWD.Black Sapphire Metallic 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!Recent Arrival! 22/34 City/Highway MPGWe do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge.Reviews: * Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C58GGS37721
Stock: GGS37721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
