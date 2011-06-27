Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,950
|$22,923
|$24,929
|Clean
|$20,148
|$22,031
|$23,937
|Average
|$18,542
|$20,247
|$21,953
|Rough
|$16,937
|$18,464
|$19,968
Estimated values
2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,558
|$20,185
|$21,839
|Clean
|$17,847
|$19,399
|$20,970
|Average
|$16,425
|$17,829
|$19,232
|Rough
|$15,003
|$16,258
|$17,494