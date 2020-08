Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Route 2 Auto Sales - Warwick / Rhode Island

Clean CARFAX. Mineral Gray Metallic 2016 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, PANO ROOF, AWD, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Rear-View Camera, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18 x 8 Star-Spoke (Style 400M).GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! The 24 Auto Group is happy to announce the opening of our Quality Pre-Owned dealership here on Route 2 on the Warwick - East Greenwich line. We offer a variety low mileage vehicles with factory warranty to ensure peace of mind. Every vehicle we offer has been serviced and has a RI state inspection completed. These vehicles are ready for immediate delivery. Recent Arrival! 20/30 City/Highway MPG5 YEAR / 100,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY available on ALL MAKES AND MODELS (Must be within 6 years old and under 80,000 miles)Reviews: * Handy hatchback body style; upscale interior appointments; elevated front seats; plenty of rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3X9C59GD869894

Stock: TW878

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-30-2020