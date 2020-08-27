Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale Near Me

I had a demanding set of criteria for this car. I'm mid-50's, single, no kids at home. I enjoyed having multiple cars for my different moods and purposes - a 740iL for traveling, a Subaru Forester for bad weather and hauling, and two C6 Corvettes for pure, unadulterated fun. I also wanted to get better fuel economy than my old vehicles (harder than you might think as my V-8 vehicles all got 26 - 30 MPG Hwy, Subaru rarely >20). I wanted to get as much of these into one car as possible. Mission accomplished in the 335i Xdrive Gran Tourissimo. 3/2017: Three years later and this car is as good as it was brand new. It's held up VERY well. I just paid it off so got new car fever. Test drove an Audi 3.0 T<whatever> A7 -- a 333 HP rolling work of art. It drove nicely around town (nice and smooth with some get-up-and-go accelerating from a line. But when I got it on the Interstate... ho-hum. No where near the acceleration, responsiveness and agility of the 335 Xdrive GT. I got back in my paid-off 335 GT and re-enjoyed the nice leather, the Nav and other cool gadgets, and (most of all) the great power and handling. I think I'll keep him!

Read more