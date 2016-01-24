Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, $64,190.00 MSRP, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Park Distance Control, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Standard Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8 Star-Spoke (Style 400M). Clean CARFAX. 2016 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Gran Turismo Black AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged 20/30 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WBA3X9C59GD870012

Stock: C6729

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020