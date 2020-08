Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California

Excellent Condition. NAV, Sunroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM touchpad, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Remote Services, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable High-Intensity Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control. EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $12,991. This 328i xDrive Gran Turismo is priced $3,000 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA3X5C54ED557648

Stock: ED557648P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020