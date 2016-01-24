Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    42,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,921

    $4,142 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    64,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,988

    $3,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    62,051 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,777

    $2,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    25,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,995

    $3,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    4,269 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,689

    $2,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    25,997 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,399

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    33,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    76,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,495

    $1,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Light Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    32,962 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,995

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    31,902 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,950

    $2,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    36,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,919

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Light Brown
    certified

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    17,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,495

    $206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    71,969 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    38,602 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $20,995

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    31,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,900

    $885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive

    34,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,910

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    34,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,097

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    49,777 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.311 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (36%)
  • 3
    (18%)
Best of both worlds
Blaze Nielsen,01/24/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Previous car was a 328 Xi. The Gran Tourismo gives you LOTS more room front and especially rear seats for long legged passengers. Handling is comfy in standard "old folks" mode easy on your butt, however with the sport package option, press a button and steering, transmission and suspension kick in to provide that old familiar handling performance I knew with the previous BMW. For people who like to throw a bunch of stuff in the back of their car, this is perfect. This is a car I plan on keeping for a long time.
Report abuse
